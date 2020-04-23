Software updates can't solve all Galaxy S20 Ultra camera focusing issues, tips Samsung
Both a moderator and then the admin of the Camera section in Samsung's Galaxy support forum over at the home turf, are now saying (via TizenHelp) that there are hardware limitations to how close you can go with the Ultra, answering numerous user complaints.
If you don't really speak Korean, here's the translation of what the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera can and can't do when it comes to focusing at distances closer than four inches or so:
First of all, we are sorry for the confusion about the use. The S20 Ultra model is equipped with a high-pixel image sensor, which increases the size of the sensor, resulting in a shallow depth of field and a longer focal length of 10cm or more compared to previous Samsung models. Therefore, when shooting a close object, the background may be blurred, or out of focus may occur. The focal length is determined by the lens specifications, making it difficult to correct with software. We apologize for not being able to fully explain the focal length in advance. Thank you.
That's a bit of a bummer, given that we all need to take clear snaps of documents or labels from a close distance, but that incredible 108MP resolution should suffice to read those even if you move the lens a bit further out.