Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just when you think you know everything about the Galaxy S24 series, a leaker humbles you. Just a day ago, a German outlet posted all the tech specs for the phones, and now, X user @hossamgamal380 has shared what look like meeting slides that were meant for Samsung employees.
The first slide shows the lineup in eight of the rumored shades, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, and the standard model in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. As a reminder, the Plus model will likely be available in the same hues as the base variant.
The Galaxy S24 series will be available in muted shades
The leaked slides also indicate that the new phones, or at least the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, will have slightly larger screens than their predecessors and their bezels will be trimmed down. More importantly, the devices are expected to offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which should make their screens about 48 percent brighter in the sun compared to their predecessors for better visibility.
The Galaxy S24 family is rumored to have brighter screens
As rumors have been saying, the phones will either be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the proprietary Exynos 2400, depending on the market. While it can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that the two chips won't perform the same, Samsung has provided a ballpark percentage of how much performance improvement to expect. Apparently, the CPU will be 25 percent faster and the GPU's performance will increase by 32 percent.
Samsung's new phones will likely pack the latest chips
The phones are also likely to have up to 1.9 times bigger vapor chambers, which should help with heat dissipation and keep them from getting toasty. The Galaxy S23 range may also offer a faster touch response rate for a more enjoyable gaming experience.
he Galaxy S24 Ultra will toss out the 10MP 10x camera for a 50MP 5x camera
In the last slide, Samsung mentions the zooming capabilities of the phones. While the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will retain their predecessors' 10MP 3x optical camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will do away with the 10MP 10x periscope camera for a 50MP camera and while the slides imply that the phones will offer 10x optical quality, that's probably marketing fluff, as the 50MP camera will only be capable of 5x optical zoom. The phone will still churn out better 10x photos than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, according to leaker Ice Universe.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will unsurprisingly also use AI for better zoomed-in shots, with the slides mentioning features like 'multi-frame processing' and 'super resolution.'
If you are excited about the upcoming phones, you might want to consider reserving them before they are officially announced on January 17.
