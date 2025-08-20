Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

As a recovering iPhone addict, this Pixel 10 feature hooked me for all the right reasons

Google, you had my curiosity, now you have my attention.

By
By
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
date 2025-08-20
Say what you will about the Pixel 10 lineup, and honestly there are a lot of things that could be said about it, both positive and negative, but there's one aspect of it all that Google truly nailed.

See, I'm a recovering iPhone addict that rediscovered the beauty of Android in 2025, who still misses some core iPhone features, with the most essential one being MagSafe. As any other iPhone user, I've accrued a multitude of MagSafe accessories over the years, ranging from portable power banks, car holders, wallets, to popsockets and desk stands. You name it, there's a chance I have one. 

Point is, to use my MagSafe accessory collection with Android, I always had to resort to the tedious process of sourcing a third-party MagSafe case for the Android phone I've been daily-driving. Be it the outstanding Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, or the Vivo X200 Pro, it was always a day-one purchase from the jam-packed Chinese retail websites. 

The reason for that is simple: MagSafe is outstanding, and no Android had an alternative.

Until now. 

The Pixel 10 range comes with PixelSnap, which is built on the Qi2 standard. Unlike some previous Android phones that were Qi2-ready, Google's new phones actually feature the embedded magnets inside the phones that allow you to quickly and easily attach your Pixelsnap and MagSafe accessories to the back. 

That's a default feature: you don't need to put on the Pixelsnap case to make use of the feature; you might as well use your Pixel 10 naked if you wish (though I'd always recommend getting a case).

It took Android some time to finally come up with its own answer to MagSafe, and it's not technically a competing standard. It's a product of a collaboration between Apple and the Wireless Power Consortium to align MagSafe and the Qi standard back in 2023. 

Ever since, I've been patiently waiting for Android devices to score Qi2 devices with the magnets built-in so that I can make use of all my favorite accessories without having to resort to questionable third-party cases. 

Is that enough to hype me up for the Pixel 10 series? Yes!

I admit, the earlier rumors and leaks didn't hype me up about the Pixel 10 even one iota, but as soon as the Pixelsnap murmur started making the rounds, I kept an ear close to the ground. As soon as I laid eyes on the embargoed materials and saw that Pixelsnap is definitely happening, I immediately knew that this would be the signature feature of the Pixel 10 series, Magic Cue and Pro Res Zoom be damned. 

***

As a recovering iPhone addict, this Pixel 10 feature hooked me for all the right reasons
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
