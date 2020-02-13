Apple A14 chip orders to skyrocket in preparation for strong 5G iPhone demand

Apple is expecting huge 5G iPhone demand



The huge increase in sales projections undoubtedly has something to do with demand for 5G iPhones. Despite selling extremely well so far, it’s believed there’s a considerable number of consumers in China and other Asian markets holding off on buying iPhone 11 series models due to their lack of support for 5G networks.



In Europe and the United States, 5G networks continue to rapidly expand in size. Local consumers aren’t believed to be purposely skipping the iPhone 11 series because of 5G support, but the arrival of 5G iPhones this fall could push large numbers of users to upgrade ahead of schedule if reports prove accurate.

This won’t be limited to Apple, though. The smartphone market as a whole is expected to return to growth this year and companies such as Sony, LG, and even HTC are hoping 5G will revive their shrinking businesses.

Apple's fourth 5G iPhone will boost sales too

An expanded lineup is another major factor that’s expected to boost iPhone sales this year. Apple has unveiled three new iPhones every September since 2017, but this year the Cupertino giant is developing four new models.



The all-new iPhone is a compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that could be even more compact than the iPhone 8 . It's expected to feature an OLED screen coupled with slim bezels, the company's trademark notch, and an upgraded version of the iPhone 11's dual-camera setup.

Apple appeared to have forgotten about iPhone users looking for a compact device in recent years, but this model should hit the sweet spot for millions of iPhone 6 iPhone 7 , and iPhone 8 users that love the new design but aren’t willing to compromise on size.

The iPhone 12 series will include three larger models

Accompanying the compact iPhone 12 will be the iPhone 12 Plus, which is going to replace the iPhone 11. It will be identical to the standard iPhone 12 in every way except for one – the 6.1-inch OLED display.



Completing Apple’s fall 2020 iPhone lineup should be the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These are expected to feature updated 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screens complete with slimmer bezels and potentially a redesigned notch, although the latter is far from confirmed.

The triple-camera setup on the back will also be receiving an upgrade, with revamped sensors and a powerful 3D sensing system that benefits both portrait photography and the AR experience reportedly on the way.





All of these phones will undoubtedly ship with iOS 14 on board paired with the A14 Bionic chipset mentioned above.

iPhone 12 announcement, release date, pricing

Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup in early September. An exact date hasn't been announced yet, but history suggests the press conference could take place on Tuesday, September 8.



Shipments should begin ten days later on Friday, September 18, although supply could be limited due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak’s impact on iPhone production.



PhoneArena ’s guesses for pricing would put the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus at $649 and $749 respectively, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to retail for $1,049 and $1,149.

Speaking toearlier this week, supply chain sources revealed they expect Apple A14 Bionic chip orders to be anywhere between 50-60% higher than A13 Bionic order last year. This would suggest Apple is preparing to ship a significantly larger number of iPhone flagships this year.