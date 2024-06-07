Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices

the





We know, we know, 2022 feels like an eternity ago, but these bad boys have aged pretty gracefully, still holding a number of key advantages over the Apple M2-powered We know, we know, 2022 feels like an eternity ago, but these bad boys have aged pretty gracefully, still holding a number of key advantages over the Apple M2-powered iPad Air (2024) generation and currently going for virtually unbeatable prices at Best Buy.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $300 off (27%) $799 $1099 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + 5G Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $300 off (27%) $799 $1099 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors $300 off (27%) $799 $1099 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Colors $300 off (25%) $899 $1199 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + 5G Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $400 off (29%) $999 $1399 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $400 off (29%) $999 $1399 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking as little as $599 for an entry-level fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage and no cellular connectivity, while the sixth-gen 12.9-incher with Apple M2 inside can be yours starting at $799... if you hurry. The best discounts are of course available on higher-tier variants of the larger device, with both a Wi-Fi-only 512GB configuration and a 5G-enabled 256 gig model setting you back $999 instead of $1,399 right now.





Some of the list prices of these deeply discounted 2022-released iPad Pros have actually been permanently reduced at one point or another in the past few months, helping you maximize your savings and minimize your spending ahead of Father's Day or that summer vacation you've been dying to go on for so long.





are still powerhouses, easily beating the Although they're obviously nowhere near as zippy or as generally impressive as their M4 sequels, these 11 and 12.9-inch M2 powerhousesstill powerhouses, easily beating the best Android tablets out there in terms of overall system performance while eclipsing the new and vastly improved 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs as far as camera versatility and screen quality are concerned.





Yes, you get two snappers on the back of both of these affordable giants, as well as silky smooth 120Hz display refresh rate technology. Oh, and let's not forget about Face ID, which remains superior to Touch ID in terms of reliability and speed, as well as the mini-LED LCD screen technology of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022). Now that's a spectacular value proposition in 2024... and beyond.