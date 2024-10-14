OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R preliminary comparison: R stands for R U ready

Intro









What's that, you may ask? Simply put, the OnePlus R is a trimmed down flagship, offering an amazing bang for your buck without sacrificing too much in terms of real-life experience. OnePlus started this trend with the OnePlus 11R, and it was so successful that the company is brewing up another R flagship, the OnePlus 13R.



Now, the regular



OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R expected differences:

Design and Display Quality

Different from the back





OnePlus 13 will be slightly bigger than its predecessors, mainly because of the larger screen and the more modest curvature of the said screen. We don't know much about the OnePlus 13R, but judging from the way 12 and 12R were differentiated last year, we expect the OnePlus 13R to be a bit lighter (maybe lacking periscope zoom, which is a heavy system) and also rocking a completely flat screen.



Before we move to the screen, there's one leak that allegedly depicts the way the camera bumps on both of these phones. According to this rumor, the OnePlus 13 will come with a centrally positioned, circular camera system, while the OnePlus 13R will feature a square-ish camera bump, slightly offset to the left.



Materials-wise, we expect both phones to use similar building blocks, namely aluminum and glass, and there's a slight chance for the OnePlus 13R to go for a cheaper material, such as hard plastic, but we won't bet our dinner on it.



When it comes to the displays of both phones, the OnePlus 13R could feature a slightly smaller 6.78-inch screen, as opposed to the 6.82-inch panel expected on the regular OnePlus 13 .



The resolution and the tech behind these panels will probably stay the same, except for maybe the brightness. We expect the regular and more expensive OnePlus 13 to feature a brighter fisplay that will most likely also be more color accurate. Our display tests will solve this puzzle, but we'll have to wait a little longer for those.



Performance and Software

A generational leap





OnePlus 13 is likely to come with Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. We don’t know exactly how it’ll perform in the phone just yet, but early tests hint that it’s going to be a beast.



The OnePlus 13R, on the other hand, will most likely feature the



The S-series Snapdragon silicon is often much more efficient and less powerful even than the previous generation of the flagship chip. For example, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is slightly less powerful than the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, in any case, we will probably get a slower chip inside the OnePlis 13R, but that's okay. Even a two-year old flagship chipset is powerful enough for almost everything you can throw at it.



There might be some AI differences, as OnePlus is yet to hop on the AI train to the fullest, and we'll have to wait and see how this one plays out. If we have to bet our beans, we would say that both phones will come with some AI magic onboard, and given the time difference between the two releases, the features might be very similar.



Recommended Stories Android 15 .



Camera Trimmed down

OnePlus 13 's camera setup comes from leaks and rumors, so it's best to stay skeptical. That said, multiple sources are hinting at some upgrades, especially when it comes to the sensors. It’s expected that the OnePlus 13 will sport a triple camera system: a main, ultrawide, and telephoto, each with 50MP sensors. The main camera might use a Sony LYT808 sensor, the ultrawide a Sony IMX882, and the telephoto lens could feature an OmniVision sensor paired with a periscope zoom system.



Battery Life and Charging 6,000 mAh on both?

Rumors about the OnePlus 13 's battery are circulating, and they all suggest a pretty large capacity. It's expected that the OnePlus 13 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, which could significantly improve its battery life.



The OnePlus 13R is still months away, so there's little to no rumors regarding the battery capacity and charging. We again resort to extrapolation, and if we treat the 12-series as a source material, we should expect similar battery capacity and charging capabilities for both of these phones, as OnePlus is generous about the battery and charging when it comes to the R-series (the OnePlus 12R even has a bigger battery than its more expensive flagship sibling).



Of course, there will be a dedicated battery comparison here as soon as we run our tests, and the same goes for the charging benchmarks.





Specs Comparison





OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R specs comparison on PhoneArena. Here's a quick specs comparison between the two phones. If you want to delve deeper, check out our full





*rumored specs

Which one should you buy?





When it comes to the OnePlus R devices, the main reason to consider one is bang for the buck. We're still some time away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 13 , and potentially months away from the OnePlus 13R, so we can't say much.



What we can say, though, is that if you want a good deal, the OnePlus 13R will most likely offer one, while the regular OnePlus 13 flagship will pump up the specs, but the price will be up accordingly. We will update this comparison and give you a final recommendation once these phones are official and we complete our tests.



