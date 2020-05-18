Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Display Supply Chain Consultants

It is not expected to have Y-OCTA technology and will instead feature a separate layer for touch circuitry That will be combined with a slightly different resolution of around 2532 x 1170p that should maintain the 458ppi pixel density.

DSCC warns that Apple has no plans to adopt LTPO tech unlike the

Apple iPhone 12 Max Like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to feature 120Hz support. DSCC warns that Apple has no plans to adopt LTPO tech unlike the Galaxy Note 20+, though, meaning it could be limited to non-native resolutions or risk being a big battery drain.



Replacing the Replacing the iPhone 11 will be the iPhone 12 Max that reportedly features a 6.1-inch OLED display sourced from both BOE and LG Display. The latter is going to handle the bulk of orders initially before BOE starts to increase its share.



Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Max looks set to feature an add-on touch circuitry layer rather than Y-OCTA tech. The same 2532 x 1170p resolution and 458ppi pixel density are rumored too, which is perhaps the most important change.



Although regular consumers don't care, Apple has often been ridiculed for the comically low 1792 x 828p resolution and 326ppi pixel density offered on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. With the switch to OLED, however, that practice seems to finally be ending.

To better differentiate the standard iPhone 12 series from the Pro models, Apple is planning a series of downgrades. More specifically, these displays won’t be granted access to the XDR branding and, as such, won’t support 10-bit color depth or 120Hz ProMotion tech.

Apple iPhone 12



The smallest iPhone of the bunch looks set to feature a tiny 5.4-inch OLED display. DSCC says it will be sourced from Samsung, but tipster Jon Prosser and L0veToDream believe the supplier will actually be BOE.



An iPhone 12 series delay now seems even more likely

An iPhone 12 series delay now seems even more likely

Display Supply Chain Consultants have heard that panel production is delayed by around 6 weeks, meaning production should start at the end of July rather than early-to-mid June. As a result, DSCC is corroborating a launch delay from September to October.




