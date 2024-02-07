Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Apple Vision Pro update improves the look of Personas

Apple Vision Pro is definitely not a perfect product, but whether or not it’s worth the rather prohibitive $3,500 is up to each and every one to decide. That being said, Apple will certainly continue to iterate on what’s already been delivered with the headset, so we expect numerous updates to bring new features to the Vision Pro or improve existing ones.

One such update consistently improves the way Personas look. Apple’s take on what we define as “avatars,” Personas didn’t look that well at launch probably due to the software not being fully optimized.

However, visionOS 1.1 Beta changes that as you can see in the pictures below (via SnazzyLabs). The so-called “authentic spatial representation” of a person, Personas, now have much more details they’re much closer to the “original.”



Apple offered a boatload of details about how Vision Pro owners should capture their Personas to be as close as their likeness as possible. The improvements to Personas have been noticed by many Apple Vision owners who posted images on social media, even though they aren’t mentioned in the update’s changelog.

Speaking of which, visionOS 1.1 Beta offers a bunch of workarounds to known issues. Also, a handful of new features have been added too, so make sure to check out the full list of changes if you want to know every little detail.

