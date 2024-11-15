Honor Magic 7 Pro vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: All differences explained

Intro









The Honor Magic 7 Pro made its Chinese debut on October 30, so there are no secrets in terms of specs, but we have to test it in our lab to make a final assessment. That said, we've decided to compile a preliminary review with all the differences explained. One that will blow up to a full comparison with benchmarks, tests, and samples once we lay our hands on a global Honor Magic 7 Pro sample. Honor has always been very strong with its Magic flagship series, and as proof, the last flagship model, the Honor Magic 6 Pro , climbed to the top of our Best Android Phones article. Needless to say, we're very excited to see what upgrades the successor will bring to the table, and will it be the Android flagship to beat in 2025?Themade its Chinese debut on October 30, so there are no secrets in terms of specs, but we have to test it in our lab to make a final assessment. That said, we've decided to compile a preliminary review with all the differences explained. One that will blow up to a full comparison with benchmarks, tests, and samples once we lay our hands on a globalsample.





Design and Size

Flat sides and screen





Honor Magic 7 Pro and its predecessor is the transition to an overall flatter design, including the screen. For many people, this will be an upgrade, but bear in mind that the phone is slightly wider due to that flatter design.



On the other hand, the Magic 6 Pro features a quad-curved display—not too drastic, but still, the frame is kind of thin on both sides of the phone. In terms of materials, there's nothing too different here; we have the same glass and metal sandwich, but the new Honor Magic 7 Pro brings something called Rhino Glass.



The back of the Magic 7 Pro is also flatter compared to the previous model, but the camera housing follows the same Jade Cong shape philosophy. It's a circle inside a square with slightly bent sides, but this time around the bezel is much more subtle and looks like a regular circle.



Inside the new model there are four holes for the cameras and the depth sensor, making the design symmetrical, unlike the three cameras on the Magic 6 Pro.



As far as colors are concerned, the Chinese hues have been officially unveiled, but we don't know whether or not there will be additional or different hues for the global version. Below you will find the color options for both phones.



Honor Magic 7 Pro colors:

Black

White

Gray

Blue

Honor Magic 6 Pro colors:

Black

Green

Blue

Purple

White

Sadly, inside the box you won't find a 100W charger, even though the new phone supports wired charging with such speeds. Starting with the Honor Magic 6 Pro , the company has removed the included charging brick from the retail box. The main design difference between theand its predecessor is the transition to an overall flatter design, including the screen. For many people, this will be an upgrade, but bear in mind that the phone is slightly wider due to that flatter design.On the other hand, the Magic 6 Pro features a quad-curved display—not too drastic, but still, the frame is kind of thin on both sides of the phone. In terms of materials, there's nothing too different here; we have the same glass and metal sandwich, but the newbrings something called Rhino Glass.The back of the Magic 7 Pro is also flatter compared to the previous model, but the camera housing follows the same Jade Cong shape philosophy. It's a circle inside a square with slightly bent sides, but this time around the bezel is much more subtle and looks like a regular circle.Inside the new model there are four holes for the cameras and the depth sensor, making the design symmetrical, unlike the three cameras on the Magic 6 Pro.As far as colors are concerned, the Chinese hues have been officially unveiled, but we don't know whether or not there will be additional or different hues for the global version. Below you will find the color options for both phones.Sadly, inside the box you won't find a 100W charger, even though the new phone supports wired charging with such speeds. Starting with the, the company has removed the included charging brick from the retail box.





Display Differences





Honor Magic 6 Pro recorded 1,536 nits (APL 100%) in our display test, so we can't wait to measure the Magic 7 Pro.



Meanwhile, while we wait, let's quickly sum up the specs of both displays. Both phones come with 6.8-inch AMOLED panels with a refresh rate of 1-120Hz (LTPO tech) and a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of around 453 PPI.



The bezels on the new model are much more prominent, due to the fact that the display is flatter, also reducing the overall screen-to-body ratio from 91.6% to 89.9%.



Finally, the biometrics have been upgraded on the Honor Magic 7 Pro ; the phone now features an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, much like the Galaxy S-series. The Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a more conventional optical fingerprint reader. The facial recognition is also onboard, and it's a 3D scan of your face similar to Apple's Face ID. Moving to the display panels of both phones, there aren't many differences in technology, resolution, refresh rate, or pixel density. The new model might be brighter, but we have to test it to find out. Therecorded 1,536 nits (APL 100%) in our display test, so we can't wait to measure the Magic 7 Pro.Meanwhile, while we wait, let's quickly sum up the specs of both displays. Both phones come with 6.8-inch AMOLED panels with a refresh rate of 1-120Hz (LTPO tech) and a resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of around 453 PPI.The bezels on the new model are much more prominent, due to the fact that the display is flatter, also reducing the overall screen-to-body ratio from 91.6% to 89.9%.Finally, the biometrics have been upgraded on the; the phone now features an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, much like the Galaxy S-series. The Magic 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a more conventional optical fingerprint reader. The facial recognition is also onboard, and it's a 3D scan of your face similar to Apple's Face ID.





Performance and Software

One generation apart





Honor Magic 7 Pro comes with the latest Qualcomm silicon, the hyped Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. We say hyped because all the leaked benchmarks, mostly from Chinese flagships, show that Qualcomm has finally bridged the gap to Apple's A-series chips and even surpassed the previous champion in some tests.



Speaking of which, the Snapdragon 8 Elite scores around 10,000 points in the Geekbench 6 multi-core performance test and around 3,300 in the single-core part of the same test. For comparison, the Honor Magic 6 Pro (with its 8 Gen 3 chip) managed 6844 and 2188 in multi- and single-core Geekbench 6, respectively. So, it looks like a big gap at the moment, but take these scores with a grain of salt and stay tuned for our lab tests.



