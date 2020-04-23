Software updates can't solve all Galaxy S20 Ultra camera focusing issues, tips Samsung





With a few subsequent software updates , Samsung managed to fix a lot of those, and most of its update schedule was entirely focused on the camera improvements, and there were a few security updates in for a good measure.





Now, however, a Samsung rep over in Korea has poured cold water over the hopes of many that all camera focusing issues will sooner or later be addressed with a software update. Take shots of closer objects, for instance.





Both a moderator and then the admin of the Camera section in Samsung's Galaxy support forum over at the home turf, are now saying (via TizenHelp ) that there are hardware limitations to how close you can go with the Ultra, answering numerous user complaints.









If you don't really speak Korean, here's the translation of what the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera can and can't do when it comes to focusing at distances closer than four inches or so:









That's a bit of a bummer, given that we all need to take clear snaps of documents or labels from a close distance, but that incredible 108MP resolution should suffice to read those even if you move the lens a bit further out.