Honor Magic 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: One fierce Android battle coming up!

With that out of the way, let's compare the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Ultra . The battle for the Android crown is as fierce as ever, and there are players from the Far East gaining ground on the defending champions. The Honor Magic 7 Pro was officially unveiled in China on October 30, and the specs raised a few eyebrows.

Meanwhile, rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra are starting to surface, fueling the hype machine. These two phones are scheduled for a global launch very close to one another, sometime in January 2025.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Galaxy S25 Ultra belong to the new wave of Android flagships, alongside devices such as the OnePlus 13 and the Xiaomi 15 , but we expect those to arrive globally next year as well.

So, it's time for a preliminary comparison in order to gain some insight about who will take the Android crown next year. Of course, the specs of the Honor Magic 7 Pro are for the Chinese version, and all the information about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still unofficial, so bear that in mind.





Design and Display Quality

The future is flat!





The Honor Magic 7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 1280 x 2800 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and a new Giant Rhino Glass on top of it for protection. Cited peak brightness numbers are 1600 nits in high brightness mode and 5000 nits peak.

Finally, the biometrics have been upgraded on the Honor Magic 7 Pro ; the phone now features an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, just like the one we expect on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . As you can see, these two devices are shaping out to be very similar. Let's move on.





Performance and Software

Members of the Snapdragon Elite club









One thing to keep in mind is that the specific version for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slightly overclocked to get the "for Galaxy" branding. This will indeed lead to performance gains, at least in short tests. When subjected to heavy loads for extended periods of time, both versions will most likely throttle down to similar results. Stay tuned for benchmarks.



Both phones feature the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The hype surrounding this silicon has been immense in the past couple of months. Leaked benchmarks place it somewhere around the Apple A18 Pro chip, which is definitely a great achievement and an industry first.

We don't have official benchmarks for the Honor Magic 7 Pro , but several leaks point toward a Geekbench score of around 10,000 for the multi-core test and around 3,300 points for the single-core benchmark.

The RAM and storage situation is again very similar. The Honor Magic 7 Pro starts at 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage and goes all the way up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard memory. The caveat here is whether or not Honor will bring all the memory options outside China.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a mystery in that department, but we expect the configuration to be similar to the predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Namely, 12GB of RAM for the base memory, and variants up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Identical to the Honor Magic 7 Pro indeed.



Camera The deciding factor?

The Honor Magic 7 Pro 's camera system combines three powerful sensors. At its core is a 50 MP primary camera featuring a large 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, which is likely a rebranded version of the OmniVision OV50H sensor from the previous model.



This setup is further enhanced by a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a high-resolution 200 MP telephoto sensor with a substantial 1/1.4-inch size, believed to be Samsung's S5KHP9 sensor (also found on the Vivo X100 Ultra).



Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to carry over the same camera configuration as its predecessor, with one notable upgrade: a new 50 MP Samsung Isocell JN3 sensor for the ultra-wide lens, featuring a pixel size of 0.7 micrometers. This updated ultra-wide camera is anticipated to deliver higher detail and improved performance in low-light conditions.



The actual differences in image quality will become apparent when we snap some samples with both phones, so until then, specs are all we got.

Battery Life and Charging Silicon-carbon for (almost) everybody

When it comes to the battery and charging area, the Honor Magic 7 Pro has a significant advantage, at least on paper. The model employs the third-generation silicon-carbon tech in its battery, managing to fit a 5,850 mAh cell inside its thin and sleek body.

Furthermore, the fast charging is also much more powerful with 100W wired and 80W wireless support on the Honor Magic 7 Pro . Again, the situation might change for the global variant, and these charging speeds might be downgraded a bit due to regulations. But even then, we should at least get 80W wired and 66W wireless charging speeds as the Magic 6 Pro.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to carry over the battery capacity and charging speeds from its predecessor, which is not a good need for Samsung fans. We're talking about 45W wired and 15W wireless, although there are some rumors stating that we might get an upgrade to 25W wireless support.





Specs Comparison









*rumored specs





Which one should you buy?





This battle is shaping out to be a very fierce one, as we stated in the intro. Both phones aim for the top in the Android food chain, and they also feature very similar specs. The display tech on both the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra looks almost identical, the screen size is the same, and we expect the dimensions and weights to also be very close.



Both phones have the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so the performance will be similar, and there's quite an overlap in the RAM and storage configurations. On the battery front, the Honor seems to have an advantage, but before we run our test, we can't say anything concrete.



Finally, the deciding factor might turn out to be the camera system, as these two feature different specs and will produce different results. Stay tuned for a final verdict once we finish the reviews of both models.



