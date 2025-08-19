Xiaomi might give you a reason to wait before you grab that Galaxy or Pixel

Xiaomi 14T Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena













As for the Pro model, the entry configuration with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will reportedly go for €799 (around $930 when directly converted), while the upgraded 512 GB storage option could set you back €899 (around $1000 when directly converted). Just like the base model, it is also expected to come in gray, black and gold.



Of course, Xiaomi’s T-series – and most of its phones, really – rarely make it to the US through official channels. The company mainly targets Europe, Asia and other regions, with its phones usually missing from major US carriers and retailers. That said, you can still find them on sites like Amazon, though always make sure to check compatibility with US carriers before getting it. Yeah, it can be hit-or-miss depending on the global version you buy. As for the Pro model, the entry configuration with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will reportedly go for €799 (around $930 when directly converted), while the upgraded 512 GB storage option could set you back €899 (around $1000 when directly converted). Just like the base model, it is also expected to come in gray, black and gold.Of course, Xiaomi’s T-series – and most of its phones, really – rarely make it to the US through official channels. The company mainly targets Europe, Asia and other regions, with its phones usually missing from major US carriers and retailers. That said, you can still find them on sites like Amazon, though always make sure to check compatibility with US carriers before getting it. Yeah, it can be hit-or-miss depending on the global version you buy.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Do you care that Xiaomi phones don’t officially launch in the US? Yes – it’s a dealbreaker for me. No – I’ll just import or buy on Amazon. Doesn’t matter, I live in Europe/Asia anyway. I’d only stick with phones from official US carriers. Yes – it’s a dealbreaker for me. 0% No – I’ll just import or buy on Amazon. 0% Doesn’t matter, I live in Europe/Asia anyway. 85.71% I’d only stick with phones from official US carriers. 14.29%



So, what kind of hardware are we talking about here? According to leaks, the Xiaomi 15T Pro will feature a triple camera setup:



A 50 MP main sensor (OmniVision OVX9100, same as the Xiaomi 15)

A 50 MP telephoto lens (Samsung ISOCELL JN5)

A 13 MP ultrawide (OmniVision OV13B).

Power shouldn’t be a problem either. The Pro is rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging – an upgrade over the 14T Pro’s 5,000mAh cell. So, what kind of hardware are we talking about here? According to leaks, the Xiaomi 15T Pro will feature a triple camera setup:Power shouldn’t be a problem either. The Pro is rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging – an upgrade over the 14T Pro’s 5,000mAh cell.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Review: Liquid Metal

Xiaomi 14T Review: Beauty over brains?

As for performance, don’t expect the regular 15T to ship with a flagship chip. The 14T came with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Ultra, a midrange processor, while the 14T Pro used the more powerful Dimensity 9300+ – a chip that goes toe-to-toe with



Recommended Stories Chances are the new phones will carry the next iterations of these chips, but details haven’t leaked just yet.



At the end of the day, Xiaomi’s T-series lineup strikes a nice balance: the Pro model can easily be seen as a strong alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, while the standard Xiaomi 15T should hold its own in the midrange space against devices like Google’s As for performance, don’t expect the regular 15T to ship with a flagship chip. The 14T came with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Ultra, a midrange processor, while the 14T Pro used the more powerful Dimensity 9300+ – a chip that goes toe-to-toe with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and even outperforms Apple’s A17 Pro in GPU benchmarks.Chances are the new phones will carry the next iterations of these chips, but details haven’t leaked just yet.At the end of the day, Xiaomi’s T-series lineup strikes a nice balance: the Pro model can easily be seen as a strong alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, while the standard Xiaomi 15T should hold its own in the midrange space against devices like Google’s Pixel 9a or the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. Just keep in mind that availability and software support still give Samsung and Google the upper hand. Still, Xiaomi phones often cost less in the US compared to Europe. So if prices hold steady this year, the Xiaomi 15T could land around $599 (same as the 14T last year), while the Pro might come in near $700. For reference, right now, you can snag the current 14T Pro on Amazon for about $620, and that is for the 12GB + 512GB model.













Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer