The State of Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming is obviously a huge market. It's dominated by just a few HUGE players - which isn't ideal in my opinion, but it is what it is. Let's pretend for a moment that you are in charge of one of these huge players though. The gaming landscape is getting a little stale with the types/genres of games coming out. What type of game are you going to leverage your IP/dominance of the market to push out? Let's assume that you aren't trying to "copy" or "clone" a current game. You want to make some refreshing! Another way to ask this is "What genre/type of game is missing or can be expanded upon in the mobile gaming world?" I would love some unique-style racing game. Either creative input (like swiping instead of just pressing and holding a go button), or some other arcade-like mechanic (no example to give here lol). What are your thoughts?? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... i love mobile gaming its the reason i buy the asus rog phone every year. When it comes to mobile gaming you need to have the right device so you can take advantage of everything. Like Reactions All Quote Abdullah Asim Phonearena team • 1w ago ... Well, assuming I had a massive budget, a campaign-driven game like you get on gaming consoles and PCs.Not a port, a new IP. Modern phones are powerful enough for that, and such a thing may just give devices like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck some competition. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master Original poster • 1w ago ↵Abdullah_Asim said: Well, assuming I had a massive budget, a campaign-driven game like you get on gaming consoles and PCs.Not a port, a new IP. Modern phones are powerful enough for that, and such a thing may just give devices like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck some competition. ... What kind of controls though? I feel like that is the biggest deterrent for mobile at the moment. Without a controller/adaptor, the controls with virtual joysticks or whatever are sorta unappealing. Like Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master Original poster • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: i love mobile gaming its the reason i buy the asus rog phone every year. When it comes to mobile gaming you need to have the right device so you can take advantage of everything. ... What kind of game(s) do you prefer to play? What would you make if you were a big player in the space Like Reactions All Quote Abdullah Asim Phonearena team • 1w ago ↵TBomb said: What kind of controls though? I feel like that is the biggest deterrent for mobile at the moment. Without a controller/adaptor, the controls with virtual joysticks or whatever are sorta unappealing. ... Oh, the recommended experience would definitely be with some controller that you can attach your phone to. Like Reactions All Quote Samsungisnumber1 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵TBomb said: Mobile gaming is obviously a huge market. It's dominated by just a few HUGE players - which isn't ideal in my opinion, but it is what it is. Let's pretend for a moment that you are in charge of one of these huge players though. The gaming landscape is getting a little stale with the types/genres of games coming out. What type of game are you going to leverage your IP/dominance of the market to push out? Let's assume that you aren't trying to "copy" or "clone" a current game. You want to make some refreshing! Another way to ask this is "What genre/type of game is missing or can be expanded upon in the mobile gaming world?" I would love some unique-style racing game. Either creative input (like swiping instead of just pressing and holding a go button), or some other arcade-like mechanic (no example to give here lol). What are your thoughts?? ... Yup, I think Avalanche and blockchain gaming integrated into the mobile cellular giants with some simple indie games that are addicting would be a great start. Yup, I think Avalanche and blockchain gaming integrated into the mobile cellular giants with some simple indie games that are addicting would be a great start. Rewards are real and instant too. Like Reactions All Quote Samsungisnumber1 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵TBomb said: What kind of controls though? I feel like that is the biggest deterrent for mobile at the moment. Without a controller/adaptor, the controls with virtual joysticks or whatever are sorta unappealing. ... The Backbonepro is a great controller for mobile
