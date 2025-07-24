The Pixel Watch 4 appears to have new colors and bands in newly leaked renders
Google’s new watch might have four case colors and various band options.
Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit — Android Headlines
Following the newly leaked information about its charger, we can now take a closer look at the new colors of the Pixel Watch 4 and some of its bands. The newly leaked set of images follows similar leaks, which revealed the colors the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, including one by Google itself.
The new set of images, leaked by Android Headlines, shows the Pixel Watch 4 in what appear to be official renders. If those images are real, we can safely assume that Google’s upcoming wearable won’t be much of a visual upgrade.
The case of the device is very similar to last year’s, and the colors might be one of the most significant visual differences. The renders show the following band options and their colors:
- Active Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone colors
- Sport Band in Indigo, Iris, and Limoncello colors
While we see only a few of the options, both bands might be available in many other colors when released. The Active bands may also be made of a new material, which should make them more comfortable.
According to reports, the Active Sport band will feature a much wider range of available colors. Similar to last year, the Stretch Band may be only available for the smaller Pixel Watch 4 model.
Previous rumors suggested the Pixel Watch 4 would have slimmer bezels, but in the new images, they appear unchanged. That’s why we can safely assume that any difference, if there’s one, will be minimal.
There will be four colors for the case of the Pixel Watch 4:
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
- Moonstone
Most changes to the Pixel 4 Watch won’t be related to the design. The watch is rumored to have a redesigned side-mounted charging system, featuring the third different charger in four generations of Google watches. The device may also have a bigger and faster-charging battery, which would be a welcome upgrade.
Google will face stiff competition with the Pixel Watch 4. Samsung has just released the Galaxy Watch 8, and Apple will likely release the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 in September. Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 series on August 20.
I expect the Pixel Watch 4 to be one of the pleasant surprises in the wearables world this fall. Google appears to be focused on improving the device's internals by adding faster charging, a larger battery, and various new features. That’s always a good way to win fans, which can serve as an excuse for not doing much in terms of a visual refresh.
