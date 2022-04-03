10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks

if you're willing to interact with him/her at all…

Overrated smartphone features in 2022: Don't fall for the hype!





1. You don't need the most powerful processor or 12GB of RAM





You don't need Apple's super-powerful A15 chip to scroll through Instagram to see how Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face; browse Twitter to see the full video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face, or refresh your Facebook feed to see why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face and whether he apologized.



2. More cameras sensors and new camera bump designs don't mean a better camera

Sorry, but no.



3. A 108MP camera isn't better than a 12MP camera... unless it is

4. Macro Mode isn't a reason to spend $300 to upgrade to an iPhone 13 Pro

Don' get me wrong... Macro Mode is a nifty camera trick to have if you'll be taking close-ups of flowers and bees every day. If your job title is "Bee and flower close-up picture-taker,". Then it's worth spending extra money on a phone with a good Macro Mode.









5. Android phones with big batteries don't always last longer

And here it gets a bit more controversial, but really it's very simple. A bigger battery is always better for your device, unless:



It makes it explode. Sorry, Samsung. The phone's software optimization is so poor that even the big battery can't get it to last a full day on a single charge.

Unfortunately, I'm speaking from personal experience here, but my Pixel 6 Pro has significantly worse battery life than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Yes, the same Pixel 6 Pro that comes with a massive 5003 mAh battery, which is nearly 15% higher in capacity than the one in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.



Tests have shown that Apple's excellent battery optimization and Google's super-poor attempt on the same exercise result in about 30% better battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro Max than the Pixel. Combined with the 15% smaller battery, that makes the iPhone's battery performance about 45% more efficient and more impressive.



I hope this explains it. Read phone reviews before buying a phone with a big battery, thinking it'll last two days before needing a charge. Hey, we make phone reviews! What a coincidence.



6. Wireless charging isn't better than wired charging

A great feature to have… if you'll use it. Is it a reason to buy one phone over another? Absolutely not.



Unless you always charge your phone wirelessly - at home, in the car, and at Starbucks, wired charging will pretty much always be faster and more reliable unless you're using MagSafe. But then again, MagSafe isn't even proper wireless charging, if you ask me.



Let's not get into that…



7. "Gorilla Glass will protect your phone screen from breaking!"

Gorilla Glass, Dragontrail, Ceramic Shield… and in the end, your phone is in pieces, and you're crying in your car.



The only and most definite way to protect your phone's screen against scratches and cracks is to use the best smartphone screen protector you can find. Don't fall for marketing catchphrases.



8. "Glass-back phones are better than plastic ones!"

Naturally, after the last point, we come to the "glass is more premium" and "better than plastic" debate. Well… NOT! You must read the last line in Borat's voice, or it doesn't work.



I've held plastic phones which felt more premium and better built than cheaper phones that used glass backs. A glass back only looks and feels nice and fancy until it's shattered into pieces.

This is why getting a sturdy case to go with your screen protector is also a great idea. And guess what - once your $1,000 flagship is in a case, does it really matter what its back is made of?



I'll leave you with that.



9. A badass phone name doesn't make one phone better than the other: The "Ultra", "Pro", "Max"," "Mini" case

Phone-makers are to blame here. While "Max" is a suitable addition to the name of a phone with a bigger screen and battery, calling one phone "Pro" over another is often just a marketing trick.



Then, "Ultra" is so vague that it basically tells you nothing about the extra features of the phone that comes with this name. In the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this pretty much boils down to an S-Pen, a barely better performing battery, and an extra zoom lens compared to the Galaxy S22+.



On the other end of the spectrum, although Apple's smallest iPhones don't sell as much as the bigger ones, I'd argue the name plays a bigger role in that than you might expect. My humble theory is that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini would have sold much better if Apple had decided to call them "iPhone 12" and "iPhone 13" and call the standard iPhones "Max".



