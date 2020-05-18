iOS Apple Display

Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

May 18, 2020
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to introduce several important upgrades later this year including major changes in the display department. Thanks to a report published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) earlier today, we now know exactly what Apple has planned.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max


The iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to feature a massive 6.68-inch flexible OLED display supplied exclusively by Samsung Display. That screen will support a 2778 x 1284p resolution, which translates to the same pixel density as the iPhone 11 Pro Max – 458 pixels-per-inch.

One important difference when compared to the screen on the previous-gen model is the presence of Y-OCTA technology, which allows touchscreen circuitry to be directly patterned on the OLED panel without the need for a separate layer, resulting in a thinner display and lower production costs.

As reported by Jon Prosser recently, the new display will be marketed under the ‘Super Retina XDR’ branding and Apple seems to be taking that name more seriously this year. The company is said to be planning 10-bit color depth support, which means the iPhone will be able to display over 1 billion colors.

That feature is something that has only appeared on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro so far this year, meaning the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be one of the few smartphones on the market to support it.

DSCC also believes Apple will follow its own ‘XDR’ branding guidelines more closely on its next smartphone by increasing the maximum brightness level and peak brightness. Whether any other changes are planned remains to be seen.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro


The smaller iPhone 12 Pro should feature a 6.1-inch OLED display supplied by Samsung. Support for 10-bit color depth and a higher maximum brightness like the Pro Max model is currently expected, although there will be some key differences.

It is not expected to have Y-OCTA technology and will instead feature a separate layer for touch circuitry That will be combined with a slightly different resolution of around 2532 x 1170p that should maintain the 458ppi pixel density.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to feature 120Hz support. DSCC warns that Apple has no plans to adopt LTPO tech unlike the Galaxy Note 20+, though, meaning it could be limited to non-native resolutions or risk being a big battery drain.

Apple iPhone 12 Max


Replacing the iPhone 11 will be the iPhone 12 Max that reportedly features a 6.1-inch OLED display sourced from both BOE and LG Display. The latter is going to handle the bulk of orders initially before BOE starts to increase its share. 

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Max looks set to feature an add-on touch circuitry layer rather than Y-OCTA tech. The same 2532 x 1170p resolution and 458ppi pixel density are rumored too, which is perhaps the most important change. 

Although regular consumers don’t care, Apple has often been ridiculed for the comically low 1792 x 828p resolution and 326ppi pixel density offered on the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. With the switch to OLED, however, that practice seems to finally be ending.

To better differentiate the standard iPhone 12 series from the Pro models, Apple is planning a series of downgrades. More specifically, these displays won’t be granted access to the XDR branding and, as such, won’t support 10-bit color depth or 120Hz ProMotion tech.

Apple iPhone 12


The smallest iPhone of the bunch looks set to feature a tiny 5.4-inch OLED display. DSCC says it will be sourced from Samsung, but tipster Jon Prosser and L0veToDream believe the supplier will actually be BOE. 

Features should be borrowed from the iPhone 12 Max and a 2340 x 1080p resolution with a 475ppi pixel density is reportedly on the cards. However, Apple tends to offer the same pixel density on all models, so a slightly lower resolution that enables 458ppi is to be expected instead.

An iPhone 12 series delay now seems even more likely


Display Supply Chain Consultants have heard that panel production is delayed by around 6 weeks, meaning production should start at the end of July rather than early-to-mid June. As a result, DSCC is corroborating a launch delay from September to October.

