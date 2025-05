New report tips key difference between Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra

S26

The Z Flip 7 FE are also in the spotlight today with mixed and unsurprising chipset news... you've probably all heard before. Let's dig in, shall we? The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and first-of-a-kindFE are also in the spotlight today with mixed and unsurprising chipset news... you've probably all heard before. Let's dig in, shall we?

Exynos is back in the game, but not for the Galaxy S26 Ultra





After equipping the entire Galaxy S25 family ( S25 Edge included) with a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor worldwide, the number one smartphone vendor out there reportedly plans to return to a dual-chip strategy for the Galaxy S26 series next year.





S26 Ultra should stick to the former Qualcomm beast around the world. But while the non-Ultra members of the 2026 high-end handset roster are likely to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC in "major markets" like North America, Korea, China, and Japan and "settle" for Exynos 2600 silicon across Europe and "other global markets", the super-premiumUltra should stick to the former Qualcomm beast around the world.



if the move pans out, which can never be a guarantee this early in a phone's development process. This approach wouldn't exactly be unprecedented, sounding extremely similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S24 trio last year, but of course, it remains to be seen how the company's hardcore fans will receive the move after the "unifying" S25 series. That is,the move pans out, which can never be a guarantee this early in a phone's development process.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 buyers very happy. After all, Samsung probably planned to integrate the Exynos 2500 SoC into the Galaxy S25 family this time last year, and that evidently didn't end up happening due to production issues. Speaking of, the Exynos 2500 is purportedly ready for primetime at last, which is unlikely to make a lot of prospectivebuyers very happy.

Both of this year's Flips are going the Exynos way





In case you've been living under a rock, yes, Samsung is preparing to release two different flip-style foldables for the first time this year, and according to multiple reliable sources these last couple of months, both models will opt for in-house Exynos processors in all global markets.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 is obviously set to be priced higher than its Fan Edition sibling, the two will not share the same Exynos chip. Instead, the (or Z Flip FE, or Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, while the "regular" Z Flip 7 should go up to the aforementioned Exynos 2500 that was originally meant to debut inside the S25 and S25 Plus. Because theis obviously set to be priced higher than its Fan Edition sibling, the two will not share the same Exynos chip. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (or Z Flip FE, or Z Flip Xe ) is now widely expected to "borrow" the Exynos 2400 from the "international"and S24 Plus, while the "regular"should go up to the aforementioned Exynos 2500 that was originally meant to debut inside the S25 and S25 Plus.



Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE will be released in Snapdragon variants as well in markets like the US or China, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge . In case you're wondering, no, no one appears to believe that theandFE will be released in Snapdragon variants as well in markets like the US or China, while theis tipped to give the Exynos processor line the cold shoulder and adopt the same Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC as the, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and





Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Z Flip 7 FE, Z Fold 7 , S26 , S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, and S26 Edge before concluding Samsung is unnecessarily crippling this or that model. That's a pretty convoluted strategy bound to confuse and ultimately enrage a lot of Android power users who might not pay close enough attention to these subtle but important distinctions before choosing their next big Samsung phone . Of course, Snapdragon processors are not always (much) better than their Exynos counterparts, so perhaps we should wait and comprehensively review theFE,Plus,Ultra, andEdge before concluding Samsung is unnecessarily crippling this or that model.

Are you excited about the fast-approaching launch of an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip 7 with quite a bit of extra screen real estate compared to its predecessor and a slightly larger battery under the hood? Unfortunately, a new Korean media report translated here )... that corroborates a bunch of other recent rumors might reduce your enthusiasm for Samsung's next big flip phone while potentially making speed junkies around the world expect 2026's Galaxy S26 Ultra with a lot more interest than the "vanilla"andPlus.