Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Tab S10 Plus preliminary comparison: More display for less money?

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is one of the ThePlus is one of the best Android tablets you can purchase, with benefits like the new Anti Reflection display and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. But at $1000, it is a tough sell. Samsung is aware of this, which is why it also makes the Galaxy Tab FE (Fan Edition) series.





The upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will be the company's latest mid-range tablet, and just like its predecessors, it will have a more approachable starting price.





There are rumors, however, saying the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will start at $649, which is $50 more than the previous generation. But even with that rumored higher price, the Tab S10 FE Plus is shaping up to be a great tablet.





Besides a less powerful chipset and a somewhat downgraded display, the new mid-range tablet from Samsung might be just good enough!





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus differences explained :











Table of Contents:





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Design and Display Being better and being "Plus"



The display is undeniably the most important part about a tablet, and when comparing the Tab S10 FE Plus to the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, it could be a polarizing theme for potential buyers.





On one hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus comes with a large 12.4-inch OLED screen. It also supports HDR10+ content and is super smooth thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. But what really makes it special is its Anti Reflection, which makes it more visible under direct light.





On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is said to have a 13.1-inch display, which is almost 12% larger than that of the Tab S10 Plus. Of course, it most likely will be LCD, have a slower 90Hz refresh rate, and support only HDR10, but if you value a larger screen real estate then the FE Plus might be the better option.





We should point out, though, that if Samsung does not increase the resolution of the new FE Plus, the display will have even less pixel density (will be less sharp) than before.





But that bigger screen comes at a cost—a larger and heavier body. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is said to measure 300.5 x 194.7 x 6 mm vs the 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6 mm, making it a heftier tablet in every sense.





The Tab S10 Plus is also made out of titanium, which means it's not only sturdy, but also much lighter at 576 g. In comparison, we expect the FE Plus to be between 600 g and 700 g (probably closer to the latter).

Looks-wise, the two tablets shouldn't be too different. The overall design is expected to be very similar, although with rumors saying that the S10 FE Plus will have just one camera at the back, it will be a bit easier to differentiate.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Keyboard and Stylus





Just like with other Galaxy Tab tablets, the Tab S10 FE Plus will almost certainly come with an included S Pen. After all, that's one of the main appeals for potential buyers. Samsung is nice with its customers that way (unlike some other brands...).





What's even better is that the S Pen is the same across all S tablets that Samsung makes, including the Fan Edition ones, so there shouldn't be a difference between the ones that come with the new FE Plus and the Tab S10 Plus.





If you want to add a keyboard to improve the multitasking capabilities of either of these tablets, you would have to purchase Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard, which should be compatible with both, despite the size difference. On its website, Samsung says that the accessory works with Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S10 Plus, S9 Ultra, S9 Plus, S9, S9 FE, so there's no reason it wouldn't work with the new FE Plus.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Performance What truly sets these devices apart



Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus compared to its predecessor is rumored to its new processor, the Exynos 1580—the same chipset that's in the The main upgrade with theFE Plus compared to its predecessor is rumored to its new processor, the Exynos 1580—the same chipset that's in the Galaxy A56 . According to a leaked Geekbench listing, this upgrade makes the S10 FE Plus 40% faster than the previous model.





But the Exynos 1580 is still a mid-range type of chipset, which means it simply cannot compare to the Dimensity 9300+ flagship processor that the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is rocking. So, expect a vast difference in performance between these two tablets, with the flagship model showing clear dominance.





Samsung's new Fan Edition tablet is expected to come in two versions: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Tab S10 Plus starts at 12GB/256GB. Since the current FE model with 12GB/256GB costs $700, and the expected price increase is $50, the flagship model would only be $250 more expensive for the same storage.



Of course, you can always opt for an microSD card to increase the storage that way, as both tablets have an microSD card slot.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Software





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus to launch with Galaxy Tab S10 Plus just started getting this update in March of 2025. We expect theFE Plus to launch with Android 15 and One UI 7 . ThePlus just started getting this update in March of 2025.





Android 15 and One UI 7 include:

Advanced Multitasking : Users can now pin the taskbar permanently, offering a more desktop-like experience. Additionally, users get the ability to save and quickly access app pairs in split-screen mode.

: Users can now pin the taskbar permanently, offering a more desktop-like experience. Additionally, users get the ability to save and quickly access app pairs in split-screen mode. Partial Screen Recording : Allows users to record specific app windows instead of the entire screen.

: Allows users to record specific app windows instead of the entire screen. Private Space : A secure area where sensitive apps and data can be stored, accessible only through additional authentication.

: A secure area where sensitive apps and data can be stored, accessible only through additional authentication. AI Integration : The introduction of the "Now Bar" provides real-time updates on the lock screen, such as navigation directions or media playback controls. "Now Brief" offers personalized summaries throughout the day, including schedule reminders and health insights.

: The introduction of the "Now Bar" provides real-time updates on the lock screen, such as navigation directions or media playback controls. "Now Brief" offers personalized summaries throughout the day, including schedule reminders and health insights. Redesigned User Interface : A refreshed design brings a cleaner and more modern look, with updated icons, widgets, and menus.

: A refreshed design brings a cleaner and more modern look, with updated icons, widgets, and menus. Enhanced Camera App : The Camera app has been overhauled for better one-handed use, with primary features repositioned for easier access and a redesigned "More" screen for additional shooting modes.

: The Camera app has been overhauled for better one-handed use, with primary features repositioned for easier access and a redesigned "More" screen for additional shooting modes. Notification and Quick Settings Panels : These panels are now separate, accessible by swiping down from different sides of the screen. Users preferring the previous combined layout can revert to it in settings. ​ Some of the changes and upgrades coming to Samsung's tablets withandinclude:





When it comes to the software update policy, Samsung has promised 7 years for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. For the last FE model, the company promised a 4-year software update window, but we suspect that will increase for the Tab S10 FE series, based on Samsung's recent focus on extending support for its devices.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Audio Quality



The four speakers on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus are known for their high volume but also high audio quality. So far, the dual speakers we've seen on the FE models from Samsung's tablets have not come close to that level of quality, and we don't expect that to change with the new generation.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Battery and Charging

Despite its larger body, the S10 FE Plus is not rumored to come with a larger battery than the 10,090 mAh one inside the S10 Plus. The two tablets should also share the same 45W of wired charging (no wireless charging).

If there will be any difference in the battery life, it will come down to other factors, like the display technology and the power efficiency of the processors.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Camera You get an extra camera with the Tab S10 Plus



The only difference in the camera system we will probably see is that the pricier model has a secondary 8 MP ultra-wide snapper at the back. Apart from that, the S10 FE Plus is said to share a 13 MP main camera, which is also what the S10 Plus has.





The more important camera with tablets is the front-facing one, though, and here we don't expect any difference, with both rocking a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.





Which one should you buy?



A tablet has two main use cases—it is either used for consuming visual media, or for creating it. Both of these Galaxy Tab devices will serve this purpose, but for a few hundred bucks more you will get one that serves it better.





If you plan to use a tablet for more professional reasons, or you want a better viewing experience when watching movies at home on your bed, than the S10 Plus should be worth it. If not, then the new Galaxy S10 FE Plus will be good enough.