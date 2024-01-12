Newly leaked photo shows impressive Galaxy S24 AI feature in action
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At this stage in the rumor cycle, we have a pretty comprehensive broad overview of what the Galaxy S24 will look like and what tech specs it will offer, but often, what makes a phone special are the seemingly underrated features. Over the last few days, we saw rumors about the Galaxy S24's technical details, pricing, and design, and now, leakers are telling us more about its AI features.
Samsung is using the tagline 'Galaxy AI' to create hype for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, so artificial intelligence will understandably be a big part of the experience. Previous leaks had claimed the new phones would have real-time call translation and photo editing features, and now, more specifics are leaking out.
According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider, the Galaxy S24 family will have a feature called Circle Search and an accompanying picture suggests that you'll be able to search for an item in a photo simply by drawing a circle around it.
Many of the AI features will be integrated into Samsung Keyboard and Notes, per leaker Alvin. Apparently, the features are good enough to make you want to switch from other keyboards such as Gboard.
The new phones will be able to summarize webpages for you, which will prove useful during times when you can't be bothered to read a long article. The devices will also be able to detect your tone and ask you if you want them to edit what you wrote to change the tone to make the text sound, for instance, professional or casual.
The leak also implies that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to convert notes that you wrote using the S Pen to other formats such as a professional email or a text invitation.
With AI features on board, the Galaxy S24 will have a better chance of beating the current top phones, particularly the Pixel 8, which can be credited with starting the trend of AI phones. Reservations are now open and the phones will be officially announced on January 17.
