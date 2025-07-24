Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

The Pixel Watch 4 appears to have new colors and bands in newly leaked renders

Google’s new watch might have four case colors and various band options.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Wearables Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch 4 appears to have new colors and bands in newly leaked renders
Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit — Android Headlines

Following the newly leaked information about its charger, we can now take a closer look at the new colors of the Pixel Watch 4 and some of its bands. The newly leaked set of images follows similar leaks, which revealed the colors the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, including one by Google itself.

The new set of images, leaked by Android Headlines, shows the Pixel Watch 4 in what appear to be official renders. If those images are real, we can safely assume that Google’s upcoming wearable won’t be much of a visual upgrade.

The case of the device is very similar to last year’s, and the colors might be one of the most significant visual differences. The renders show the following band options and their colors:

  • Active Band in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone colors
  • Sport Band in Indigo, Iris, and Limoncello colors

While we see only a few of the options, both bands might be available in many other colors when released. The Active bands may also be made of a new material, which should make them more comfortable.

According to reports, the Active Sport band will feature a much wider range of available colors. Similar to last year, the Stretch Band may be only available for the smaller Pixel Watch 4 model.



Previous rumors suggested the Pixel Watch 4 would have slimmer bezels, but in the new images, they appear unchanged. That’s why we can safely assume that any difference, if there’s one, will be minimal.

There will be four colors for the case of the Pixel Watch 4:

  • Black
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Moonstone

Most changes to the Pixel 4 Watch won’t be related to the design. The watch is rumored to have a redesigned side-mounted charging system, featuring the third different charger in four generations of Google watches. The device may also have a bigger and faster-charging battery, which would be a welcome upgrade.

Which Pixel Watch 4 case color do you prefer?

Vote View Result


Google will face stiff competition with the Pixel Watch 4. Samsung has just released the Galaxy Watch 8, and Apple will likely release the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 in September. Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 series on August 20.

I expect the Pixel Watch 4 to be one of the pleasant surprises in the wearables world this fall. Google appears to be focused on improving the device's internals by adding faster charging, a larger battery, and various new features. That’s always a good way to win fans, which can serve as an excuse for not doing much in terms of a visual refresh.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

Latest News

YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
WhatsApp on Windows is about to change – and not everyone will like it
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is back to its Prime Day price on Amazon
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless