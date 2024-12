Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra preview: the future of Galaxy AI?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra colors as rumored:

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver





We haven’t heard of any groundbreaking updates in this department. However, the already stellar display quality is further enhanced by the new anti-glare coating Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and later brought to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (or rather, not see, thanks to reduced reflections. Harr-harr).



With no signs of major advancements, we're anticipating the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the same expansive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, excellent color accuracy, HDR support, and Samsung's signature razor-thin bezels—which, frankly, can't get much slimmer.



As for biometrics, it's safe to assume Samsung will stick with the highly refined ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen. This technology, perfected over multiple generations, is both fast and accurate, requiring just a brief touch on the designated area. Face unlock will likely remain an option too, but since it relies solely on the selfie camera, it's less secure and not widely accepted for banking or payment apps.

The Ultra models are known for their sharp, rectangular design, giving them a sleek, business-oriented vibe. However, rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra may adopt a softer approach with more rounded corners for improved comfort in hand. That said, it's still expected to feature a titanium-coated frame with the same grippy, porous finish we've come to love on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This potential design shift has us a bit concerned—we're fans of the S24 Ultra's bold, business-like aesthetic that sets it apart from the rest of the lineup. Still, we're curious to see what Samsung has in store.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to retain fan-favorite features like the S Pen stylus, IP68 water and dust resistance, and dual speakers.

It's rumored to be just a touch thinner and lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a reduction of about 0.4 mm in thickness and 14 grams in weight. In day-to-day use, these changes are likely to be almost unnoticeable.

As for colors, we're hoping Samsung delivers another exciting palette. While the Ultra models often lean towards more subdued shades, they still manage to have a hint of playfulness. The S24 Ultra, for example, came in yellow and violet alongside the classic black and gray, with exclusive Samsung.com options like orange and light green. If the S25 Ultra's default colors don't dazzle, we're optimistic that Samsung's website exclusives will add a pop of personality.

Galaxy S25 Ultra colors as rumored:
Titanium Black
Titanium Gray
Titanium Jade Green
Titanium Jet Black
Titanium Pink Gold
Titanium Silver Blue
Titanium White Silver