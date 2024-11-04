iPhone SE 4 (2025) vs iPhone 16: Danger! Danger!

Intro









We expect the fourth iteration of the iPhone SE to land sometime in early 2025, and this time around the rumors point toward a significant upgrade, hardware-wise and design-wise. This potential and rumored changes lead to an interesting comparison.



How will this new SE edition, dubbed the iPhone SE 4, stack against the newly released regular iPhone 16





Design and Size

First SE change in generations





iPhone SE generations exploited the iPhone 8 design and felt really outdated, especially the iPhone SE (2022). The new one will feature the biggest upgrade one could expect from Apple when it comes to design.



According to the latest rumors, the new iPhone SE 4 will borrow its design from the iPhone XR, only going down the slightly more compact route. There are others who believe the design will be more like the



The iPhone 16 , on the other hand, is a known entity in the smartphone world, and its design is slightly different than the past couple of generations (albeit not by much). The only real difference is the camera system, which is now housed in a pill-shaped camera bump, bearing resemblance to the iPhone X, only larger.



Among potential differences might be the lack of Camera Control and Action buttons on the iPhone SE 4 , but the USB-C port will be present on the new SE due to regulations and requirements from the EU.



The size of both phones is shaping out to be very similar, mainly because it seems that the new iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch screen, just like the iPhone 16.





Display Differences





iPhone SE 4 ) is a big no-no.



According to the info from industry insiders, the iPhone SE 4 will get an OLED panel, still limited to 60Hz refresh rate, though. The reason behind this is pretty obvious. With the iPhone 16 sporting a 60Hz refresh rate screen, anything higher than this on an iPhone SE will cannibalize sales.



Back to the iPhone 16 . Sadly, this flagship phone features a 60Hz screen, as we already mentioned above, and it's not the brightest out there, judging from our display tests. We expect similar screens on the SE 4, but as always, we need to wait and test it in our lab to properly compare these two.



The iPhone SE 4 will most definitely get Face ID biometrics. The older phone was the last holdout of the front-based Touch ID panel, and even though some people wanted a kind of Touch ID return in the form of an added functionality on the Camera Control button, it's not gonna happen.





Performance and Software

Raw power for everyone?





iPhone SE 4 . Rumor has it, this little powerhouse will rock the same flagship A18 chip that’s currently running the show in the iPhone 16 series.



This would also require an ample amount of RAM; again, rumors say the SE will come with the same 8GB of RAM to handle Apple’s AI framework as the iPhone 16 .



Long story short, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a future-proof device that'll stay fast and relevant for a long time, but it has the potential to hit hard on the sales of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.



Apple Intelligence first made its debut with iOS 18 .2 and 18.3. By 2025, we’ll probably see a major Siri upgrade, just in time for the launch of the iPhone SE 4 .



Camera

Back to square (circle) one!





iPhone SE 4 will feature a single camera, and even though, according to the rumors, it will be a high-megapixel-count one, it's still just a single camera.



Back to the rumors. They say it will be the same 48MP F1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found on the



The iPhone 16 has pretty much the same sensor and optics, with the fancy name Fusion Camera because it can do 2x crop shots with optical zoom quality. It's really interesting how these two stack against each other, as this is another area where the iPhone SE 4 could undermine the vanilla iPhone 16 . Remember how back in the day phones used to have just a single camera? Well, welcome to the past. The upcomingwill feature a single camera, and even though, according to the rumors, it will be a high-megapixel-count one, it's still just a single camera.Back to the rumors. They say it will be the same 48MP F1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found on the iPhone 15 . It can do 24MP images by default and also snap some high-resolution 48MP photos.Thehas pretty much the same sensor and optics, with the fancy name Fusion Camera because it can do 2x crop shots with optical zoom quality. It's really interesting how these two stack against each other, as this is another area where thecould undermine the vanilla





Battery Life and Charging

Slow charging, similar capacity





The larger size of the new iPhone SE 4 begs for a larger battery. Well, the bigger display and the high-performance silicon also kind of need the juice. Battery life was the Achilles' heel of the last two iPhone SE generations, so it's likely we will see a bigger cell inside the new model.





iPhone 16 and its 3,581mAh battery. It will be interesting to see how this 300 mAh difference will affect battery life.



As far as charging is concerned, things are doomed to remain abysmal on this front, as Apple doesn't seem to care much for faster charging. The iPhone 16 comes with 25W wired charging support, and the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the same charging speeds. We're not sure if the phone will come with MagSafe wireless charging or just Qi support. The latest rumors put the capacity at 3,279mAh, which, by the way, is not that far from theand its 3,581mAh battery. It will be interesting to see how this 300 mAh difference will affect battery life.As far as charging is concerned, things are doomed to remain abysmal on this front, as Apple doesn't seem to care much for faster charging. Thecomes with 25W wired charging support, and theis expected to feature the same charging speeds. We're not sure if the phone will come with MagSafe wireless charging or just Qi support.





Specs Comparison





Here's how the iPhone SE 4 vs the iPhone 16 specs will likely pan out.





*rumored specs





Summary