Is the iPhone 13 much better than the iPhone 13 mini? Of course not. They are literally the same phone, save for the smaller battery on the mini - obviously. I don't even consider the smaller screen size on the 13 mini to be a "downgrade" since that's exactly why some people might prefer to buy it over the standard iPhone 13. But of course, "mini" leads you to believe this is definitely less of a phone.



Lies!



10. 8K video

Although some people tend to get excited about being able to capture high-res video, what they might not realize is that there's no point in doing so if you can't play it back in its native resolution.



Furthermore, virtually no traditional TV, streaming, or even the vast majority of YouTube content is recorded in 8K, meaning this feature is useless for 99% of the people.





Furthermore, virtually no traditional TV, streaming, or even the vast majority of YouTube content is recorded in 8K, meaning this feature is useless for 99% of the people.



11. 5G

A friend texted me a few months ago, asking for advice on which new phone to buy. At some point in the conversation, he said: "But this one has 5G!"









But there are a few reasons not to buy a phone just for the fact that it has 5G:



5G will be spotty and inconsistent for most, especially if you aren't in direct view of a cell tower or out of the big city

Your 5G phone will probably often switch between 4G and 5G anyway when 5G signal isn't great

It has a negative effect on battery life

Of course, 5G phones are slowly but steadily becoming the norm now, so chances are your next phone will have 5G whether you want it or not.





The thing is that this future isn't exactly here yet, so there's no reason to hurry and upgrade to a device with 5G just for the sake of it. Not to mention I've never really felt like 4G isn't fast enough. Just me?





Oh, in regards to the phone recommendation: My friend was choosing between the OnePlus 8 (5G) and Galaxy S20 FE (4G). Of course, I recommended the Galaxy. It doesn't have 5G but it's the much better phone overall (at the same price). That's what I mean when I say 5G shouldn't determine your purchase decision.



12. "A phone's price indicates how good it is."

This one is an absolute favorite of mine, and again it makes perfect sense that people will think the more expensive phone will be the better phone for them compared to the cheaper option. The truth is that pricier phones might really give you more .





But the real question here is whether you need the extra features? Sure, flagship phones might have some features that cheaper devices won't offer, but have you asked yourself whether you need them?





Do you really need a 10x optical zoom instead of something more conventional like 3x?

Are you sure Face ID will be more practical than a fingerprint reader just because Apple is using it on its most expensive phones?



Furthermore, some cheaper phones actually offer more features than more expensive ones.





Did you know Samsung's Galaxy S22 series don't offer memory expansion via Micro SD card, but their cheaper devices do?

Did you know that the Galaxy S21 FE offers 3x optical zoom, which is just as much as the iPhone 13 Pro Max?



Any phone that starts at $400-500 will be more than good enough for scrolling through social media, watching videos, streaming music, and even playing games. For instance, Samsung's $450 Galaxy A53 (5G!) even comes with IP67 water & dust protection, as well as a promise of 4 years of software updates - just like the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra.







In the end: Don't pay up for features you don't need!



The idea behind this story wasn't to throw dirt on flagship phones or new features. I love those - they move the industry forward. But many of them are features that you either don't need or aren't as useful as they might seem due to the hype built around them.



All that being said, it's also worth noting that you'll need to try some of the above-mentioned features before you write them off or embrace them.



Here are a few other features that you need to try out to decide if they are worth it:

A high-refresh-rate screen - some might find it game-changing, some might not even notice it

Android version - some people love Samsung's One UI, especially if they've always used Samsung phones, but in reality, I find Google's version of Android to be more fluid and minimalistic, which is why I prefer it

Face ID - it's great when it works and not as great when it doesn't

Reverse wireless charging - it could save the day when you've left your charger at home, and you need to top up your wireless earbuds or another phone, which supports wireless charging, but some people might never find themselves in this situation

Samsung's S-pen, which will be of no use for most users (yet it's one of the main selling points of the Galaxy S22 Ultra)

And finally, stay tuned for the upcoming second part of this story that looks at some of the underrated phone features in 2022 - what really matters more than you thought when buying a new iPhone or Android.



And just for the record... Will Smith apologized, but did he really tho? Did he?! I don't know if he did.