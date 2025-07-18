Pixel Watch 4 might finally bring a feature it must have had years ago
At long last you might be able to do more than track your runs with one of Google’s watches.
Pixel Watch 3 | Image credit — PhoneArena
Google might be breaking new ground with the Pixel Watch 4 and finally offer a whole strength training experience. The device may also feature upgrades for various other sports, demonstrating Google’s fitness ambitions.
A new report from Android Headlines claims that Google might introduce an all-new strength training experience with the Pixel Watch 4. That could include a Workout Builder, which may allow users to create custom interval workouts with warm-ups and cool-downs. The new feature’s idea would be to help users maximize their performance and avoid potential injuries.
Pixel Watch 4 may track those workouts and provide real-time guidance, helping users reach their fitness goals. At the end of the workouts, the watch might give users detailed insights into their form.
All those features would be a breath of fresh air for anyone who hits the gym more often than the track. Most smartwatches, including all previous Pixel Watch models, focus mainly on cardio workouts, such as running and cycling, and don’t provide much information or guidance for strength training.
The strength training upgrades don’t mean that the Pixel Watch 4 will ditch cardio workouts. The smartwatch might offer AI-powered run recommendations, which would be available to Fitbit Premium subscribers. Runners may also enjoy advanced metrics for their runs. The expected metrics are:
- cadence
- stride length
- vertical oscillation
- ground contact
- vertical ratio
- ground contact balance
Other sports are also likely to get upgraded. Google may handle swim tracking better and improve the cycling experience with the watch. The report also claims that the Pixel Watch 4 activity recognition might get much better, helping it to automatically identify sporting activities with higher precision.
Leaked render of the Pixel Watch 4 | Image credit — 91 Mobiles
Earlier this week, Google announced it’ll hold an event on August 20. While there’s no official confirmation, it’s expected that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be introduced at that event. The Pixel Watch 4 is also likely to be part of the Made by Google announcements.
I think Google is on the right track with the strength training features. Going to the gym is more popular than ever, but fitness technology is lagging. Part of the reason is that tracking gym exercises with a watch is technically challenging. However, AI and the more advanced sensors on newer models might be a solution. Either way, as a gym aficionado, I’m excited about those Pixel Watch 4 features.
