Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Is there a reason to go that big?

Samsung
Intro


The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is here with its super-large 14.6-inch display, making it one of the absolute grandest tablets you can get. 

Aside from this jumbo jet of a slate, Samsung also announced a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (but not a regular Galaxy Tab S10), which is a bit more sensible 12.4-inch device. 

In comparison with their predecessors––the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9 Plus––the new tablets only score new chips inside, with the rest of the package mostly kept the same. 

But which one should you go for if you wish to get Samsung's best 2024 tablets?

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus differences explained:

Galaxy Tab S10 UltraGalaxy Tab S10 Plus
Larger 14.6-inch screenA more compact 12.4-inch display
Notched display with dual front-facing camerasA standard display with a single front-facing camera
256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versionsJust 256GB and 512GB versions 
Dual rear cameraA single rear camera
Wi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
11,200mAh battery on boardA 10,090mAh battery


Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Big versus bigger

There's no two ways around it: the main difference between the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is the size and size alone. 

With the Tab S10 Ultra, you're greeted with a large, 14.6-inch screen, which pushes the dimensions to 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4 mm. Meanwhile, the "smaller" Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has a 12.4-inch screen that pushes its dimensions to 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6 mm. Weight-wise, the Ultra tips the scales at 718gr, while the Plus is much more manageable at 571gr. 

Overall, what you see is what you get. We wouldn't call either particularly ergonomic to use because of the massive size of either, but if we have to play this game, then of course the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus feels more manageable. 

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also has a pretty large notch at its front, used to house the dual front-facing cameras. It's not an eye-sore by any means, but we can't lie––we'd have loved the tablet even more without it. The Galaxy S10 Plus, on the other hand, has no such a contraption, which makes for a slightly cleaner design. 

Both tablets have super-thin Armor Aluminum bodies with water and dust resistance. 

There's IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as an S Pen stylus in the box of either device. 

Performance and Software

Goodbye for now Qualcomm

With the Galaxy Tab S10 family, we get some important changes in the performance section. 

Previously, Qualcomm used to supply the chipsets for Samsung's top tablets. Well, this changes with the new Galaxy Tab S10 generation, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip on deck. 

It's a 4nm chip, which delivers some decent performance gains over the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in the Galaxy Tab S9 generation. Samsung cites an 18% CPU performance increase and a 36% better graphics performance, which sounds pretty good. 

Samsung likely made that change for cost-cutting reasons. That's fine. Remains to be seen how thermals are handled, though. 

Well, that seems to be the only major difference here. The memory and storage configurations haven't changed from the previous generation, but we don't feel Samsung is lacking here. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus comes with 256GB and 512GB, both with 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra adds a 1TB version to the mix. Both tablets have microSD cards, which is great. 

One UI 7 with Android 15 will hit the two tablets in early 2025. The Galaxy S25 series will be first with Samsung's upcoming software update, but we can't imagine the company's newest flagship tablets having to wait in queue for a long time. 

AI is another characteristic feature of the two. Aside from the standard Galaxy AI features (summarizing of websites, notes, and voice recordings, Circle to Search, Chat Assist, translation, and the generative image editing features for deleting or re-adjusting objects in photos), the two new tablets get a couple of new features. 

Sketch to Image allows you to draw anything and have Galaxy AI draw an interpretation. Samsung Notes can also do calculations for you, like the iPhones and iPads with iOS 18

Camera

How many is too many

The rear cameras of the two tablets are identical. Both have 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide cameras, which should be decent enough for regular tablet photography. 

There are more differences at the front.  

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with dual 12MP cameras, a wide and an ultrawide, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has a single 12MP main camera, which are helpful during video calls and the occasional selfie video is required. That said, we can't imagine taking a photo or a video with this large tablet to be comfortable. 

Battery Life and Charging

Big steppers 

The battery capacity difference between the two tablets isn't that big. 

Their different sizes would suggest that the Ultra features a much larger battery, but that's not true. There's an 11,200mAh battery inside that one, and don't get us wrong, that's a lot; however, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 10,090mAh, which is less, but at the same time, more than enough in comparison. 

Both tablets feature 45W charging, which should top them up in around two hours. 

Specs Comparison


Check out a summarized Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S10 Plus specs comparison here. 

SpecsGalaxy Tab S10 UltraGalaxy Tab S10 Plus
Dimensions326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4 mm285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6 mm
Weight718gr571gr
Screen14.6-inch
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
120Hz
HDR10+		12.4-inch
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
120Hz
HDR10+  
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9300+, 4nmMediaTek Dimensity 9300+, 4nm
RAM, Storage and Price12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB		12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
Cameras13MP main
8MP ultrawide

12MP front wide
12MP front ultrawide
13MP main
8MP ultrawide

12MP front
Battery Size11,200mAh10,090mAh
Charging Speeds45W wired

45W wired
Other featuresIP68, S Pen stylusIP68, S Pen stylus

Which one should you buy?


We can't imagine that anything else than size and price alone will play a major role in your potential buying decision.

If you want the very best and don't mind, but actually need the largest Android tablet you can get––then Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra should be considered. 

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, on the other hand, is a more sensible device, which still offers a large screen, but is much more manageable in terms of ergonomics. 

One thing is for certain––if you don't own a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or a Galaxy S9 Plus, either of these is a great purchase. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

