Tipster convinced 10x zoom photos on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (that probably doesn’t even offer 10x zoom) are better than on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
It’s now only a week until the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 line. With the crazy amount of leaks in recent weeks, the official premiere will be more of a relief than a genuine surprise on January 17.
Until the time comes to separate the wheat from the chaff in terms of the predictions that everyone made, let’s hear it again from one of the prominent tech tipsters – Ice Universe over at X/Twitter – on the much-discussed topic of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s zoom camera. Back when we heard that the maxed-out flagship would most likely kill the 10x optical lens and instead pack a 5x one, we weren’t thrilled.
However, a case could be made as to why a 5x telephoto camera unit is actually a sane decision from Samsung’s engineers if built correctly. Despite being half zoom-potent than its 10x predecessor, a 5x telephoto could feature far superior elements and optics, and better image stabilization, so it could be just as good if paired with a larger sensor that enables cropping and better low-light capabilities. And don’t forget the AI tricks… So, it’s up to Samsung to fine-tune it.
For example, users have shown that 10x zoom photos taken with the OnePlus Open look better than those taken with the S23 Ultra. Sounds crazy, given that OnePlus’ folding star has only a 3x optical camera, while the S23 Ultra has a proper 10x optical zoom.
“Many people are pessimistic about the quality of 10x photos taken by S24 Ultra, and I was pessimistic before, until I saw the comparison of samples a few days ago. I can definitely say that taking pictures at 10x zoom, S24U is better than S23U”.
