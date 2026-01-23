Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You can cut your phone bill in half if you go with Google Fi – but the deal ends in days

New customers get 50% off Unlimited Essentials and Standard plans.

Google Fi is running a limited-time deal for new customers, and if you’ve been thinking about switching to a prepaid carrier, this one is honestly hard to ignore.

Google Fi offers a limited-time 50% discount


Google Fi works as an MVNO, which means it doesn’t own cell towers of its own. Instead, it relies on T-Mobile’s 5G network, so coverage is generally strong and reliable across the US. Right now, Google’s carrier is offering a solid promotion for new users, but it won’t last long – it ends on January 28.

The deal cuts the price of Google Fi’s Unlimited Essentials and Unlimited Standard plans by 50%. If saving money is your main goal, this could be a good moment to move over. There aren’t many hidden strings attached, but you will need to bring your own phone to qualify.

The biggest limitation is that the discounted pricing only applies for 12 months. Once that year is up, the plans revert to their normal monthly rates. That said, Google Fi doesn’t lock you into a contract, so you are free to cancel or switch carriers whenever you want.

During that 12-month window, the savings add up quickly. The Unlimited Standard plan normally costs $50 per month for one line, but with the promotion, it drops to $25. Unlimited Essentials goes from $35 per month for one line down to just $17.50. Over a full year, that means you’d pay $210 for a single line on Unlimited Essentials.

The cost per line can go even lower if you add more lines, though it’s worth remembering that taxes and government fees aren’t included in the advertised prices.

As I mentioned earlier, bringing your own device is required, whether you are using an Android phone or an iPhone. The good news is that if you decide to buy or switch to a new device within those 12 months, the promotion still stays active.

What are the plans offering?


Google Fi is a great option for you if you travel a lot. | Image credit – Google

The 50% discount applies to Google Fi’s two mid-tier unlimited plans – not the cheapest option and not the most premium one either. Starting with Unlimited Essentials, you get:

  • 30 GB of high-speed data, then speeds drop to 256 kbps
  • Full connectivity for select smartwatches

That’s essentially it, but for casual users, it should be more than enough. If you want a bit more flexibility and extra features, the Unlimited Standard plan steps things up with:

  • 50 GB of high-speed data, then 256 kbps afterward
  • Full connectivity for select smartwatches
  • 25 GB of high-speed hotspot tethering
  • Data included when traveling in Canada and Mexico
  • Free text messages from the US to over 200 destinations
  • Low-cost calls from the US to over 200 destinations

Would a 12-month discount be enough to make you switch carriers?

How this deal stacks up against other prepaid carriers


This promotion is clearly Google Fi’s way of pulling in new users early in the year, and it’s easy to see why it could work. At these prices, the overall value looks much more competitive, especially compared to other prepaid options like Mint Mobile or Verizon’s Visible.

Actually, Mint Mobile has been pushing aggressive discounts for months now, too. Its ongoing 50% offer drops the Unlimited Premium plan to just $15 per month, which is also tough to pass up if you are trying to get more for less.

In the end, it really comes down to what works best for you. Both carriers run on T-Mobile’s network, so coverage isn’t a major differentiator. The real differences come down to the extras. For example, if you travel frequently, I think Google Fi’s international perks could make it the better fit.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech.
