Google Pixel Watch 4 may skip the price hike many were expecting
A new leak suggests Google could hold prices steady across Pixel Watch 4 models despite global cost pressures
Leaked CAD render of the Pixel Watch 4. | Image credit — @Onleaks/@91Mobiles
We’re inching closer to the official reveal of the Pixel Watch 4, and a new report may offer some welcome news for potential buyers. According to a leak from Dealabs, Google appears set to maintain last year’s pricing structure for its upcoming smartwatch in the European market, potentially signaling a similar move for the US.
If the report is accurate, the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 with Wi-Fi will be priced at €399, while the LTE model will cost €499. The larger 45mm variant is said to come in at €449 for Wi-Fi and €549 for LTE. These prices align exactly with what we saw for the Pixel Watch 3 in Europe.
While there’s no confirmation yet on US pricing, history suggests parity. Last year’s Pixel Watch 3 started at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, going up to $399 for LTE. The 45mm model was $399 for Wi-Fi and $449 for LTE. With minimal hardware changes this year, it would not be surprising if Google decided to keep prices unchanged.
Leaked CAD render of the Pixel Watch 4. | Image credit — @Onleaks/@91Mobiles
Rumors suggest the Pixel Watch 4 will retain the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor used in the previous generation. This suggests that the internal upgrades are more modest than transformative. However, leaked specs suggest larger battery capacities, potentially faster charging, and a new co-processor designed to help with AI-powered tasks.
One practical improvement may come in the form of better repairability. While Google has not officially confirmed this, reports hint at a slightly more modular design. Safety also appears to be a theme, with possible additions like Breathing Emergency alerts and support for satellite-based connectivity in case of poor network coverage.
Still, there are lingering questions about external factors that could impact final pricing. Some Pixel devices are still assembled in China, and recent shifts in US trade policy could introduce tariffs or added costs for Google. While this remains speculative, it is something to watch ahead of the official launch.
Google is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 4 at its Made by Google event on August 20. Until then, the pricing leak at least offers some reassurance for fans hoping that Google's next wearable won’t carry a steeper price tag.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: