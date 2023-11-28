OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Here are the expected differences

Intro



What new features are coming in the OnePlus 12 and how is it different from the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 12 will be officially unveiled first in China in just a matter of days, on December 5th, and expectations are that a global version with practically the same specs will arrive in the beginning of 2024, but even now we already know most of the details surrounding the company's new flagship phone for 2024.

In this OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 comparison we summarize all the differences and explain the new features, so let's get right to it... In this OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11 comparison we summarize all the differences and explain the new features, so let's get right to it...

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: All the expected differences



Table of Contents: Design and Display

Performance

Camera

Audio Quality

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary



Design and Display Quality

Similar look, but sleeker and more refined









The OnePlus 12 looks quite similar to the OnePlus 11: a large 6.7-inch form factor with a thin body, a circular camera system, a 3-way mute switch.





However, this time around OnePlus has paid more attention to the craftsmanship in the little details. For example the camera system is surrounded by a metal ring, which resembles an element from a luxury watch.





You also get a new white color, which was missing in the previous model, and you also still have a black version (with the same glittery finish as on the OnePlus 11) and a green version (this one has a fancy tile-like finish).





The new OnePlus 12 also still uses an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, so no changes are expected here.





Last year, the OnePlus 11 introduced a ground-breaking new vibration motor with a size of 600mm 2 , nearly twice as big as most others on the market. This vibration motor provided nice and sharp haptics, simulating the feeling of using a real keyboard while typing and going as far as being able to give you different haptics for different weapons in supported games. This custom designed vibration motor is likely to also be on the OnePlus 12.





What is not changing is the display size, remaining at 6.7 inches, but the screen does use a newer panel and should be able to get much brighter, reaching a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, great for outdoor use.





Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 are expected to come with a charger and that signature red cable included in the box, and that's good to hear as most other rivals no longer provide a charger.





Performance and Software

Just how much faster is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the OnePlus 12?





The OnePlus 12 ships with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the OnePlus 11 runs the older Gen 2 chip, but the big question is whether there really is a meaningful difference between the two?





We cannot be certain before testing the phone, but we do have the benchmark results for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reference design phone below to set expectations, and you can see it indeed delivers very noticeable performance gains. We cannot be certain before testing the phone, but we do have the benchmark results for Qualcomm'sreference design phone below to set expectations, and you can see it indeed delivers very noticeable performance gains.





Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 2329 OnePlus 11 1510 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 7526 OnePlus 11 5046 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design 5338 OnePlus 11 3692 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better OnePlus 11 1739 View all





We will soon have the first benchmarks of the OnePlus 12 and we will update this section with information about how stable the performance is and whether it is affected by thermal throttling.





Last year, OnePlus stepped up its software update commitment and promised four major OS updates for the OnePlus 11, and this year we expect the same 4-year update commitment for the OnePlus 12. Not quite as long as the incredible seven years of promised updates on Pixel phones, but definitely good enough by most standards.





It's worth mentioning that the OnePlus 12 first arrives in China, but while most specs of this Chinese model should be identical to that of the global version which is launching later on, the supported bands are different. This means, if you try to import a Chinese model, you might stumble into connectivity issues (not to mention the different Android flavor), so our advice is to definitely wait for the global release.





Camera

Same camera system as OnePlus Open





The OnePlus 12 sports three cameras on the back, among which a powerful 3X zoom periscope lens, and Hasselblad branding. Yes, new reports say the OnePlus 12 has the same camera hardware as the recently launched OnePlus Open foldable.









OnePlus also takes great pride in the physical design of the camera system and the metal ring around the cameras, which admittedly looks like something out of a luxury watch.





OnePlus 12 Camera Sample Photos (by OnePlus)









But what matters ultimately is the image and video quality, and particularly that last aspect has never been OnePlus' forte. Official sample photos look incredibly promising on the photo front, and we will be updating you with more details as they come in.





Battery Life and Charging

A big bump in battery life is possible





The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive with a 5,400mAh battery inside it, a big jump over the 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 11 (and most Android flagship phones too for that matter).





This might prove to be a big deal, if OnePlus manages to beat the competition in battery life. Again, more on that after the December 5th official announcement.





What we do know from leaks right now is that the OnePlus 12 is expected to get 100W fast charging (possibly 80W charging in the United States). What we do know from leaks right now is that the OnePlus 12 is expected to get 100W fast charging (possibly 80W charging in the United States).





The previous OnePlus 11 did not support wireless charging at all, and the company said that with fast wired charging most people don't really need wireless charging. However, the new OnePlus 12 gets wireless charging and a zippy one, at speeds of up to 50W (it requires the use of a OnePlus charger for those fast speeds, though).





Summary and Expectations





Just a couple of years ago, OnePlus seemed a bit confused and losing its identity. But it has pledged to rediscover itself and the OnePlus 11 was the first step to that process.





The OnePlus 12 takes things a step further. It is a flagship phone through and through, with a flagship processor, more refined design and improved cameras.





The big question around it remains price. If it launches at the same $700 starting point as the previous generation, it can really stand out more in the market, now that Pixel phones have gone up in price and don't really have the same level of performance. We will know more on December 5th, after the phone is officially unveiled in China, but just remember that the global version is still long way ahead of us as it should arrive in the first quarter of 2024.



