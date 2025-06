Samsung Galaxy S26 will finally upgrade RAM options

S26

Some markets get better options

Samsung’s decision to use Snapdragon on the S25 globally was out of necessity. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S26 will beat the iPhone 17

Galaxy S26

It does seem that, for those who don’t care for more RAM, cheaper options with less memory will still be available. That’s usually how some smartphone manufacturers approach their products, and I’m glad that Samsung is finally taking notes.It’s no secret that Samsung has often provided certain markets with better versions of its products. The company has often released its flagship phones powered by Snapdragon chipsets in the U.S. and some other regions, while the rest of the world got the Exynos variants. As Exynos has historically trailed behind Snapdragon, this led to some consumers asking why they couldn’t get the Snapdragon phones too.Aside from the aforementioned 16 GB, the Chinese market also got the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. This foldable phone was larger, slimmer, lighter, and had a better camera as well as more RAM than the traditional Fold 6. In fact, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, in many aspects, a repackaged Fold 6 SE. It even replaces the under-display camera with a punch hole, just like the Fold 6 SE did.Rather amusingly, Apple has been working on bringing 12 GB of RAM to all iPhone 17 models this year. That might partly be the reason behind Samsung’s decision to shift its flagship phones to 16 GB of RAM, as it’s a running trend that the iPhone always has less RAM than competing phones.However, it’s more likely that Samsung wants to power more resource-intensive AI features on its phones. Whatever the reason may be, it’s the consumers who ultimately win. If Samsung keeps theat a reasonable price, of course.