10 super-underrated phone features in 2022: Choosing a new iPhone or Android for the right reasons

The most underrated phone features in 2022: What to look for when buying a new iPhone or Android





Software support and optimization



The big disappointment here comes with



While personally I expect Sundar Pichai & Co to extend software support for Pixel 6 once the Pixel 7 is released to match Samsung's 4 years of updates, there's no guarantee this will happen. But it definitely should...



Even budget and mid-range phones like the



Heat management & RAM management for better sustained performance

On the topic of RAM, while more is more and more is better, it doesn't mean all of that memory is utilized properly. iPhone and iOS tend to make the most out of the RAM available onboard. Apple stands out when it comes to heat management, while some Qualcomm chips are prone to overheating, which is probably why some manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi have decided to "take matters into their own hands", and slow down certain apps and features before their flagship phones start overheating.





Like... it really surprised me!



If you're choosing between two Android devices, bear in mind that we've seen phones with 8GB of RAM outperform devices with 10 and 12GB, so read some reviews before assuming that more will be better.



Camera sensor size and style of photo/video post-processing

Although you might think that a higher-megapixel camera will certainly take better photos than a lower megapixel one, or that having more cameras on board is always better, this simply isn't how phone cameras work.



So, if you're on the market for a new phone, make sure to check the sensor size of whichever device you've got your eye on. You can check camera sensor sizes on



Another thing that's not to underestimate is that most of the camera differences between phones nowadays come in the form of post-processing. This means that even if the



As it stands, Samsung likes to overshapen its photos, which I don't like, but some of you might. For example, Apple's iPhone usually takes more realistic night photos than any other phone, but they aren't necessarily impressive. Then, Pixel 6 strikes a nice balance between the two, but it has a weaker ultra-wide-angle camera.



Haptic feedback/vibration motor

A massively underrated feature, which iPhone users take for granted and probably don't appreciate enough, because they've never used a budget Android device.



Haptic feedback is the vibrations you feel when you interact with your phone. For example, typing, scrolling through menus, or simply getting notifications when vibration is enabled is all tied to haptics.



iPhones have reigned supreme in that regard forever now, but recently some Android flagship phones like the



Haptic feedback is simply another layer of interaction with your device, which you come to appreciate only once you've tried a phone with an excellent vibration motor. Just go in-store and test them all out to find out which feels best.



Fast charging (but not like Samsung's)

Another highly underrated feature of modern smartphones is true fast-charging.



If the only phone you've ever owned is an iPhone, a Galaxy or even a Pixel, you don't know what you're missing out on with devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi. And, yes... I know Samsung now offers "45W" charging with its Galaxy S22 phones, but as it turns out, charging speeds are severely limited, and the company's 45W charger doesn't actually charge your phone faster to 100%, compared to a 25W charger.



Anyway, being able to top up your device for 20 minutes in the morning and use it all day can be a true game-changer. Not to mention some phones like the



So, trust me - if you're choosing between two equally good devices, but one comes with noticeably faster charging, do yourself a favor and pick the one with faster charging. Especially if you're always on the go and always forget to charge your phone, or you're just a very heavy user who never ends the day on a single charge. It might change your life.



Better power management for better battery life

Sure, having a huge 5,000mAh battery helps some phones last longer unless. Well, unless this phone is a Google Pixel 6 Pro… If my Pixel has taught me one thing, it is that power management and optimization are much more important than having a high-capacity cell in your device.



Our tests have shown that the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, manages to get noticeably better endurance than the Pixel 6 Pro - about 20-25%.



Step it up, Android!



Phone weight (and size)

Firstly, phone weight perception will be subjective because it very much depends on the weight of the device you've been using up until the point you pick up a new device.





properly refreshing if you're coming from a



I know a 60-80 grams difference might not feel like much on paper, and this is true if we're talking about a laptop or even a big tablet. However, with phones, every gram matters. OK, not literally, but you get the point...



Sound/speaker quality

My colleagues here at PhoneArena have written many stories about



A good pair of stereo speakers won't only eliminate the need for an external Bluetooth device when listening to music or podcasts at home. It can also make media consumption that much more enjoyable.



A telephoto camera for optical zoom and portrait photography

I've already written a l



Whether it offers 3x, 4x, or 5x zoom, a great telephoto camera can forever change the way you take photos with your phone, especially if you're already a phone-photography enthusiast.



The tight focal length makes for some super-intimate portraits of people and things, which look miles better than if taken with a standard wide-angle camera. But a good tele lens also completely changes the perspective when exercising street or animal photography - that's where the sheer zooming element comes into play.



Apart from the Pixel 6 Pro, which, in my view, comes with the single best telephoto camera on the market, some of the best phones for this purpose are the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and iPhone 13 Pro and Max.



In fact, I love my telephoto lens so much that I believe it should be the second camera on budget phones, too, instead of the ultra-wide-angle shooters, which find a place in basically every phone nowadays.



More often than not, you can back up a few steps to get a wider perspective of whatever you're taking a photo of - especially if you're outside, but you can't climb a skyscraper or a tree to get a close-up shot of whatever's caught your eye. Unless you're Spider-man or the guy who cleans tall building windows. I salute you if you are.



Last but certainly not least, post-purchase customer service matters. I know we tend to think of phones as "what you see is what you get" products, but this is far from the truth.



Even I sometimes find myself in situations where I need to call for help, and Apple's basically immediate phone/chat support has been a godsend - whether I've had a question regarding my iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iCloud account, they've always been quick to respond.





I'm not saying buy an iPhone, but what I'm saying is - at least make sure the phone-maker you've chosen has active customer support in your region. It's like having a tech-savvy friend who you can always call in case you need help.