The RAM situation is identical between these two phones; the base configuration is 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage, and the next two versions come with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of onboard memory.



As far as software goes, all the MagicOS tricks will be onboard of the new Honor Magic 7 Pro , and we also saw a new AI assistant called YOYO Agent during the Chinese launch. For software support, the Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with four years of major OS updates, and we expect the new model to mimic this. Unsurprisingly, the newcomes with the latest Qualcomm silicon, the hyped Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. We say hyped because all the leaked benchmarks, mostly from Chinese flagships, show that Qualcomm has finally bridged the gap to Apple's A-series chips and even surpassed the previous champion in some tests.The previous model is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , not a slouch by any means, but still around 20% slower than the new chip. We will do our own benchmarks and populate this comparison with some numbers soon, but until then, we have to rely on leaked scores.Speaking of which, the Snapdragon 8 Elite scores around 10,000 points in the Geekbench 6 multi-core performance test and around 3,300 in the single-core part of the same test. For comparison, the(with its 8 Gen 3 chip) managed 6844 and 2188 in multi- and single-core Geekbench 6, respectively. So, it looks like a big gap at the moment, but take these scores with a grain of salt and stay tuned for our lab tests.The RAM situation is identical between these two phones; the base configuration is 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage, and the next two versions come with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of onboard memory.As far as software goes, all the MagicOS tricks will be onboard of the new, and we also saw a new AI assistant called YOYO Agent during the Chinese launch. For software support, thecomes with four years of major OS updates, and we expect the new model to mimic this.





Camera

More megapixels! More!





The Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts an impressive camera array on its rear, arranged in the distinctive Star Wheel layout. The periscope zoom camera is the most distinctive part of the system, with a huge hole in the center of the camera bump. The size is justified, as it houses a powerful 180MP sensor—among the highest megapixel counts ever for a dedicated telephoto lens.



But guess what? Honor has decided that 180MP is not enough for a telephoto camera and slapped a 200MP sensor on the new model. It's the 1.4-inch Samsung S5KHP9 also found on the Vivo X100 Ultra.



The main camera is the same on both phones, and it features a 50MP H9000 OmniVision sensor with variable aperture. Its physical diaphragm allows for aperture adjustments between f/1.4 and f/2.0, making it a portrait wonder.



The same goes for the 50MP ultrawide camera, offering a broad 122-degree field of view. Honor has decided that the hardware is good enough and the Magic 7 Pro doesn't need a new ultrawide sensor. That said, there's a new Image Engine 3.0 on the Magic 7 Pro, and it uses AI to enhance images, so we need to test both phones, snap some side-by-side samples, and see what's what.





Battery Life and Charging

100W globally?









The above is the main reason Honor was able to fit a 5,850 mAh cell inside the thin and sleek body of the Magic 7 Pro. The previous model featured a 5,600 mAh battery and scored pretty decent in our battery test, to put it mildly (number 2 for phones tested in the past 2 years with a battery estimate of 9 hours and 27 minutes).



So, we can't wait to see what 250 mAh more could do for the battery life of the Magic 7 Pro—we might have a new battery champion.



As far as charging goes, the Chinese version of the Magic 7 Pro launched with 100W wired charging support and 80W wireless. We don't know if we're gonna get these speeds outside China, but even the Magic 6 Pro charging support of 80W wired and 66W wireless is still very impressive. Honor was the first company to bring the silicon-carbon battery tech outside China with the Magic 6 Pro (the Magic 5 Pro featured different batteries on the Chinese and the global versions). The new model comes with the third generation of that tech. To put it simply, there's silicon imbued in the graphene anode, and this expands the overall capacity by around 20% compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.The above is the main reason Honor was able to fit a 5,850 mAh cell inside the thin and sleek body of the Magic 7 Pro. The previous model featured a 5,600 mAh battery and scored pretty decent in our battery test, to put it mildly (number 2 for phones tested in the past 2 years with a battery estimate of 9 hours and 27 minutes).So, we can't wait to see what 250 mAh more could do for the battery life of the Magic 7 Pro—we might have a new battery champion.As far as charging goes, the Chinese version of the Magic 7 Pro launched with 100W wired charging support and 80W wireless. We don't know if we're gonna get these speeds outside China, but even the Magic 6 Pro charging support of 80W wired and 66W wireless is still very impressive.





Specs Comparison













Summary





Honor Magic 7 Pro brings some upgrades to the telephoto camera, the battery capacity, and potentially the charging speeds. Furthermore, it features the latest Snapdragon chipset and now comes with a flatter screen.



All other areas are more or less the same between the two phones, so if you value battery life and raw power and want a 200MP telephoto camera on your phone, the Magic 7 Pro looks like your weapon of choice.



The previous model, the Magic 6 Pro, is an amazing Android flagship in its own right, and if you own it, there's little to no reason to switch to the new one. But if you're choosing between the Honor Magic 7 Pro , things get much more complicated.



Stay tuned for a final verdict once we finish the review of the Honor Magic 7 Pro . So, to sum things up, the newbrings some upgrades to the telephoto camera, the battery capacity, and potentially the charging speeds. Furthermore, it features the latest Snapdragon chipset and now comes with a flatter screen.All other areas are more or less the same between the two phones, so if you value battery life and raw power and want a 200MP telephoto camera on your phone, the Magic 7 Pro looks like your weapon of choice.The previous model, the Magic 6 Pro, is an amazing Android flagship in its own right, and if you own it, there's little to no reason to switch to the new one. But if you're choosing between the Galaxy S25 Ultra OnePlus 13 , Xaomi 15, and the, things get much more complicated.Stay tuned for a final verdict once we finish the review of the



