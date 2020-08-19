Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Samsung Android 5G

Leaks suggest Galaxy S21 will be a fine-tuned S20 with a new chip, faster charging, and 3D Sonic Max

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 19, 2020, 5:42 PM
Leaks suggest Galaxy S21 will be a fine-tuned S20 with a new chip, faster charging, and 3D Sonic Max
Samsung changed the naming convention of its flagship smartphones this year and we weren't quite sure if the next iteration of its Galaxy S series would be called the S21 or S30. Well, venerated leaker Ice Universe has now stepped in and they claim the new range will be known as the Galaxy S21

But, what's in a name, right? We are more interested in knowing what the new phones will bring to the table. Per a previous report, the new range will consist of three phones and Ice has got some scoop on the highest-end model, which will presumably be called the Galaxy S21 Ultra. 

Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with an improved version of Galaxy S20's 108MP camera




Turns out the marquee feature would still be a 108MP camera and not a 150MP sensor as rumored previously. It goes without saying that it will not be the ISOCELL Bright HM1 unit seen on the Galaxy S20. It will probably be an updated version of the HM1, which failed to live up to the hype. 

The new setup will supposedly take care of the focusing issues that plague the Galaxy S20 and also offer some new video recording features.



Next up, we have a couple of tips from some aspiring tipsters. As reported before, the Galaxy S21 is not expected to be a huge improvement over the Galaxy S20 and per a new rumor, Samsung plans on incorporating consumer feedback to achieve what it couldn't with the Galaxy S20. 

This is in line with Ice's cryptic tweet and it supposedly means that the Galaxy S21 will revolve around you - the customer.

The upcoming flagship will likely not have a ToF sensor, which is not surprising as the new Note 20 doesn't have one either. 

The highest-end model will seemingly be powered by the Exynos 1000 and a leaker claims that it will be as good as the Snapdragon 875. This is theoretically possible since both the chips will apparently be made using the 5nm process.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could also offer 60W fast charging and it will likely use Qualcomm's new in-display fingerprint sensor, the 3D Sonic Max. It is 17 times bigger than the scanner on the Galaxy S20 and Qualcomm claims it's also faster and easier to use.



Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1075 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$967 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
BlackBerry is back! New 5G phone with QWERTY keyboard arriving in 2021
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Note 10+ vs S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
The Galaxy S20 will get Android 11 first, as Samsung commits to 3 years of updates for these phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless