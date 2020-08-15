Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version

A Time of Flight sensor on a smartphone or tablet sends out pulses of light undetectable to the human eye. Usually an infrared light, the beams bounce off a subject and return to the device. With this data, a phone can calculate the precise distance it is away from the subject allowing it to improve AR capabilities and create better bokeh blurs for portraits. With the feature, 3D mapping can be used for a facial recognition systems.

Samsung's inability to license a direct ToF sensor has led it to drop the feature on the Galaxy S21 (S30)

















As the late Paul Harvey would say, "here's the rest of the story." Samsung's version of ToF is not as expensive to produce as Apple's but it also means that it is not as precise as the LiDAR depth sensor that will be employed on the 2020 iPhone 12 models . The direct method favored by Apple is as described in the opening paragraph of this article. Samsung uses an indirect method and instead of trying to explain it, let's just say that Apple's direct method can work at distances up to six meters or 19.69 feet. Samsung's ToF has half the range as Apple's does. Apple introduced the LiDAR sensor with its latest iPad Pro models released last March.





Besides the difference in cost, Samsung is stuck using the indirect method because the only company able to produce the technology needed for direct ToF use is Sony and the latter is said to have an exclusivity deal with Apple . Behind the scenes, Sammy ain't giving up. The company's LSI unit is reportedly working on semiconductors that would allow it to deliver calculations as precise as those measured using the Direct ToF method while using the indirect system. If Samsung can workaround Sony's exclusivity and a bombshell new application is created, ToF could resurface on a future Galaxy phone.





The Galaxy S21 (S30) could be powered by the Snapdragon 875 Mobile Platform or Samsung's own Exynos 1000. Both chipsets are produced using the 5nm node allowing them to be more powerful and energy-efficient than the current SoCs used on Android devices. Earlier today, a Twitter tipster said that Samsung is considering the return of the earphone jack as an experiment. And there is speculation that the top-of-the-line camera array will feature a 150MP sensor.



