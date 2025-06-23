Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung Galaxy S26 will finally upgrade RAM options

16 GB of RAM finally makes its way back to the Galaxy flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 phones — slated to come out early next year — will finally allow for more than 12 GB of RAM. All S26 models are reportedly going to offer consumers the option for 16 GB of RAM, catching up to rival smartphones, especially those by Chinese manufacturers.

Galaxy S26 with 16 GB of RAM


According to a reliable leak (translated source), Samsung has decided to offer the option for 16 GB of RAM outside of the Korean, Chinese, and Taiwanese markets. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra had a 16 GB variant that was exclusive to those markets alone. Its presence in the Chinese market was likely to help Samsung compete against domestic offerings that have been rising in popularity.

How do you feel about 16 GB of RAM on Galaxy S26?

Vote View Result


It does seem that, for those who don’t care for more RAM, cheaper options with less memory will still be available. That’s usually how some smartphone manufacturers approach their products, and I’m glad that Samsung is finally taking notes.

Some markets get better options


Video Thumbnail

Samsung’s decision to use Snapdragon on the S25 globally was out of necessity. | Video credit — Samsung

It’s no secret that Samsung has often provided certain markets with better versions of its products. The company has often released its flagship phones powered by Snapdragon chipsets in the U.S. and some other regions, while the rest of the world got the Exynos variants. As Exynos has historically trailed behind Snapdragon, this led to some consumers asking why they couldn’t get the Snapdragon phones too.

Aside from the aforementioned 16 GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Chinese market also got the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. This foldable phone was larger, slimmer, lighter, and had a better camera as well as more RAM than the traditional Fold 6. In fact, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, in many aspects, a repackaged Fold 6 SE. It even replaces the under-display camera with a punch hole, just like the Fold 6 SE did.

Galaxy S26 will beat the iPhone 17


Rather amusingly, Apple has been working on bringing 12 GB of RAM to all iPhone 17 models this year. That might partly be the reason behind Samsung’s decision to shift its flagship phones to 16 GB of RAM, as it’s a running trend that the iPhone always has less RAM than competing phones.

However, it’s more likely that Samsung wants to power more resource-intensive AI features on its phones. Whatever the reason may be, it’s the consumers who ultimately win. If Samsung keeps the Galaxy S26 at a reasonable price, of course.

