Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8: Main differences to expect
Intro
The Pixel 9 is coming this August, a bit earlier than Google's usual time window for Pixel releases. Not that we're complaining, as the new Pixel 9 series shapes up to be an exciting release consisting of no less than four different devices: the aforementioned Pixel 9, a better-spec'd Pixel 9 Pro, a slightly larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable.
While the regular Pixel 9 is naturally shaping up to be the modest one among the bunch, it will still deliver some pretty decent upgrades over the Pixel 8, which was released in October. How fast time flies!
So, how will the Pixel 9 improve the formula? Let's find out!
Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 differences:
|Pixel 9
|Pixel 8
|A visual redesign, with a flatter and blockier style
|A more easy-going design reminiscent of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7
|Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner (faster and more accurate)
|Optical fingerprint scanner (arguably slower and less accurate)
|Tensor G4 (4nm) on board
|Powered by the Tensor G3 (4nm)
|More RAM to accommodate on-device AI needs
|8GB of RAM
|Mostly the same camera system as the Pixel 8
|50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide dual camera system at the back
|Possibly up to $100 more expensive, $799
|$699 starting price
Table of Contents:
- Design and Size
- Display Differences
- Performance
- Camera
- Audio Quality
- Battery and Charging
- Specs
- Summary
Design and Size
A more mature style
The Pixel 9 will employ an even flatter design, which is the trendy these days. Both the front and black glass are completely flat, judging from the leaked information we've seen. The Pixel 9 will likely employ an aluminum frame, which will be matte, while the rear glass will go for a glossy look.
A notable design change can be seen on the back of the phone. The side-to-side camera strip at the rear has been redesigned and is no longer connected with the side frame. Instead, it sticks out of the back of the phone, similarly to the Google Pixel Fold.
At the same time, last year's Pixel 8 employed slightly curved side frame and back glass, which surely boosted the ergonomics when holding the phone and made for a pleasant experience in the hand.
The Pixel 8 also employs the good ol' camera strip at the back, which became a signature design element of the Pixel lineup with the Pixel 6 series a couple of years ago.
In terms of water and dust resistance, we expect the Pixel 9 to inherit the Pixel 8's IP68-certified endurance.
Colors-wise, we might see the Pixel 9 in Porcelain, Peony, Jade, and Obsidian colors. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is available in Mint, Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.
Display Differences
It seems the Pixel 9 could score a small display size increase. It's unclear if that will be an overall size increase or merely a bezel slimming. We are likely eyeing a small display size boost up to 6.3 inches.
Last year, the Pixel 8 scored a 6.2-inch display with a very high 2,000-nit peak brightness, which was among the big selling points of both said Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Surely, there's room for improvement, so it won't be too outlandish to expect that the Pixel 9 will introduce some upgrades to the peak brightness level.
One major improvement that could come with the Pixel 9 series is the use of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which will likely be a much faster and more accurate than the optical sensor embedded into the Pixel 8 display. We applaud this potential change, as optical fingerprint sensors don't belong in flagships.
Performance and Software
Faster and newer
The Pixel 9 series will all employ the upcoming Google Tensor G4 chipset, which will be based on a 4nm manufacturing node. It appears that Google will transition to 3nm with the Tensor G5 next year; it also looks like that chip will be fully custom as per Google's requirements.
We do expect a performance difference between the Tensor G4 and G3, though it probably won't be that big. As a refresher, Tensor chips are built with AI in mind, so the raw performance element is usually secondary in importance.
We've also heard that the Pixel 9 series could feature more RAM to improve the on-device AI capabilities of the phones. However, it's unclear if the Pixel 9 will benefit from the change along with the rest of the phones, or it will remain a phone with 8GB of RAM, just like the Pixel 8.
Software-wise, the Pixel 8 currently runs Android 14, but will get Android 15 as soon as that one gets released next month. The Pixel 9 will come with Android 15.
Both devices will enjoy a lengthy seven-year software support, including major Android releases, security patches, and feature drops. The Pixel 8 will be supported until 2030, while the Pixel 9 until 2031.
Camera
Changes on the inside
So far, we don't expect any major camera changes on the Pixel 9. The phone will employ a dual-camera system that's similar to the one on the Pixel 8. As a refresher, the Pixel 8 came with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
As per some existing unofficial renders of the Pixel 9, the main camera seems to have a much larger main camera lens. It could either be a nothingburger or hint at a serious upgrade: variable aperture. Such a hardware feature will provide the user with more creative control and more precise manual controls of the camera.
With a variable aperture, the camera will be capable of delivering photos with soft natural bokeh when necessary, as well as achieve a much better low-light image quality.
Although the hardware probably wouldn't get changed, we expect the usual software and algorithm updates that could potentially improve the image quality
Battery Life and Charging
It's natural to always expect changes
We don't know the actual battery capacity of the Google Pixel 9. It will most likely be in the ballpark of 4,500-4,700mAh capacity. This will be similar to the Pixel 8, which employed a 4,575mAh battery.
As per our Pixel 8 review, the compact flagship boasted mostly an average battery life. Provided that the Tensor G4 is faster and therefore more efficient, we could still see some battery life improvement.
The Pixel 9 could support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. Although it might not necessarily be faster than standard 15W Qi charging, Qi2 employs magnets and allows wireless chargers and other accessories to snap at the back of the phone, similarly to Apple's MagSafe.
Specs Comparison
Here's how the Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 specs will likely compare. Here's how the hat these are still based on preliminary, unofficial specs, so everything regarding the Pixel 9 is subject to change.
Summary
The Pixel 9 won't be the one to reinvent the formula behind the compact Google flagship. However, it will freshen things up with a new design.
That's not the only new thing on deck, though. We will get faster performance, likely better camera, and possibly some great new AI features. All of that could cost up to $100 more than the Pixel 8 did during launch.
That said, the Pixel 8 is still a mighty capable phone that surely won't feel outdated when the Pixel 9 comes along. After all, it's been less than a year since the Pixel 8 broke ground.
