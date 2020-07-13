Google Pixel 4a render appears on Google Store, but it's still not official

Google has still not announced the Pixel 4a

The render in question doesn’t reveal anything new because, as you may know, the device has already leaked extensively alongside its now-canceled Google Pixel 4a XL sibling. It does, however, represent the first official press render of the smartphone and corroborates many details.



Some of the highlights include the presence of a square camera module on the back that’s home to a single sensor and an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the plastic back panel.



The front of the Google Pixel 4a, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5.8-inch punch-hole display that seemingly features uniform bezels. The wallpaper that Google has used corroborates the branding and its original plans to introduce the device at Google I/O on May 12.



What about the Google Pixel 4a (5G)?





Last week, renders of what were referred to as the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL appeared online. There was some skepticism at first, but it appears both of the smartphones depicted in the leaked renders do exist.





However, whereas the Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch with that branding, the Google Pixel 5 XL may actually be the Google Pixel 4a (5G), which explains the similarities with the canceled Google Pixel 4a XL.





The should be powered by the Snapdragon 765, like the flagship Google Pixel 5, and offer a 6.1-inch punch-hole display with uniform bezels. There is also a larger camera bump on the rear that houses and LED flash and two cameras rather than only one.





Unfortunately, there is no word on how much it will cost at launch or when Google plans to announce it. The most logical thing would be an introduction alongside the standard model, but Google's strategy seems pretty messy this year so anything is possible.

How will the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) be different?





The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) are both set to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 but only one of the devices will be positioned as a premium model. Whereas the Google Pixel 4a (5G) is likely to offer a plastic construction, the Pixel 5 is expected to be carved out of glass and aluminum.





The high-end device will probably offer wireless charging support and a superior dual-camera setup too. These features should allow it to be positioned as a more direct competitor to the upcoming iPhone 12 series and any other budget flagship models.



