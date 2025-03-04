GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors 5G
Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max next to each other.
Qualcomm has just announced its next 5G modem, the X85, which will bring faster speeds and better battery efficiency. The modem will ensure super fast 5G speeds and may come in phones like next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

With Apple developing its own modems now - at least so with the iPhone 16e, and probably for future iPhones too - things are getting more interesting with the growing competition. Qualcomm, however, is a leader on the scene and it's now bringing its latest 5G modem with faster speeds, better power efficiency, and smarter AI features.

Qualcomm announced the news during MWC 2025. The new Qualcomm X85 5G modem promises faster data speeds, improved battery life, and advanced AI features for a multitude of devices, ranging from flagship Android phones to even PCs and your occasional smart fridge (probably, the expensive ones).

The modem is what ensures you can connect to the 5G network with your smartphone or tablet. The X85 brings a plethora of upgrades over its predecessor. It now comes with 400MHz bandwidth, along with peak download speeds of 12.5 Gbps and upload speeds of 3.7 Gbps.

The X85 comes with the help of a built-in AI accelerator. This helps the modem get 30% faster at handling AI tasks than previous iterations. Yep, this means you can enjoy speed and smartness with less drain on your battery: so better signal, less lag, and all while your phone doesn't have to sacrifice its sweet and precious battery juice to achieve it.

But that's not all. The AI-powered 5G features of the X85 also bring smoother mobile gaming, smarter dual-SIM setups, and even more precise location tracking.

The modem is also suitable for all sorts of devices, including internet setups, cars, and even huge systems like railways. Definitely, Qualcomm's model's got way more ambition than the C1 in the iPhone 16e.

Apple's new modem, the C1, in the iPhone 16e, has received quite a lot of praise recently and has managed to surpass Qualcomm's chip in the iPhone 16 in terms of battery performance. Of course, the C1 is still behind Qualcomm's chips as it lacks mmWave support, and mmWave 5G is what will give you the fastest download and upload speeds.

The announcement and the fact that this new modem is more power efficient comes as great news. The X80 modem, which is currently powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra's abilities to connect to 5G (among other phones) is powerful but less battery efficient than Apple's C1. Now, maybe Qualcomm will turn things around and show Apple who's boss of internet connectivity. This modem will likely be in the S26 series, so we'll have to wait and see how it goes!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless