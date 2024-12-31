Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra preview: the future of Galaxy AI?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Intro









Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs

Sharp, snappy, fast





Let's start with an overview of the Galaxy S25 Ultra specs:









Galaxy S25 Ultra Design and Display Easing up on the corners

Galaxy S24 Ultra .



This potential design shift has us a bit concerned—we’re fans of the S24 Ultra’s bold, business-like aesthetic that sets it apart from the rest of the lineup. Still, we’re curious to see what Samsung has in store.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to retain fan-favorite features like the S Pen stylus, IP68 water and dust resistance, and dual speakers.



It’s rumored to be just a touch thinner and lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra , with a reduction of about 0.4 mm in thickness and 14 grams in weight. In day-to-day use, these changes are likely to be almost unnoticeable.



As for colors, we’re hoping Samsung delivers another exciting palette. While the Ultra models often lean towards more subdued shades, they still manage to have a hint of playfulness. The S24 Ultra, for example, came in yellow and violet alongside the classic black and gray, with exclusive Samsung.com options like orange and light green. If the S25 Ultra’s default colors don’t dazzle, we’re optimistic that Samsung’s website exclusives will add a pop of personality.



Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

Galaxy S24 Ultra .



We haven’t heard of any groundbreaking updates in this department. However, the already stellar display quality is further enhanced by the new anti-glare coating Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and later brought to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (or rather, not see, thanks to reduced reflections. Harr-harr).



With no signs of major advancements, we’re anticipating the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the same expansive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, excellent color accuracy, HDR support, and Samsung’s signature razor-thin bezels—which, frankly, can’t get much slimmer.



As for biometrics, it’s safe to assume Samsung will stick with the highly refined ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen. This technology, perfected over multiple generations, is both fast and accurate, requiring just a brief touch on the designated area. Face unlock will likely remain an option too, but since it relies solely on the selfie camera, it’s less secure and not widely accepted for banking or payment apps. Samsung’s AMOLED panels have been industry-leading for quite some time. The current branding, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, highlights their adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz) and exceptional peak brightness, which now reaches an impressive 2,600 nits on theWe haven’t heard of any groundbreaking updates in this department. However, the already stellar display quality is further enhanced by the new anti-glare coating Samsung introduced on theand later brought to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Naturally, we’re hoping—and expecting—to see the same on the(or rather, not see, thanks to reduced reflections. Harr-harr).With no signs of major advancements, we’re anticipating thewill feature the same expansive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, excellent color accuracy, HDR support, and Samsung’s signature razor-thin bezels—which, frankly, can’t get much slimmer.As for biometrics, it’s safe to assume Samsung will stick with the highly refined ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen. This technology, perfected over multiple generations, is both fast and accurate, requiring just a brief touch on the designated area. Face unlock will likely remain an option too, but since it relies solely on the selfie camera, it’s less secure and not widely accepted for banking or payment apps. The Ultra models are known for their sharp, rectangular design, giving them a sleek, business-oriented vibe. However, rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra may adopt a softer approach with more rounded corners for improved comfort in hand. That said, it’s still expected to feature a titanium-coated frame with the same grippy, porous finish we’ve come to love on theThis potential design shift has us a bit concerned—we’re fans of the S24 Ultra’s bold, business-like aesthetic that sets it apart from the rest of the lineup. Still, we’re curious to see what Samsung has in store.Theis also expected to retain fan-favorite features like the S Pen stylus, IP68 water and dust resistance, and dual speakers.It’s rumored to be just a touch thinner and lighter than the, with a reduction of about 0.4 mm in thickness and 14 grams in weight. In day-to-day use, these changes are likely to be almost unnoticeable.As for colors, we’re hoping Samsung delivers another exciting palette. While the Ultra models often lean towards more subdued shades, they still manage to have a hint of playfulness. The S24 Ultra, for example, came in yellow and violet alongside the classic black and gray, with exclusive Samsung.com options like orange and light green. If the S25 Ultra’s default colors don’t dazzle, we’re optimistic that Samsung’s website exclusives will add a pop of personality.





Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Not a lot of upgrades

Galaxy S24 Ultra came equipped with a 200 MP main camera, a 10 MP 3x zoom, a 50 MP 5x zoom, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. This combination, along with its advanced software, earned the S24 Ultra a top spot in our



As expected, Samsung doesn’t seem to be making significant changes to this setup—if it’s not broken, why fix it? However, the ultra-wide camera is rumored to get a boost, with the S25 Ultra potentially featuring a 50 MP sensor in this role.



The 12 MP front-facing camera is unlikely to see any major upgrades. It already delivers excellent selfies with sharp details and well-balanced dynamics, making it more than capable for video calls and everyday use. So far, the rumor mill hasn’t hinted at changes here, and we don’t expect any surprises. Thecame equipped with a 200 MP main camera, a 10 MP 3x zoom, a 50 MP 5x zoom, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. This combination, along with its advanced software, earned the S24 Ultra a top spot in our PhoneArena Camera Benchmark test. While it has since slipped a couple of points, it remains one of the best camera systems available on a smartphone.As expected, Samsung doesn’t seem to be making significant changes to this setup—if it’s not broken, why fix it? However, the ultra-wide camera is rumored to get a boost, with the S25 Ultra potentially featuring a 50 MP sensor in this role.The new processor could also bring enhancements to the image processing pipeline, and there’s a chance Samsung may refine its software further. Perhaps they’ll introduce something to compete with Apple’s updated Photographic Styles or deliver improved photo post-processing. Whatever the case, we’re excited to test it out!The 12 MP front-facing camera is unlikely to see any major upgrades. It already delivers excellent selfies with sharp details and well-balanced dynamics, making it more than capable for video calls and everyday use. So far, the rumor mill hasn’t hinted at changes here, and we don’t expect any surprises.





Galaxy S25 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks The Elite spreads





It’s almost certain the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Whether it will be a custom "Made for Galaxy" version like the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains to be seen. However, early buzz suggests it’s a long-awaited leap in performance for Android, potentially rivaling or even surpassing Apple’s A-series processors.



That said, we’re tempering our excitement—these high-performance chips demand top-tier thermal management. While we’re eager to run benchmarks and gaming tests on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , we’re cautiously optimistic about its sustained performance. Ideally, it’ll deliver significantly higher scores than the Galaxy S24 Ultra . At worst, it might hit higher peaks but throttle quickly due to heat. Time will tell!



There’s also speculation about a 16 GB RAM upgrade for the S25 Ultra, but reportedly only for the 512 GB and 1 TB models, while the 256 GB version will stick with 12 GB. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features 12 GB RAM across all storage options, and it hasn’t shown any signs of struggling, so the extra RAM may be more about future-proofing than necessity.



As for storage, Samsung often offers pre-order perks like free upgrades or enhanced trade-in values. Early adopters of the S25 Ultra may score a free storage bump during the launch promotion.

Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite, its latest and most powerful chip yet, built on an advanced 3 nm process. This upgrade promises improved performance and energy efficiency. And yes, it’s the second time Qualcomm has rebranded its flagship chips in recent years, but who’s keeping track?It’s almost certain the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power the. Whether it will be a custom "Made for Galaxy" version like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in theremains to be seen. However, early buzz suggests it’s a long-awaited leap in performance for Android, potentially rivaling or even surpassing Apple’s A-series processors.That said, we’re tempering our excitement—these high-performance chips demand top-tier thermal management. While we’re eager to run benchmarks and gaming tests on the, we’re cautiously optimistic about its sustained performance. Ideally, it’ll deliver significantly higher scores than the. At worst, it might hit higher peaks but throttle quickly due to heat. Time will tell!There’s also speculation about a 16 GB RAM upgrade for the S25 Ultra, but reportedly only for the 512 GB and 1 TB models, while the 256 GB version will stick with 12 GB. Thefeatures 12 GB RAM across all storage options, and it hasn’t shown any signs of struggling, so the extra RAM may be more about future-proofing than necessity.As for storage, Samsung often offers pre-order perks like free upgrades or enhanced trade-in values. Early adopters of the S25 Ultra may score a free storage bump during the launch promotion.





