Leaks suggest Galaxy S21 will be a fine-tuned S20 with a new chip, faster charging, and 3D Sonic Max

Samsung changed the naming convention of its flagship smartphones this year and we weren't quite sure if the next iteration of its Galaxy S series would be called the S21 or S30. Well, venerated leaker Ice Universe has now stepped in and they claim the new range will be known as the Galaxy S21



But, what's in a name, right? We are more interested in knowing what the new phones will bring to the table. Per a previous report, the new range will consist of three phones and Ice has got some scoop on the highest-end model, which will presumably be called the Galaxy S21 Ultra.





Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with an improved version of Galaxy S20's 108MP camera





Galaxy S21 Ultra，Still 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 19, 2020





Turns out the marquee feature would still be a 108MP camera and not a 150MP sensor as rumored previously. It goes without saying that it will not be the ISOCELL Bright HM1 unit seen on the Turns out the marquee feature would still be a 108MP camera and not a 150MP sensor as rumored previously. It goes without saying that it will not be the ISOCELL Bright HM1 unit seen on the Galaxy S20 . It will probably be an updated version of the HM1, which failed to live up to the hype.





The new setup will supposedly take care of the focusing issues that plague the Galaxy S20 and also offer some new video recording features.





Galaxy S21，Project“U” — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 18, 2020







Next up, we have a couple of tips from some aspiring tipsters. As reported before, the Galaxy S21 is not expected to be a huge improvement over the Galaxy S20 and per a new rumor, Samsung plans on incorporating consumer feedback to achieve what it couldn't with the Galaxy S20.





This is in line with Ice's cryptic tweet and it supposedly means that the Galaxy S21 will revolve around you - the customer.





The upcoming flagship will likely not have a ToF sensor , which is not surprising as the new Note 20 doesn't have one either.



The highest-end model will seemingly be powered by the Exynos 1000 and a leaker The highest-end model will seemingly be powered by the Exynos 1000 and a leaker claims that it will be as good as the Snapdragon 875. This is theoretically possible since both the chips will apparently be made using the 5nm process.



The Galaxy S21 Ultra could also offer 60W fast charging and it will likely use Qualcomm's new in-display fingerprint sensor, the 3D Sonic Max. It is The Galaxy S21 Ultra could also offer 60W fast charging and it will likely use Qualcomm's new in-display fingerprint sensor, the 3D Sonic Max. It is 17 times bigger than the scanner on the Galaxy S20 and Qualcomm claims it's also faster and easier to use.







