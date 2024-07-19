Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8: Main differences to expect

Intro





Pixel 9 series shapes up to be an exciting release consisting of no less than four different devices: the aforementioned Pixel 9 , a better-spec'd Pixel 9 Pro , a slightly larger Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable. The Pixel 9 is coming this August, a bit earlier than Google's usual time window for Pixel releases. Not that we're complaining, as the newseries shapes up to be an exciting release consisting of no less than four different devices: the aforementioned, a better-spec'd, a slightly larger Pixel 9 Pro XL , and theFold foldable.





Pixel 9 is naturally shaping up to be the modest one among the bunch, it will still deliver some pretty decent upgrades over the While the regularis naturally shaping up to be the modest one among the bunch, it will still deliver some pretty decent upgrades over the Pixel 8 , which was released in October. How fast time flies!





So, how will the Pixel 9 improve the formula? Let's find out!





Design and Size

A more mature style





The Pixel 9 will employ an even flatter design, which is the trendy these days. Both the front and black glass are completely flat, judging from the leaked information we've seen. The Pixel 9 will likely employ an aluminum frame, which will be matte, while the rear glass will go for a glossy look.





A notable design change can be seen on the back of the phone. The side-to-side camera strip at the rear has been redesigned and is no longer connected with the side frame. Instead, it sticks out of the back of the phone, similarly to the Google Pixel Fold





At the same time, last year's Pixel 8 employed slightly curved side frame and back glass, which surely boosted the ergonomics when holding the phone and made for a pleasant experience in the hand.





Pixel 8 also employs the good ol' camera strip at the back, which became a signature design element of the Pixel lineup with the Thealso employs the good ol' camera strip at the back, which became a signature design element of the Pixel lineup with the Pixel 6 series a couple of years ago.





In terms of water and dust resistance, we expect the Pixel 9 to inherit the Pixel 8 's IP68-certified endurance.





Colors-wise, we might see the Pixel 9 in Porcelain, Peony, Jade, and Obsidian colors. The Pixel 8 , on the other hand, is available in Mint, Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.





Display Differences





It seems the Pixel 9 could score a small display size increase. It's unclear if that will be an overall size increase or merely a bezel slimming. We are likely eyeing a small display size boost up to 6.3 inches.





Pixel 8 scored a 6.2-inch display with a very high 2,000-nit peak brightness, which was among the big selling points of both said Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9 will introduce some upgrades to the peak brightness level. Last year, thescored a 6.2-inch display with a very high 2,000-nit peak brightness, which was among the big selling points of both saidand the Pixel 8 Pro . Surely, there's room for improvement, so it won't be too outlandish to expect that thewill introduce some upgrades to the peak brightness level.





One major improvement that could come with the Pixel 9 series is the use of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which will likely be a much faster and more accurate than the optical sensor embedded into the Pixel 8 display. We applaud this potential change, as optical fingerprint sensors don't belong in flagships.









Performance and Software

Faster and newer





The Pixel 9 series will all employ the upcoming Google Tensor G4 chipset, which will be based on a 4nm manufacturing node. It appears that Google will transition to 3nm with the Tensor G5 next year; it also looks like that chip will be fully custom as per Google's requirements.





We do expect a performance difference between the Tensor G4 and G3, though it probably won't be that big. As a refresher, Tensor chips are built with AI in mind, so the raw performance element is usually secondary in importance.





We've also heard that the Pixel 9 series could feature more RAM to improve the on-device AI capabilities of the phones. However, it's unclear if the Pixel 9 will benefit from the change along with the rest of the phones, or it will remain a phone with 8GB of RAM, just like the Pixel 8 .





Pixel 8 currently runs Pixel 9 will come with Android 15 . Software-wise, thecurrently runs Android 14 , but will get Android 15 as soon as that one gets released next month. Thewill come with





Both devices will enjoy a lengthy seven-year software support, including major Android releases, security patches, and feature drops. The Pixel 8 will be supported until 2030, while the Pixel 9 until 2031.





Camera

Changes on the inside





So far, we don't expect any major camera changes on the Pixel 9 . The phone will employ a dual-camera system that's similar to the one on the Pixel 8 . As a refresher, the Pixel 8 came with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.





As per some existing unofficial renders of the Pixel 9 , the main camera seems to have a much larger main camera lens. It could either be a nothingburger or hint at a serious upgrade: variable aperture. Such a hardware feature will provide the user with more creative control and more precise manual controls of the camera.





With a variable aperture, the camera will be capable of delivering photos with soft natural bokeh when necessary, as well as achieve a much better low-light image quality.





Although the hardware probably wouldn't get changed, we expect the usual software and algorithm updates that could potentially improve the image quality





Battery Life and Charging

It's natural to always expect changes





We don't know the actual battery capacity of the Google Pixel 9 . It will most likely be in the ballpark of 4,500-4,700mAh capacity. This will be similar to the Pixel 8 , which employed a 4,575mAh battery.



Recommended Stories

As per our Pixel 8 review , the compact flagship boasted mostly an average battery life. Provided that the Tensor G4 is faster and therefore more efficient, we could still see some battery life improvement.





The Pixel 9 could support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Although it might not necessarily be faster than standard 15W Qi charging, Qi2 employs magnets and allows wireless chargers and other accessories to snap at the back of the phone, similarly to Apple's MagSafe.









Specs Comparison





Pixel 9 is subject to change. Here's how the Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 specs will likely compare. Here's how the hat these are still based on preliminary, unofficial specs, so everything regarding theis subject to change.









Summary





The Pixel 9 won't be the one to reinvent the formula behind the compact Google flagship. However, it will freshen things up with a new design.





That's not the only new thing on deck, though. We will get faster performance, likely better camera, and possibly some great new AI features. All of that could cost up to $100 more than the Pixel 8 did during launch.





That said, the Pixel 8 is still a mighty capable phone that surely won't feel outdated when the Pixel 9 comes along. After all, it's been less than a year since the Pixel 8 broke ground.















