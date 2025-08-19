Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Xiaomi might give you a reason to wait before you grab that Galaxy or Pixel

Xiaomi T-series prices might not go up this year – but again, the catch might be where you can actually buy one.

By
A photo of the Xiaomi 14T Pro showing the phone front and back.
Xiaomi 14T Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next T-series lineup – the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro – with the launch likely happening next month. And if you’ve been eyeing one, a fresh leak just dropped some good news about pricing, at least for buyers in Europe.

The word is that Xiaomi won’t be raising prices this year. Both models are expected to debut at the same cost as last year’s Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro. The regular Xiaomi 15T is rumored to come in just one version – 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage – priced at €649 (around $760 when directly converted). Color options should include gray, black and gold.



As for the Pro model, the entry configuration with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will reportedly go for €799 (around $930 when directly converted), while the upgraded 512 GB storage option could set you back €899 (around $1000 when directly converted). Just like the base model, it is also expected to come in gray, black and gold.

Of course, Xiaomi’s T-series – and most of its phones, really – rarely make it to the US through official channels. The company mainly targets Europe, Asia and other regions, with its phones usually missing from major US carriers and retailers. That said, you can still find them on sites like Amazon, though always make sure to check compatibility with US carriers before getting it. Yeah, it can be hit-or-miss depending on the global version you buy.

Still, Xiaomi phones often cost less in the US compared to Europe. So if prices hold steady this year, the Xiaomi 15T could land around $599 (same as the 14T last year), while the Pro might come in near $700. For reference, right now, you can snag the current 14T Pro on Amazon for about $620, and that is for the 12GB + 512GB model.

Do you care that Xiaomi phones don’t officially launch in the US?

Vote View Result


So, what kind of hardware are we talking about here? According to leaks, the Xiaomi 15T Pro will feature a triple camera setup:

  • A 50 MP main sensor (OmniVision OVX9100, same as the Xiaomi 15)
  • A 50 MP telephoto lens (Samsung ISOCELL JN5)
  • A 13 MP ultrawide (OmniVision OV13B).

Power shouldn’t be a problem either. The Pro is rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging – an upgrade over the 14T Pro’s 5,000mAh cell.


As for performance, don’t expect the regular 15T to ship with a flagship chip. The 14T came with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Ultra, a midrange processor, while the 14T Pro used the more powerful Dimensity 9300+ – a chip that goes toe-to-toe with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and even outperforms Apple’s A17 Pro in GPU benchmarks.

Chances are the new phones will carry the next iterations of these chips, but details haven’t leaked just yet.

At the end of the day, Xiaomi’s T-series lineup strikes a nice balance: the Pro model can easily be seen as a strong alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, while the standard Xiaomi 15T should hold its own in the midrange space against devices like Google’s Pixel 9a or the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. Just keep in mind that availability and software support still give Samsung and Google the upper hand.


Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
