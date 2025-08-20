As a recovering iPhone addict, this Pixel 10 feature hooked me for all the right reasons





See, I'm a recovering iPhone addict that rediscovered the beauty of Android in 2025, who still misses some core iPhone features, with the most essential one being MagSafe. As any other iPhone user, I've accrued a multitude of MagSafe accessories over the years, ranging from portable power banks , car holders, wallets, to popsockets and desk stands. You name it, there's a chance I have one.





Android phone I've been daily-driving. Be it the outstanding Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Point is, to use my MagSafe accessory collection with Android, I always had to resort to the tedious process of sourcing a third-party MagSafe case for theI've been daily-driving. Be it the outstanding Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, or the Vivo X200 Pro, it was always a day-one purchase from the jam-packed Chinese retail websites.





The reason for that is simple: MagSafe is outstanding, and no Android had an alternative.

Until now.





Pixel 10 range comes with PixelSnap, which is built on the Qi2 standard. Unlike some previous Therange comes with PixelSnap, which is built on the Qi2 standard. Unlike some previous Android phones that were Qi2-ready, Google's new phones actually feature the embedded magnets inside the phones that allow you to quickly and easily attach your Pixelsnap and MagSafe accessories to the back.





That's a default feature: you don't need to put on the Pixelsnap case to make use of the feature; you might as well use your Pixel 10 naked if you wish (though I'd always recommend getting a case).





It took Android some time to finally come up with its own answer to MagSafe, and it's not technically a competing standard. It's a product of a collaboration between Apple and the Wireless Power Consortium to align MagSafe and the Qi standard back in 2023.





Ever since, I've been patiently waiting for Android devices to score Qi2 devices with the magnets built-in so that I can make use of all my favorite accessories without having to resort to questionable third-party cases.





Is that enough to hype me up for the Pixel 10 series? Yes!



Recommended Stories

Pixel 10 even one iota, but as soon as the Pixelsnap murmur started making the rounds, I kept an ear close to the ground. As soon as I laid eyes on the embargoed materials and saw that Pixelsnap is definitely happening, I immediately knew that this would be the signature feature of the Pixel 10 series, Magic Cue and Pro Res Zoom be damned.



*** I admit, the earlier rumors and leaks didn't hype me up about theeven one iota, but as soon as the Pixelsnap murmur started making the rounds, I kept an ear close to the ground. As soon as I laid eyes on the embargoed materials and saw that Pixelsnap is definitely happening, I immediately knew that this would be the signature feature of theseries, Magic Cue and Pro Res Zoom be damned.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer