If you liked how thin the Galaxy S25 was, you’re not ready for the Galaxy S26

The report goes into further detail to explain that Samsung Electro-Mechanics is developing a slimmer camera module by replacing traditional film layers between lenses with matte ink applied using an inkjet printing process.





These film layers are typically used to reduce flare and ghosting caused by internal light reflections, but Samsung’s new approach tries to achieve the same result while shaving down the depth of the camera module.









The company reportedly refers to this method as a “ring pattern” design. The image above, taken from a Samsung patent filed back in 2018, offers a visual explanation. In the illustration, part 30 indicates the material used between lens elements to reduce internal reflections—now targeted for replacement with printed matte ink.

The patent is still pending approval, but industry sources suggest Samsung plans to implement this technology in time for the Galaxy S26 series.





A slimmer phone needs more than a thin camera

Even with a thinner camera module, Samsung will need to look elsewhere to shave off more millimeters. Beyond switching to inkjet-based anti-flare coatings, a thinner Galaxy S26 may also require:

A shift to SiC battery technology

More compact vapor chamber cooling systems

Slimmer protective glass for both the front and back panels

If successful, Samsung’s new camera module design may eliminate one of the most common compromises in phone design: the camera bump. It's too early to say whether the S26 Ultra or even the base S26 will lose the bulge entirely.









Recommended Stories Reducing module thickness could lead to sleeker aesthetics, improved pocketability, and lower weight. Whether the average consumer wants thinner phones is a different topic, but it seems all major manufacturers, Samsung included, are betting on these changes as the next thing they can promote their phones with.That said, pursuing an even slimmer profile inevitably raises concerns around battery life, thermal management, and structural integrity.





Galaxy S26 lineup in a similar direction so soon could either dilute the Edge’s uniqueness or signal a broader shift in Samsung’s design philosophy. It’s also a curious move, considering that Samsung just introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge , a brand-new variant that stakes its entire identity on being exceptionally thin. Pushing the rest of thelineup in a similar direction so soon could either dilute the Edge’s uniqueness or signal a broader shift in Samsung’s design philosophy.

Galaxy S26





