Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices

Can't decide what to get between Apple's sleeker and faster-than-ever new iPad Airs with M2 processing power and the latest state-of-the-art iPad Pros packing M4 heat? Can't afford the latter 11 or 13-inch beasts and feel like you can settle for something that's not necessarily thebest tablet in the world in 2024? Why not go for a 2022-released iPad Pro with your choice of an 11 or 12.9-inch display?
We know, we know, 2022 feels like an eternity ago, but these bad boys have aged pretty gracefully, still holding a number of key advantages over the Apple M2-powered iPad Air (2024) generation and currently going for virtually unbeatable prices at Best Buy.
We're talking as little as $599 for an entry-level fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage and no cellular connectivity, while the sixth-gen 12.9-incher with Apple M2 inside can be yours starting at $799... if you hurry. The best discounts are of course available on higher-tier variants of the larger device, with both a Wi-Fi-only 512GB configuration and a 5G-enabled 256 gig model setting you back $999 instead of $1,399 right now.
Some of the list prices of these deeply discounted 2022-released iPad Pros have actually been permanently reduced at one point or another in the past few months, helping you maximize your savings and minimize your spending ahead of Father's Day or that summer vacation you've been dying to go on for so long.
Although they're obviously nowhere near as zippy or as generally impressive as their M4 sequels, these 11 and 12.9-inch M2 powerhouses are still powerhouses, easily beating the best Android tablets out there in terms of overall system performance while eclipsing the new and vastly improved 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs as far as camera versatility and screen quality are concerned.
Yes, you get two snappers on the back of both of these affordable giants, as well as silky smooth 120Hz display refresh rate technology. Oh, and let's not forget about Face ID, which remains superior to Touch ID in terms of reliability and speed, as well as the mini-LED LCD screen technology of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022). Now that's a spectacular value proposition in 2024... and beyond.