Galaxy S25 Ultra Software





Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to run Android 15 with One UI 7 . This version includes a refreshed UI design, new AI-powered features from both Google and Samsung, and enhancements like dynamic notifications and transparent elements, reminiscent of One UI 7 ’s beta is already live, showcasing these updates.



Samsung’s commitment to 7 years of software support ensures the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes features that specifically require the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s power, the software experience should be largely identical between the S24 and S25 Ultra.



If the Galaxy S25 Ultra also gets the 7-year support promise, it could remain relevant until 2032—making it a strong choice for those who don’t upgrade their phones frequently. Out of the box, theis expected to runwith. This version includes a refreshed UI design, new AI-powered features from both Google and Samsung, and enhancements like dynamic notifications and transparent elements, reminiscent of iOS 18 ’s beta is already live, showcasing these updates.Samsung’s commitment to 7 years of software support ensures the Galaxy S24 series will continue receiving features like the new Sketch to Image tool, initially introduced with the Galaxy Note 6. Unless theincludes features that specifically require the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s power, the software experience should be largely identical between the S24 and S25 Ultra.If thealso gets the 7-year support promise, it could remain relevant until 2032—making it a strong choice for those who don’t upgrade their phones frequently.





Galaxy S25 Ultra Battery Staying safe

Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to stick with the reliable 5,000 mAh capacity.



No complaints there—it’s proven sufficient. The Galaxy S24 Ultra easily lasts more than a day with casual use, so as long as the S25 Ultra maintains that level of endurance, it’ll be perfectly adequate. The real question is whether the new 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will deliver energy efficiency gains or if its power demands will offset any improvements.



Charging technology will probably remain unchanged as well. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to retain 45W wired charging, and while the new Qi2 wireless charging standard might bring 25W capabilities, don’t expect any surprises like magnetic accessory support. Samsung has avoided integrating magnets into its Galaxy Ultra phones because they interfere with the S Pen’s digitizer functionality—a challenge that’s unlikely to be resolved with the S25 Ultra. Samsung used to be at the forefront of pushing battery size and charging speeds. However, a small snafu with the Galaxy Note 7 line led the manufacturer to take a step back and stay within some safe limits. Thankfully, 5,000 mAh battery has become the standard for Android flagships, and it's a decent enough capacity. While some competitors are pushing the boundaries with 5,600 mAh or even a rumored 6,000 mAh battery in the upcoming OnePlus 13 , theis expected to stick with the reliable 5,000 mAh capacity.No complaints there—it’s proven sufficient. Theeasily lasts more than a day with casual use, so as long as the S25 Ultra maintains that level of endurance, it’ll be perfectly adequate. The real question is whether the new 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will deliver energy efficiency gains or if its power demands will offset any improvements.Charging technology will probably remain unchanged as well. Theis expected to retain 45W wired charging, and while the new Qi2 wireless charging standard might bring 25W capabilities, don’t expect any surprises like magnetic accessory support. Samsung has avoided integrating magnets into its Galaxy Ultra phones because they interfere with the S Pen’s digitizer functionality—a challenge that’s unlikely to be resolved with the S25 Ultra.





Should you buy it?

Well, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be undoubtedly good. Powerful new chip, new and modernized Samsung UI, awesome display and speakers. That also kind of sounds like a Galaxy S24 Ultra . Well, thewill be undoubtedly good. Powerful new chip, new and modernized Samsung UI, awesome display and speakers. That also kind of sounds like a





So yes, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a great buy that will make any smartphone fan happy, we also recommend keeping an eye on the Galaxy S24 Ultra prices after the new series launches. You might score a great deal.







