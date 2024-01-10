Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting





The first slide shows the lineup in eight of the rumored shades, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and the standard model in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. As a reminder, the Plus model will likely be available in the same hues as the base variant.









The leaked slides also indicate that the new phones, or at least the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, will have slightly larger screens than their predecessors and their bezels will be trimmed down. More importantly, the devices are expected to offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which should make their screens about 48 percent brighter in the sun compared to their predecessors for better visibility.









As rumors have been saying, the phones will either be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the proprietary Exynos 2400, depending on the market. While it can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that the two chips won't perform the same, Samsung has provided a ballpark percentage of how much performance improvement to expect. Apparently, the CPU will be 25 percent faster and the GPU's performance will increase by 32 percent.









The phones are also likely to have up to 1.9 times bigger vapor chambers, which should help with heat dissipation and keep them from getting toasty. The Galaxy S23 range may also offer a faster touch response rate for a more enjoyable gaming experience.









Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will retain their predecessors' 10MP 3x optical camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will do away with the 10MP 10x periscope camera for a 50MP camera and while the slides imply that the phones will offer 10x optical quality, that's probably marketing fluff, as the 50MP camera will only be capable of 5x optical zoom. The phone will still In the last slide, Samsung mentions the zooming capabilities of the phones. While theand S24 Plus will retain their predecessors' 10MP 3x optical camera, thewill do away with the 10MP 10x periscope camera for a 50MP camera and while the slides imply that the phones will offer 10x optical quality, that's probably marketing fluff, as the 50MP camera will only be capable of 5x optical zoom. The phone will still churn out better 10x photos than the Galaxy S23 Ultra , according to leaker Ice Universe.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra will unsurprisingly also use AI for better zoomed-in shots, with the slides mentioning features like 'multi-frame processing' and 'super resolution.' Thewill unsurprisingly also use AI for better zoomed-in shots, with the slides mentioning features like 'multi-frame processing' and 'super resolution.'





If you are excited about the upcoming phones, you might want to consider reserving them before they are officially announced on January 17.





Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount! Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount! Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $1,020 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount! Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $1,020 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung