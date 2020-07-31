Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord is plagued with display tinting issues

by Anam Hamid
Jul 31, 2020, 5:38 AM
The OnePlus Nord is finally out and a good many customers are reporting screen tinting issues already.

Although such issues are not uncommon on OLED displays, they seem to be more pronounced on OnePlus' budget device. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro also had the same problem and it was addressed with a software update. So, it's kind of disappointing to see that the manufacturer didn't test its next phone thoroughly for the same problem before releasing it.

According to posts on the OnePlus forums and Reddit, green, purple, or yellow tinting could be noticed when brightness levels go below 25 percent. It gets worse in low-light environments and on dark themes.


To avoid the problem, you might want to turn off auto-brightness and set the brightness at higher levels for now.

OnePlus has brushed off Nord display issues as being characteristic of OLED panels


9to5Google received the following response from the company regarding the OnePlus Nord display tint problem:

OnePlus Nord comes with a high quality 90 Hz AMOLED screen. Under specific circumstances of low brightness, a slight display discoloration may occur due to the properties of the AMOLED display – this is characteristic of all OLED displays and the degree of discoloration will vary depending on other properties of the display. This is not a quality issue and will not affect daily usage or the durability of the screen. OnePlus will continue to look into cutting-edge display technologies and strive to deliver the best user experience possible.

It's not known yet how widespread the matter is. These reports are hot on the heels of a durability test which has revealed that the OnePlus Nord is not as resilient as most other devices in the same category.

At €399, the OnePlus Nord comes with the Snapdragon 765G that guarantees 5G connectivity, a 6.44-inch 90Hz screen with two pinholes for the dual selfie camera setup, a quad-camera system on the back, and a 4,115mAh battery. Thus, the value proposition is quite strong but it could get eroded away because of display and durability problems.

