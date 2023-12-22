Intro





In a slightly surprising move, OnePlus released two flagships in 2023… sort of. While the OnePlus 11 was launched earlier this year, its successor jumped the gun prematurely and got unveiled for the Chinese market in early December. Sure, the OnePlus 12 isn't coming to the global market until late January 2024, but the point still stands.





However, the flagship isn't coming alone: joining forces with the OnePlus 12 is the OnePlus 12R, which will be a slightly more affordable device with slightly less-impressive specs and a lower price tag, but still the core OnePlus experience. However, the flagship isn't coming alone: joining forces with theis the OnePlus 12R, which will be a slightly more affordable device with slightly less-impressive specs and a lower price tag, but still the core OnePlus experience.





How would these two compare, and which one should you consider? Is the OnePlus 12 the go-to choice or the OnePlus 12R could turn out to be an unlikely surprise? Let's explore!





Design and Size

Sleek as sleek can be





Here's a secretive tidbit: it seems the OnePlus 12R will be the global rebranding of the OnePlus Ace 3, which is apparently coming on January 4, 2024, and has already leaked profusely. The specs of that phone and the hardware rumors for the OnePlus 12R match perfectly, so it's safe to assume that this could be the case.





Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R look quite similar, with sleek aluminum and glass sandwiches and rather thin bezels at the front, with punch-hole selfie cameras and imposing rear camera islands. The signature and loved OnePlus ring switch is found on both phones.





However, the OnePlus 12R could be ever-so-slightly smaller than the OnePlus 12 . The proper flagship comes with a 6.82-inch OLED screen, while the OnePlus 12R is slated to come with a 6.74-inch screen, which could lead to marginal size differences.









Both devices employ the general design language that OnePlus devices have employed for a few years now, and that's perfectly okay––having a recognizable design language these days is pretty important.





The OnePlus 12 will be available in White, Rock Black, and Ever Green, while the OnePlus 12R will seemingly launch in Gray, Gold, and Blue colors. Pretty solid selection between both devices, potentially classy and elegant.





Display Differences





As we mentioned, the OnePlus 12 will come with a slightly larger 6.8-inch OLED display with a 1,440x3,168-pixel resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are also part of the package.





OnePlus 12 screen will be exceptionally bright, rated for up to 4,500-nit peak brightness ( That's not all––thescreen will be exceptionally bright, rated for up to 4,500-nit peak brightness ( likely at nearly 0% APL ). Its maximum brightness, with the whole display turned on, would reach lower levels, but could still be record-setting.





Meanwhile, we don't expect the OnePlus 12R to achieve such brightness; we are actually mostly certain that the more affordable phone won't set any brightness records. The 6.74-inch OLED display on that phone will still support 120HZ refresh rate along with HDR10+ support. Meanwhile, we don't expect the OnePlus 12R to achieve such brightness; we are actually mostly certain that the more affordable phone won't set any brightness records. The 6.74-inch OLED display on that phone will still support 120HZ refresh rate along with HDR10+ support.





It's likely that both phones have in-screen fingerprint sensors for the ultimate biometrics experience. We'd expect the OnePlus 12 to provide the better experience, though.





Performance and Software

Subscribed to Qualcomm





OnePlus 12 comes along with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which is the best chipset available to Thecomes along with the latest and greatest, which is the best chipset available to Android phones right now. Learning from its past mistakes with the OnePlus 11, the company has seemingly invested quite a lot in the thermal management of the phone, which should hopefully lead to less throttling under heavier loads.





Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R will come along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the best one available throughout 2023. It will remain a mighty fine chipset that shouldn't be overshadowed by its successor. Moreover, you probably wouldn't notice a major difference in everyday performance between the two phones, even gaming and heavier tasks shouldn't leave the OnePlus 12R majorly disadvantaged.





The OnePlus 12 will come with up to 24GB RAM in the top-tier 1TB version, while the lower-tier 256 and 512GB versions will come with 12 and 16GB RAM, respectively. Meanwhile, standard 8/128GB and 16/256GB configurations will be found on the OnePlus 12R.





Camera

Not all triple-cameras are made equal









Well, it seems both phones will employ triple-camera setups, but most differences will end here.





The OnePlus 12 employs the innovative Sony LYT-808 dual-stacked 1/1.43-inch sensor with f/1.6 aperture, which should provide drastically better low-light sensitivity. The ultra-wide camera weighs in at 48MP. Finally, OnePlus returns to the roots and scores a 3X 64MP telephoto camera. Up front, we have a 32MP selfie camera.





Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R will come along with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56" sensor with f/1.8 aperture; likely a regular Sony IMX one is used here. The ultra-wide will seemingly be an 8MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the third camera will most likely be a 2MP macro, sadly. At the front, we'll see a 16MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R will come along with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56" sensor with f/1.8 aperture; likely a regular Sony IMX one is used here. The ultra-wide will seemingly be an 8MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the third camera will most likely be a 2MP macro, sadly. At the front, we'll see a 16MP selfie camera.





Audio Quality and Haptics





A lot of emphasis was put on the OnePlus 12 's "invisible" features, like audio quality and haptic feedback. It seems as if the phone will deliver excellent audio quality and exceptional haptic feedback.





We expect the OnePlus 12R to have cut a few corners here and there, with slightly less impressive audio and haptic feedback that's not that impressive. We'll reserve final judgement for the final comparison.





Battery Life and Charging

Samesies





The OnePlus 12R might come with a 5,500mAh battery on board, while the OnePlus 12 will rely on a 5,400mAh unit. Such a minuscule difference probably wouldn't result in the OnePlus 12R having drastically better battery life, even when you consider the potential efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 versus 8 Gen 2.





In terms of charging, it seems both phones will employ super-fast 100W wired charging. We expect 100W chargers to be available in the box of both, and these should get the batteries fully charged in no time, likely below 40 minutes for 0-100%.





No wireless charging support on the OnePlus 12R, but the OnePlus 12 scores speedy 50W wireless charging with the company's dedicated wireless charger, sold separately.





Specs Comparison









Summary





Overall, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R would likely end up being pretty decent offerings for the ultra high-end and upper mid-range markets, respectively.





While the OnePlus 12 is an unapologetic flagship, the OnePlus 12R's supposed pricing of around $600 would put it in a weird spot with lots of competition from existing and upcoming phones. With so many rivals, who knows if the more affordable phone will be able to truly shine.





Overall, the verdict is clear: if you want a real flagship, look no further than the upcoming OnePlus 12 . Meanwhile, those on a tighter budget might consider the OnePlus 12R, which would likely still deliver more than a decent experience at a fraction of the price.



