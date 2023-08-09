Apple's speedy little iPad mini can be yours for as much as $170 off

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Apple's compact powerhouse iPad mini 6 is back on sale on Amazon. The deal knocks off up to $170 of the slate, making it a lot more affordable than the company's top-end models.

In terms of specs, the sixth-generation iPad sits in the middle of the lineup. But when it comes to size, this is Apple's smallest iPad. And that's what makes it special.

The iPad mini has an 8.3 inches screen so it's easier to hold than other iPads and won't take up too much space on your nightstand and desk and in your bag. You'll actually want to keep it around and use it as and when convenient. 

iPad mini 64GB WiFI

8.3 inches screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB-C | 10 hours of battery life
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini 256GB 5G

8.3 inches screen | A15 Bionic chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | USB-C | 10 hours of battery life
$170 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

And despite not featuring an M series chip, this diminutive tablet packs a lot of punch, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip which also powers the iPhone 14. It can pretty much handle all sorts of tasks, including productivity tasks like photo editing.  

The iPad Pro and the iPad Air are undoubtedly a lot more powerful, but there are hardly any apps that can take advantage of that power. Not to forget, they are considerably more expensive. The Pro starts at $799 and the Air starts at $599.

The iPad mini, on the other hand, usually starts at $499, but Amazon has currently marked the 64GB wireless model down by $100 and the 256GB 5G model down by $170.

This drags the wonderful tablet down to budget territory and makes it a bargain compared to the top tablets of 2023. It also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards, but you'll have to buy those separately. 

You should get it if you need a portable yet powerful all-screen slate with all-day battery life, access to a vast trove of well-optimized apps, and long software support.

Other features include a 12MP rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide front camera, and Touch ID.

