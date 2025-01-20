Don’t expect the Galaxy S26 to get a better primary camera sensor

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today to receive a $50 Samsung Credit. You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one, plus a chance to win $5,000! Don't miss out on Samsung's no-strings-attached reservation campaign. Reserve at Samsung

As the fruit remains unchanged, the galaxy also remains unchanged, using the same sensor. https://t.co/xwFOP9cBp9 — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 10, 2025



The fact that news about Samsung considering new telephoto sensors is coming out but there’s no word about a new primary sensor also doesn’t bode well. There’s still a long way to go before the Galaxy S26 phones come out but, just like the S25 series, it seems there won’t be much reason to upgrade.





Galaxy AI will be the biggest selling point of the S25 lineup of phones. | Video credit — Samsung

The upcoming



In short, it doesn’t seem even the Galaxy S26 will be that much of an upgrade, and that’s just disappointing more than anything else. Let’s hope against hope that it’s not true. The upcoming Galaxy S25 phones reportedly feature the same cameras, battery capacity, charging speeds, displays and more. In fact the only real upgrade seems to be the processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite — which is being used across the lineup. And their biggest selling point doesn’t seem all that fancy after a leaked video showed off underwhelming Galaxy AI features In short, it doesn’t seem even the Galaxy S26 will be that much of an upgrade, and that’s just disappointing more than anything else. Let’s hope against hope that it’s not true.