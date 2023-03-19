6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!

The above is more or less what upgrades you can expect when switching from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14, indicating, once again, that this is the most insignificant upgrade we’ve ever witnessed coming out of Cupertino. But the iPhone 14 wasn’t just a small upgrade - it was also a rather controversial one.

In the end, it’s worth touching on why I said (in one of the headings) that iPhone 14 is a modern iPhone XS story. One of the reasons, of course, is that the iPhone 14 is an “S” upgrade in disguise (we’ve established why), but the other one is called… iPhone 14 Plus. Yep, this iPhone exists! Remember?

Now, you might not immediately recall, but in reality, there was something that (literally) made the iPhone XS a huge upgrade over the iPhone X, and this “feature” was the iPhone XS Max. In a similar fashion, for the 14 series, Apple tried to wow everyone with a newiPhone - the iPhone 14 Plus. Long story short, poor iPhone 14 Plus sales numbers are telling us the plan didn’t quite work, and it’s not too hard to see why...





Many (smart) people are choosing the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 14 as the former is cheaper and… pretty much the same device

The global financial crisis means majority of the people upgrading their phones are those in a better financial situation, making it more likely for them to choose the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max over the iPhone 14/ 14 Plus

The more capable iPhone 13 Pro can be found at the same price as the iPhone 14 Plus

Looking to buy a new iPhone? Six months after the launch of the iPhone 14, the only sensible choice is to wait for iPhone 15 or iPhone SE 4





So, what do you do if you need a new iPhone?





Wait for the new iPhone 15 - the Dynamic Island, a 48MP primary camera with 2x optical-quality zoom, a more comfortable (curvy) design, and USB-C (!) are features that can change the way you use your iPhone





If your current phones allows it and if you're after the most affordable new iPhone, wait for iPhone SE 4 - this one is expected to be an iPhone 14 at a much lower price - the catch here is that this one’s expected to arrive in the spring of 2024

Finally, I have a question for Cupertino... What is your plan for the vanilla iPhone model, Apple?



Bring back the “S” model, so people would be less likely to buy an iPhone that's not really new, without knowing?

More exclusive features for the Pro/Ultra models to make the vanilla iPhone even less appealing (the upsell strategy)?

strategy)? A biannual release for the vanilla iPhone? Why not!