



Pixel phones, with carrier activation

Verizon : Big Red is offering several different deals on a number of models, which could let you save over a thousand dollars on Pixel phones. Firstly, it’s offering a buy one, get one free offer on the

If you’re not looking for the latest and greatest, or you’re an existing customer looking to upgrade, Verizon’s got you covered, too. Last year’s

If you’re on a different carrier and looking to switch to Verizon, they’re also offering a killer deal that can be applied on top of some other promotions. If you switch to Verizon and either purchase a new phone or bring your own phone online, Big Red will give you a prepaid MasterCard of up to $250. Not bad!

AT&T: America’s other major carrier is also offering an enticing deal for those looking to switch over to its service plans. When you switch to an AT&T Unlimited plan and buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL with an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $700 back in bill credits, bringing the cost of the phone almost down to zero.



If you’re an existing customer, that deal won’t apply to you, but there are still savings you can catch. When you trade-in an eligible device and upgrade to a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you can get up to $300 in bill credits, which is still a decent discount.

T-Mobile: The “Un-carrier” is also offering similar deals on the Pixel 4, with $300 in credits available to customers who purchase the phone with an eligible trade-in. This deal also doesn’t seem to require a new line or new account, making it a great deal for anyone who’s interested in Google’s latest flagship.

If you’re more interested in a budget model, the Pixel 3a series is also getting a solid discount. T-Mobile is offering 30 to 37 percent off of the monthly installment plans for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. This is a great deal with no new lines, accounts, or trade-ins required. It’s just a cool $150 off your 3a of choice.

Sprint: Buy one get one is a theme explored by Sprint as well, which is offering the price of one Pixel 4 or 4 XL back in bill credits when you purchase two. This one does require at least one new line, but it's available for existing customers and also doesn't require a trade-in.



The Pixel 3 is also on sale for the holidays, with Sprint offering half the price of a Pixel 3 back in bill credits. This deal is available for everyone with no new line or account required, and also no trade-in. It is, however, only available on the smaller Pixel 3, not the 3 XL, and it’s also only available with a monthly installment plan.

Google Fi: Of course, Google’s own carrier is offering plenty of savings on Pixel devices. There are actually two different offers on the Pixel 4 or 4 XL. Firstly, Google is offering up to $550 off any Pixel 4 model with an eligible trade-in, which brings down the price of the base Pixel 4 to a crazy $250. If you don’t have a device to trade-in, Google is still offering half the price of any Pixel 4 to new or existing customers, limited to one per person. That’s $400-500 dollars back in bill credits with no new account or trade-in required. Sweet!

You can also get the Pixel 3a or 3a XL for discounted prices on Google Fi, with the carrier offering $150 off both models. That’s just over $10/month for the smaller model, or $16/month for the XL model. Both are solid deals for a pretty great phone. And this deal is combinable with an eligible trade-in, too!

Finally, last year’s Pixel 3 is also on sale, with $300 off both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. This brings down the price to $499 for the smaller model, or under $21/month. This is another deal combinable with a trade-in which can net you some serious savings.

Pixel phones, unlocked

Amazon: The online retail giant is no stranger to big sales, and it’s offering a number of straight discounts to a select few Pixel models. The discounts offered aren’t as large as some other retailers, but it could be useful if you need to purchase a phone from Amazon or have a gift card to use up. The Pixel 4 64GB version can be had unlocked for $750, undercutting the normal price by $50.





The Pixel 3 (64GB) is also similarly on sale for $30 off.





Walmart: Walmart is only offering one deal on Pixels, but it matches Amazon’s price. The Pixel 4 is $50 off, bringing the cost to $750.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer is offering some pretty big deals, but many of them require carrier activation. They are, however, unlocked and contract-free, which gives you more flexibility. The Pixel 4 or 4 XL can be had for up to $300 off, with discounts in any size, color, or storage option, given that you activate it with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. Without activation, you can still snag a $200 discount, which brings the phone down to $599 unlocked.

The Pixel 3a also has a discount, with $50 off the price of any 3a or 3a XL variant upon carrier activation with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Finally, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have $150 off upon carrier activation. One thing to note is that this is the only deal available on the Pixel 3 if you want to activate on AT&T.

Google Store: Last but not least, the Google Store is obviously a major player when it comes to Pixel deals. Google is offering a no-strings-attached deal for the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, which slashes $200 from the list price for an unlocked Pixel 4 in any variant. It’s not quite as good as the deal from Google Fi, but it comes without contract or activation required.

And that's about it, folks! Those are all the big deals on Google smartphones. But be sure to keep an eye on this article, as we'll be updating as any new deals pop up.