OnePlus Nord is plagued with display tinting issues



Although such issues are not uncommon on OLED displays, they seem to be more pronounced on OnePlus' budget device. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro also had the Although such issues are not uncommon on OLED displays, they seem to be more pronounced on OnePlus' budget device. Interestingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro also had the same problem and it was addressed with a software update . So, it's kind of disappointing to see that the manufacturer didn't test its next phone thoroughly for the same problem before releasing it.



According to posts on the According to posts on the OnePlus forums and Reddit , green, purple, or yellow tinting could be noticed when brightness levels go below 25 percent. It gets worse in low-light environments and on dark themes.









To avoid the problem, you might want to turn off auto-brightness and set the brightness at higher levels for now.



OnePlus has brushed off Nord display issues as being characteristic of OLED panels



received the following response from the company regarding the OnePlus Nord display tint problem: 9to5Google received the following response from the company regarding the OnePlus Nord display tint problem:









It's not known yet how widespread the matter is. These reports are hot on the heels of a durability test which has revealed that the OnePlus Nord is not as resilient as most other devices in the same category.



At €399, the At €399, the OnePlus Nord comes with the Snapdragon 765G that guarantees 5G connectivity, a 6.44-inch 90Hz screen with two pinholes for the dual selfie camera setup, a quad-camera system on the back, and a 4,115mAh battery. Thus, the value proposition is quite strong but it could get eroded away because of display and durability problems.