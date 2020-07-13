Android Google

Google Pixel 4a render appears on Google Store, but it's still not official

Jul 13, 2020, 11:31 AM
The Google Pixel 4a was first meant to be announced in early May at Google I/O yet that scheduled introduction was delayed for obvious reasons. The unveiling was then planned to take place today – July 13 – but Google later shelved those plans too.

An announcement is currently expected at some point in early August – August 3, to be precise – but one mistake means the company now has even less to reveal.

Google has still not announced the Pixel 4a


Despite not introducing the smartphone today, the team running the Canadian Google Store (via 9To5Google) went ahead and published an official press render of the Google Pixel 4a in Just Black, which looks set to be the only color available at launch.

The render in question doesn’t reveal anything new because, as you may know, the device has already leaked extensively alongside its now-canceled Google Pixel 4a XL sibling. It does, however, represent the first official press render of the smartphone and corroborates many details.

Some of the highlights include the presence of a square camera module on the back that’s home to a single sensor and an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the plastic back panel.

The front of the Google Pixel 4a, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5.8-inch punch-hole display that seemingly features uniform bezels. The wallpaper that Google has used corroborates the branding and its original plans to introduce the device at Google I/O on May 12.

Other details include an in-ear speaker along the edge of the frame, a volume rocker on the right side, and a mint-colored power key above the latter.

What about the Google Pixel 4a (5G)?


Last week, renders of what were referred to as the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL appeared online. There was some skepticism at first, but it appears both of the smartphones depicted in the leaked renders do exist.

However, whereas the Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch with that branding, the Google Pixel 5 XL may actually be the Google Pixel 4a (5G), which explains the similarities with the canceled Google Pixel 4a XL.

The should be powered by the Snapdragon 765, like the flagship Google Pixel 5, and offer a 6.1-inch punch-hole display with uniform bezels. There is also a larger camera bump on the rear that houses and LED flash and two cameras rather than only one. 

Unfortunately, there is no word on how much it will cost at launch or when Google plans to announce it. The most logical thing would be an introduction alongside the standard model, but Google's strategy seems pretty messy this year so anything is possible.

How will the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) be different?


The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) are both set to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 but only one of the devices will be positioned as a premium model. Whereas the Google Pixel 4a (5G) is likely to offer a plastic construction, the Pixel 5 is expected to be carved out of glass and aluminum.

The high-end device will probably offer wireless charging support and a superior dual-camera setup too. These features should allow it to be positioned as a more direct competitor to the upcoming iPhone 12 series and any other budget flagship models.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

