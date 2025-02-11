GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Which is the best upcoming smartphone?

• 5d ago

In the next few weeks we’ll see the release of some of the most important budget devices of the year. Nothing is the only company with an official announcement for the Phone (3a) Series event on March 4. However, Google is expected to reveal the Pixel 9a in March, and the latest rumors from Apple point at an imminent release of the iPhone SE 2025.

Which of those makes you the most excited? Do you plan to buy any of them? Which of those do you think will be the biggest success? Share your thoughts with us!

• 5d ago
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 5d ago
Xiaomi 15 ultra and Vivo X200 ultra are what I'm looking forward too

dshivas1810
dshivas1810
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
Nothing phone 3a is the most excited for me. Then it will be iPhone SE4 as well just to be within the Apple ecosystem.

Lenny86
Lenny86
Arena Apprentice
• 5d agoedited

Defo not the iphone SE or pixel 9a.THE OPPO find N5...

gsmith.oct13
gsmith.oct13
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

I am waiting for the OnePlus Open 2.

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is definitely top of the list, will comfortably be the best Camera phone of the year, with the Vivo X200 Ultra (no PhoneArena that iPhone17 won't be even close).


Foldable wise, the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a very sexy piece of kit.


More than anything for 2025 I look forward to this website finally removing it's clear and obvious Apple bias and branching out to a more fair and level headed review system covering a wider array of phones and not thinking every Android device needs to be compared to Apple. Especially given everything coming out of China at the moment is far superior in every aspect.

Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 5d ago

The OnePlus Open 2 is definitely on my radar since I currently own the Open 1st gen. The other phone I'm keeping a sharp eye on is the Moto G Stylus 5G 2025.

TBomb
TBomb
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I think the P10 should be drumming up the most excitement with rumor of the new Tensor. Will be interesting to see how that shakes out

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 4d ago
Why are you guys even hyping these phones no one cares about? It's almost like you don't know your readers.

