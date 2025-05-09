Intro





Alright, at this point it's barely a secret that we are waiting for another set of iPhones to launch at the end of summer, right? Apple typically launches its new phone models in September and there's no reason to believe 2025 will be different. There's also no reason to believe there won't be an iPhone 17 Pro Max yet again. On the contrary — we've even seen a few leaks about the top-tier iPhone.





Samsung phone , of course, we are not going to be touching on the iPhone 17 Pro Max when that comes out? Let's see what we know: The question now is — how is it going to compare to the top tier Samsung phone ? Regular, of course, we are not going to be touching on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 here. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launched in early 2025 and has had plenty of time to gather momentum. How do we think it will compare to the newly launchedwhen that comes out? Let's see what we know:





iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra expected differences:





Design and Size

Design refresh vs signature looks









Numerous leaks have been reaffirming a design change in the iPhone family. Instead of the single off-center camera square we had before, there's going to be a horizontal bar on the back now. Considering how often this leaks, it is likely true (or has been at some point), but we have no idea what the motivation behind such a big change might be. Is it aesthetics or does Apple need more room for some special hardware? Oh, it's space for the AI brain, that's why we couldn't get the Siri update in March!





OnePlus 13 also has a unique hardware switch of its own — the mute slider. It has 3 stages for complete silence, vibration, or sound on. The OnePlus 13 has its own distinct look with the big circular camera on the back and different finishes depending on what color you pick — it can be glassy or leather-y. While the iPhone will most likely have the Action Button and Camera Control Button, alongside the standard volume and power controls, thealso has a unique hardware switch of its own — the mute slider. It has 3 stages for complete silence, vibration, or sound on.





We expect the phones will be about the same in thickness and size:









Display Differences

The iPhone 17 Pro Max should have a 6.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR OLED display with dynamic 1-120 Hz ProMotion, just as before. The OnePlus 13 rivals that with its own 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 13 does have the impressive-sounding 4,500 nit peak brightness, but that's a momentary measurement for a small section of the screen. It won't be much brighter, in general, than the iPhone (as it's not much brighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max ).





The iPhone 17 Pro Max should still have a Dynamic Island cutout — the pill-shaped home for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. But rumor is that it may be a little bit smaller. The OnePlus 13 , of course, only has the small punch-hole for its own selfie camera.

Performance and Software Pro versus Elite

Apple should have a new A19 Pro chip for the next iPhones. Probably built on a 3 nm process, though faint rumors have suggested 2 nm. It's probably a bit early for this development. In any case, the Apple A18 Pro was already great and if Apple achieves better thermal management for the A19 Pro, it should be great.

OnePlus 13 — it rivals Apple's silicon and, depending on manufacturer and implementation, can even get sustained results. While the OnePlus 13 isn't a Same goes for the 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the— it rivals Apple's silicon and, depending on manufacturer and implementation, can even get sustained results. While theisn't a gaming phone or anything, it had some pretty impressive thermal management, managing to keep benchmark scores high for longer.



iPhone 17 Pro Max might finally break the 12 GB RAM barrier—and honestly, it makes sense. Apple has traditionally been conservative with RAM, relying instead on tight hardware-software integration. But the game is changing. With AI features slowly becoming a staple and It looks like themight finally break the 12 GB RAM barrier—and honestly, it makes sense. Apple has traditionally been conservative with RAM, relying instead on tight hardware-software integration. But the game is changing. With AI features slowly becoming a staple and Apple Intelligence pushing more on-device processing, the need for more memory is no longer optional—it’s necessary. We already saw a bunch of 2024 Apple hardware quietly upgraded to support these new capabilities. Rumor has it all 2025 iPhones are getting 12 GB of RAM across the board. Not just for performance today, but to keep them relevant over Apple’s usual 5+ year support window.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably have the same options as before — 256 GB minimum, then 512 GB and 1 TB upgrades.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to land alongside Apple Intelligence side of things, we might finally see some actual movement. After the company’s rather underwhelming showing with Theis expected to land alongside iOS 19 , which — if the whispers hold water — should come with a fresh coat of paint that borrows heavily from the sleek, glassy vibes of visionOS . Think translucency and layered UI galore. On theside of things, we might finally see some actual movement. After the company’s rather underwhelming showing with iOS 18 (read: lofty promises, little follow-through), it’s safe to assume the Cupertino crew is now in full-on scramble mode trying to whip up something that at least looks like progress.

OnePlus 13 launched with launched with Android 15 early this year, with a light reskin and light on the AI features. OnePlus did throw a couple in there, but most of them are the job of Google's Gemini, as it comes bundled with Android anyway. Update promise says 4 years of Android updates, 6 years of security support.

Camera Cheaper doesn't mean worse

OnePlus 13 costs about $300 less than the current Apple throws everything at the camera, and it does show — iPhones are very consistent and dependable with photos, easily the best for recording video. Thecosts about $300 less than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max , so it will definitely be more affordable than the 17 Pro Max. But that doesn't mean its cameras are $300 worse — OnePlus has been putting a lot of muscle (and a Hasselblad partnership) behind that, too!



After Apple updated its main, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras to have high-res sensors, we now expect the front-facing camera to get some love, but nothing too extreme. A jump from 12 MP to 24 MP — we'll see what improvements that brings.

OnePlus 13 feels really nice with its triple cameras, offering a lot of versatility and pretty good quality. It got 145 overall points on iPhone 16 Pro Max . We don't imagine that the 17 Pro Max would widen that gap by much. Thefeels really nice with its triple cameras, offering a lot of versatility and pretty good quality. It got 145 overall points on our camera benchmark test , which is only 9 points below the. We don't imagine that the 17 Pro Max would widen that gap by much.

Battery Life and Charging To 5,000, then beyond

Apple's iPhones don't bet a lot on huge batteries — they achieve endurance with hardware and software optimizations. That said, the Pro Max units have felt the pressure from the other top-tier competitors, and every year inch closer and closer to that 5,000 mAh cell, which is now standard in Android line. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to have between 4,700 and 5,000 mAh.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has already passed that threshold comfortably, offering a pretty enduring OnePlus 13 with its 6,000 mAh cell that also charges quite feast with the proprietary 100 W charger.



Specs Comparison

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs OnePlus 13 specs: So, here's what we know so far about the



Summary

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will very probably be another incremental step up. Mostly dependable, predictable, with a high performance and good quality overall, all priced comfortably north of $1,000. It's a well-known package, and one that users evidently don't mind paying for, as they either enjoy the ecosystem, like what they get, or just prefer that consistency you get with an iPhone.





That said, the OnePlus 13 is not really a risky purchase. The company has now been around for quite a while, it has had its peaks, it has had its valleys. The OnePlus 13 is a well-polished product, which wouldn't let you down and we never have a problem recommending it to anyone looking for a flagship below that $1k mark.















