Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs OnePlus 13: Main differences to expect

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is coming our way very soon, and while we have not yet been subjected to the usual overwhelming barrage of leaks (which is usually the case with Pixel phones), we seem to know a lot about the upcoming Google flagship phone.





Pixel 10 Pro XL in comparison with the It doesn't seem that we are getting any major changes with theXL in comparison with the Pixel 9 Pro XL , which means that Google is happy with what it has achieved with last year's flagship.





In the other corner, we have another intriguing Android device, the OnePlus 13 . The latest flagship by the company that's not keen on settling comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a modern 2025 device, and then some.





Would the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL come up on top, or is the OnePlus 13 destined to be the better phone to get this year?





Pixel 10 Pro XL vs OnePlus 13 expected differences:





Design and Size

Modern flagships





If the rumor mill is anything to go by, we shouldn't expect any major changes with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It seems Google is happy with the design language of the Pixel 9 Pro XL and sees no problem to reiterate it for another year in a row. Truth be said, we were quite impressed with the Pixel 9 Pro XL 's design, which was definitely a highlight of that phone, so we see no issue with this year's version looking the same.





That said, the rumor mill also says that there might be some small changes here and there. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly be 0.1mm shorter than the Pixel 9 Pro XL ––not a difference you're going to notice, but probably enough to render your cases barely compatible with the new device.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature a flat aluminum frame, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and at the back. While we don't know what colors the new device will be available in, we expect some pleasing pastel colors like the Pixel 9 Pro XL 's Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz hues. The device will most certainly be an IP68-rated one, well-protected against dust and water.









On the other hand, we have the OnePlus 13 , a phone that exemplifies the best design practices of OnePlus––a modern device with a flat aluminum exterior that's surprisingly compact for what it packs inside.

Unlike previous OnePlus phones, where a slight curve on the 6.8-inch display was still present, the OnePlus 13 has a flat screen that spans from side to side, with very thin bezels all around. There's no Corning Glass here, though: the phone uses OnePlus' Ceramic Guard coating.





Size-wise, we currently expect the two phones to be quite similar in terms of overall dimensions and thickness, but the Pixel might be slightly heavier.





One aspect in which the OnePlus 13 will remain ahead is the water and dust resistance. While most flagships support IP68, this one has the more impressive IP69 certification. This one means that the OnePlus 13 can survive high-pressure pulses from different angles, which makes this one even more durable.





The device is available in three colors: Arctic Dawn (white), Black Eclipse (black), and Midnight Ocean (blue), which also has a vegan leather finish.









Display Differences





We currently don't expect the Pixel 10 Pro XL to score a display size increase. In fact, we don't expect any major changes in the display section at all.





This means that we're likely getting the same 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate and excellent sharpness of roughly 480ppi. Peak brightness could potentially gravitate in the 3,000-nit brightness window. We currently don't expect the phone to feature an anti-reflective screen coating like you get on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which probably means you're getting a bright, but reflective screen.





The OnePlus 13 also comes with a similarly sized 6.8-inch OLED screen, with 1-120Hz of smooth refresh rate and slightly higher 510ppi sharpness. The peak brightness here, while officially advertised at 4,500 nits, is a little above 2,300 nits. There isn't an anti-reflective coating here either, leaving room for improvement with future OnePlus phones.





We expect the Pixel 10 Pro XL to come with an improved ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 13 also comes with such a fingerprint scanner, and it works beautifully.





Performance and Software

Welcome to the 3nm family, Tensor!





The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to come with the Tensor G5 chipset.



For the first time since the Tensor's inception, we're getting a completely custom-made Google chip. Reportedly, it will be manufactured by TSMC on the company's 3nm manufacturing process, which means one thing only: the days of the under-performing Tensor chips might potentially come to an end with the Tensor G5. This way, the Pixel 10 Pro XL might finally bring some challenge to the Apple A18 Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Elite.





OnePlus 13 . While this isn't the overclocked version of the Snapdragon that's humming inside the latest The latter is precisely the chipset that's powering the. While this isn't the overclocked version of the Snapdragon that's humming inside the latest Galaxy S25 flagships, it's still a proper powerhouse, giving users an ample amount of power at their fingertips.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL might come with 16GB of RAM, enough for all the AI needs of the phone, while the OnePlus 13 comes with 12GB of memory. In terms of storage differences, we expect the Pixel 10 Pro XL to start at 128GB and go up to 1TB in terms of storage. The OnePlus 13 , on the other hand, is available with 256 and 512GB versions; it technically is available with up to 1TB of storage, but it's much harder to get that one in the US.





Pixel 10 Pro XL to come with either OnePlus 13 currently runs Android 15 . The Pixel 10 Pro XL will be supported for seven years, while the OnePlus 13 gets four years of software updates. We expect theXL to come with either Android 15 or Android 16 . Thecurrently runs. TheXL will be supported for seven years, while thegets four years of software updates.





Camera

The Pixel might have the upper hand here





Rumor has it the Pixel 10 Pro XL camera system will be similar to the one on the Pixel 9 Pro XL , with no changes to the hardware itself. Thus, we're likely to get a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 48MP periscope with 5X zoom, and a high-res 42MP front-facing camera.





However, as Google usually does, we expect software and image algorithm changes to improve the overall image quality with the Pixel 10 Pro XL!





On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 has a slightly less impressive camera system, consisting of a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 3X telephoto camera. It's a fairly decent setup that does well both in real life and in our custom camera test.













Battery Life and Charging

One's in the silicon-carbon era, the other not





It seems we might not get a battery size increase with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It would be safe to assume a battery in the ballpark of 5,000mAh for this one. Hopefully, the Tensor G5 will turn out to be efficient, so battery life would be better than previous Pixel flagships.





The OnePlus 13 comes with a larger battery, a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon one. It's denser, so it packs larger capacity in a fairly compact cell. Battery life here was slightly better than the Pixel 9 Pro XL , so it will be intriguing to know how the Pixel 10 Pro XL will compare against the OnePlus phone.





Charging-wise, no changes are expected for the Google flagship: 37W wired and 23W wireless charging is what's likely slated for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.





The OnePlus 13 has that beat easily: it comes with super-fast 100W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging. Achieving both of those speeds requires OnePlus' bespoke chargers though; a wall adapter is available in the box.





Specs Comparison













Summary





It seems the Pixel 10 Pro XL is shaping up to be yet another strong contender in the Android space, potentially getting faster performance, better battery life, and superior camera image quality.



