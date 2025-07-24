The Pixel Watch 4 appears to have new colors and bands in newly leaked renders

Pixel Watch 4

Black

Silver

Gold

Moonstone

Most changes to the Pixel 4 Watch won't be related to the design. The watch is rumored to have a redesigned side-mounted charging system, featuring the third different charger in four generations of Google watches. The device may also have a bigger and faster-charging battery, which would be a welcome upgrade.





Google will face stiff competition with the Pixel Watch 4.



I expect the Pixel Watch 4 to be one of the pleasant surprises in the wearables world this fall. Google appears to be focused on improving the device's internals by adding faster charging, a larger battery, and various new features. That's always a good way to win fans, which can serve as an excuse for not doing much in terms of a visual refresh. Samsung has just released the Galaxy Watch 8, and Apple will likely release the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 in September. Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 9 series on August 20.

Previous rumors suggested the Pixel Watch 4 would have slimmer bezels, but in the new images, they appear unchanged. That's why we can safely assume that any difference, if there's one, will be minimal. There will be four colors for the case of the Pixel Watch 4: