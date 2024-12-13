Samsung's new line of washer/dryer combos the Galaxy S25 , the Galaxy S25 Ultra in all markets. Next month when Samsung holds its first Unpacked event for 2025, the company will no doubt announce its new flagship line that people all over the world have been looking forward to,the Galaxy S25 series starring the, the Galaxy S25+ , and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra . We expect the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) to power thein all markets.





Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ would traditionally be powered by the Exynos 2500 AP. Not only would using the in-house designed and manufactured chipset save Samsung some money but Qualcomm has jacked up the price of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite. But there is one thing holding In the U.S., Canada, and China, all three flagship phones will, as usual, feature the latest top Snapdragon AP under the hood. In other markets, theandwould traditionally be powered by the Exynos 2500 AP. Not only would using the in-house designed and manufactured chipset save Samsung some money but Qualcomm has jacked up the price of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite. But there is one thing holding Samsung back from taking a business-as-usual stance.





Samsung Foundry has had a pathetic yield making 3nm chips. The yield is the percentage of usable chips over the maximum number that could be manufactured from a silicon wafer. Typically a yield above 70% is required before a foundry will mass produce a chip. Samsung Foundry reportedly had a low 20% yield on its second-gen 3nm production which is the node that is to be used to make the Exynos 2500.



With low yields, the prices for the chip being manufactured rise as more silicon wafers are needed to produce the number of chips required by the foundry's client. Higher chip prices could end up being passed off to consumers in the form of higher pricing for the Galaxy S25 line. We will learn more when Samsung unveils the 2025 flagship series next month. The latest word from the rumor mill is that Samsung Foundry has managed to improve the yields on Exynos 2500 AP production.











Galaxy S25 line, the Exynos 2500 is rumored to be used by Sammy to power the While it might be too late to have the Decacore Exynos 2500 used for theline, the Exynos 2500 is rumored to be used by Sammy to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE. As for 2026, "X" leaker "@Jukanlosreve" posted a tweet saying that Samsung hopes to use the Exynos 2600 AP for most of the Galaxy S26 line in 2026.





This could result in the Exynos 2600 AP replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 on several Galaxy S26 handsets possibly including the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in the U.S. In this scenario, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might still be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 worldwide.







You might think that it is way too early to think about the Galaxy S26 line, but some other rumors making the rounds about Samsung's 2026 flagship phone line include talk that Samsung plans on doing away with the Galaxy S26 model. After making the Galaxy S25 Ultra look less "Note-able" by making the corners more rounded and softer, one rumor calls for the 2026 version to be given the Galaxy S26 Note moniker. Lastly, with Apple and Google both having "Pro" flagship models, the Galaxy S26+ could be renamed the Galaxy S26 Pro.





Which of these rumors would you like to see Samsung make real in 2026? Drop us a comment in the box below.

