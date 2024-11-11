OnePlus Open 2 vs OnePlus Open: A sequel set for success

Intro





foldable phone , we might be in for yet another smash-hit foldable phone . The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to be coming in early 2025, and judging from our experience with OnePlus' very first, we might be in for yet another smash-hit





foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Because that's precisely what the OnePlus Open was––a phone that still puts much newer and more premiumlike the Galaxyand Pixel 9 Pro Fold to shame.





The rumor mill is a bit tight-lipped about the potential new features of the OnePlus Open 2 , but we've definitely heard some things that are making us feel all ways of excited.





Let's explore how the OnePlus Open 2 could compare to its pioneering predecessor.





Design and Size





Rumors claim the OnePlus Open 2 will be a significantly thinner foldable phone , which would be its biggest selling point.





How thin, exactly?





OnePlus Open . That's extraordinary: popular flagships like the OnePlus Open 2 foldable and regular phones could be all but negligible. Well, it seems the phone might be around 9.2mm thick in its folded state, down from 11.9mm on the first. That's extraordinary: popular flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are upwards of 8mm thick, so the difference between thefoldable and regular phones could be all but negligible.





Aside from the thickness, we don't know much else about the OnePlus Open 2 . We suppose that OnePlus wouldn't change things too much due to the lack of overall space and room for potential changes.





Last year, OnePlus truly set the bar with the first Open, which was a perfectly designed and quite lightweight foldable phone that tipped the scales at just 239gr. Hopefully, the OnePlus Open 2 will follow suit and be as lightweight as possible.





One thing we definitely loved about the OnePlus Open was its aspect ratio, which gave us a mostly squarish inner screen and a pretty usable external display. That's great, as it meant you could use the OnePlus Open 's external screen as a regular phone without having to open it so often. It strikes a perfect balance between overall size and usability with a single hand.





That's not something we can say about other foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold lineup, for example.





Another nice feature regarding the display was the display crease, or the lack of it. Unlike most foldables, the OnePlus Open is completely flat when unfolded, which is how foldables should be. We expect the OnePlus Open 2 to be the same!





The OnePlus Open is an IPX4-rated device, meaning that it's not protected against dust but is splash proof. Well, rumors have it the OnePlus Open could be boasting an improved water and dust resistance, which would be a great thing to have.





The OnePlus Open 2 will also still feature OnePlus' signature three-way ring switch, lovely!





Display Differences





As we said, the OnePlus Open 2 is still a bit too mysterious when it comes to exact specs.





We don't know if the display sizes and aspect ratios will remain the same as the ones on the OnePlus Open , but we expect that things wouldn't change too much in contrast with the first phone.





This means we'd likely get an internal screen in the ballpark of 7.8 inches and an external screen around 6.3 inches in size. Both will be AMOLED screens with variable refresh rate. It's unclear if OnePlus will employ BOE's new local high refresh rate technology , which is confirmed to be coming to the OnePlus 13 and could potentially deliver big energy savings.





OnePlus Open 2 to be a crease-less phone: no canyon to be experienced here, as on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . As mentioned, we also expect theto be a crease-less phone: no canyon to be experienced here, as on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the





The OnePlus Open boasts a 7.83-inch OLED screen, and the outer one measures 6.3 inches across. Both screens are LTPO, which means they move very smoothly and quickly, from 1 to 120Hz (10-120Hz for the cover screen).



Recommended Stories

Performance and Software

Faster and much more efficient





It would be insulting to presume the OnePlus Open 2 will ship with anything other than Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which gloriously brings the 4nm manufacturing process to Android.





This means the OnePlus Open 2 will probably be the uncontested champion when it comes to performance and efficiency, at least on the US foldable phone market.





The OnePlus Open has an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is not the best one from Qualcomm anymore. It's still a pretty powerful chipset that can do all tasks well, and it is by no means a slouch even in late 2024.





OnePlus Open 2 will likely come with OxygenOS 15, based on Thewill likely come with OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15 , which will bring a visual redesign, new AI features, and more. Read more about all the new features right here





The original OnePlus Open will get four years of software support––until 2027, so we assume that the OnePlus Open 2 will be supported at least until 2029, depending when it launches, of course.





Camera

Not much to change





The early rumors tend to prepare us for few changes in the camera section.





The rumor mill says OnePlus wanted to include a quad-camera on its next foldable phone , but that setup would have been too thick for the slim profile of the phone, so OnePlus had to resort to the same camera setup as the one on the OnePlus Open . Or so the murmurs say.





OnePlus Open was pretty decent in this regard. It had a 48MP main camera, using Sony's new LYTIA-T808 sensor; there was also a 48MP ultrawide and a 64MP telephoto with 3X optical and 6X in-sensor zoom, delivering a maximum of 120X zoom. Not too shabby at all While cameras on foldable phones aren't usually the bleeding tech, thewas pretty decent in this regard. It had a 48MP main camera, using Sony's new LYTIA-T808 sensor; there was also a 48MP ultrawide and a 64MP telephoto with 3X optical and 6X in-sensor zoom, delivering a maximum of 120X zoom. Not too shabby at all





Battery Life and Charging

The wonder battery tech we've been waiting for





Rumors have it that the OnePlus Open 2 might come with a larger battery than its predecessor, all while being significantly thinner. A battery in the ballpark of 5,500mAh-6,000mAh is widely expected to make the cut inside.





How is such a thing possible?





This feat could be courtesy of the new lithium-silicon battery technology, which allows for much greater energy density in comparison with traditional lithium batteries. The OnePlus 13 is also likely using this tech, and so are other phones hailing from mainland China. This tech enables for thin batteries with larger capacity, which is a match made in heaven.





The first OnePlus Open has a 4,805mAh battery, which delivered a pretty decent battery life.





Charging-wise, OnePlus phones are usually in a class of their own. The first OnePlus Open boasted superfast 67W wired charging, allowing it to fully charge from 0 to 100% in around 40 minutes. There's no wireless charging, but at least OnePlus supplied a wall adapter in the box.





Could the OnePlus Open 2 improve on that? We expect anything between 67W and 100W in terms of charging speeds, which could be great. As far as wireless charging is considered, we're pessimistic, and frankly don't really see the need for it here, when such a quick regular charging could be present.





Specs Comparison













Summary





There's immense potential in OnePlus' next foldable phone .





The OnePlus Open 2 is still a mystery, but given how impressive the OnePlus Open was back in 2023 and still holds up more than adequately in 2024, we have extremely high hopes for the upcoming device.





With the rumored improvements about a much thinner package, a larger battery, and a faster chipset, along with OnePlus' dabble into AI, we are likely going to get a foldable phone that will not only beat the current generation of foldables, but also remain a force to be reckoned with deep into 2025.











