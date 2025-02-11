Home Discussions You are here Which is the best upcoming smartphone? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Feb 11, 2025, 1:03 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 5d ago ... In the next few weeks we'll see the release of some of the most important budget devices of the year. Nothing is the only company with an official announcement for the Phone (3a) Series event on March 4. However, Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 9a in March, and the latest rumors from Apple point at an imminent release of the iPhone SE 2025. Which of those makes you the most excited? Do you plan to buy any of them? Which of those do you think will be the biggest success? Share your thoughts with us! Like Reactions All Quote Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 5d ago ... This comment was deleted by the user. J2017 Arena Master • 5d ago Xiaomi 15 ultra and Vivo X200 ultra are what I'm looking forward too Like 3 Reactions All Quote dshivas1810 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago Nothing phone 3a is the most excited for me. Then it will be iPhone SE4 as well just to be within the Apple ecosystem. Like Reactions All Quote Lenny86 Arena Apprentice • 5d agoedited ... Defo not the iphone SE or pixel 9a.THE OPPO find N5... Like 1 Reactions All Quote gsmith.oct13 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I am waiting for the OnePlus Open 2. Like 1 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Xiaomi 15 Ultra is definitely top of the list, will comfortably be the best Camera phone of the year, with the Vivo X200 Ultra (no PhoneArena that iPhone17 won't be even close).Foldable wise, the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a very sexy piece of kit.More than anything for 2025 I look forward to this website finally removing it's clear and obvious Apple bias and branching out to a more fair and level headed review system covering a wider array of phones and not thinking every Android device needs to be compared to Apple. Especially given everything coming out of China at the moment is far superior in every aspect. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 5d ago ... The OnePlus Open 2 is definitely on my radar since I currently own the Open 1st gen. The other phone I'm keeping a sharp eye on is the Moto G Stylus 5G 2025. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 4d ago ... I think the P10 should be drumming up the most excitement with rumor of the new Tensor. Will be interesting to see how that shakes out Like Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 4d ago Why are you guys even hyping these phones no one cares about? It's almost like you don't know your readers. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion 