Pixel Watch 4 might finally bring a feature it must have had years ago





Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Watch 4





Do you use a smartwatch to track workouts? Yes, for both strength and cardio training Yes, but only for cardio No, my sports aren’t supported No, I don’t workout Yes, for both strength and cardio training 0% Yes, but only for cardio 0% No, my sports aren’t supported 0% No, I don’t workout 0%



All those features would be a breath of fresh air for anyone who hits the gym more often than the track. Most smartwatches, including all previous Pixel Watch models, focus mainly on cardio workouts, such as running and cycling, and don’t provide much information or guidance for strength training.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Pixel Watch 4 will ditch cardio workouts. The smartwatch might offer AI-powered run recommendations, which would be available to Fitbit Premium subscribers. Runners may also enjoy advanced metrics for their runs. The expected metrics are: All those features would be a breath of fresh air for anyone who hits the gym more often than the track. Most smartwatches, including all previous Pixel Watch models, focus mainly on cardio workouts, such as running and cycling, and don’t provide much information or guidance for strength training.The strength training upgrades don’t mean that thewill ditch cardio workouts. The smartwatch might offer AI-powered run recommendations, which would be available to Fitbit Premium subscribers. Runners may also enjoy advanced metrics for their runs. The expected metrics are:





cadence

stride length

vertical oscillation

ground contact

vertical ratio

ground contact balance



Other sports are also likely to get upgraded. Google may handle swim tracking better and improve the cycling experience with the watch. The report also claims that the Pixel Watch 4 activity recognition might get much better, helping it to automatically identify sporting activities with higher precision.









Earlier this week, Pixel Watch 4 is also likely to be part of the Made by Google announcements.



I think Google is on the right track with the strength training features. Going to the gym is more popular than ever, but fitness technology is lagging. Part of the reason is that tracking gym exercises with a watch is technically challenging. However, AI and the more advanced sensors on newer models might be a solution. Either way, as a gym aficionado, I’m excited about those Pixel Watch 4 features. Earlier this week, Google announced it’ll hold an event on August 20. While there’s no official confirmation, it’s expected that the Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro , and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be introduced at that event. Theis also likely to be part of the Made by Google announcements.I think Google is on the right track with the strength training features. Going to the gym is more popular than ever, but fitness technology is lagging. Part of the reason is that tracking gym exercises with a watch is technically challenging. However, AI and the more advanced sensors on newer models might be a solution. Either way, as a gym aficionado, I’m excited about thosefeatures.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer