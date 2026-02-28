Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The Xiaomi Tag is a tracker that works with both Apple or Android

Xiaomi made its version of the AirTag and SmartTag

Multiple units of the Xiaomi Tag presented at a demo podium
One tag will be €18 - significantly less than any competing tracker
The new Xiaomi Tag may be the best tracker to buy if you don't know whether you will be on an Android or iPhone tomorrow. Why? Because it supports both the Apple Find My and Android Find Hub.

See, these tracking AirTags, Smart Tags, and Tiles typically work on their own network. They are not GPS devices, but they rely on low-energy short-range signals to connect to other devices nearby and "hitch a ride" so they can transmit their location to the cloud.

For example, if I have an Apple AirTag on my keys and lose them, I won't get a GPS ping with exact coordinates. However, given that the iPhone is a popular device, there is a high chance that people with iPhones will be passing in the general area of where my keys were dropped. The AirTag will ping those phones with a small, encrypted signal and tell the Apple cloud "this device saw me in this area".

What if I decide to switch from an iPhone to an Android tomorrow?


Well tough. I will have to replace my phone and my tags.

The Xiaomi Tag is more agnostic, as it can be found through both the Apple Find My and Android Find Hub. However, there is a caveat.

It won't be active on both networks at the same time. If you happen to be on an Android phone when setting it up, it will only be pinging for Android Find Hub devices. If you are on an iPhone, it will latch on to the Find My network with all the iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks in it.

Other cool features of the Xiaomi Tag



The design is pretty sleek and it comes with a subtle hoop that you can use. Either attach it to your keys, the zipper of your backpack, under the seat of your bike via a ziptie. In other words, it doesn't need an extra case (*ahem* AirTags).

Otherwise, it works in a familiar manner — it has a CR2032 that you will have to replace roughly once per year. 

The Xiaomi Tag does not have an ultra-wide band chip, so you can't use a live view and precise tracker when it is in your vicinity. It does, however, have a rather loud speaker, so that should be able to help in most cases.

And it has a "Lost Mode" which, when enabled, means that someone can NFC scan it with their phone, they will get a screen with your contact details.

The one disadvantage of Android Find Hub


Apple's Find My network is opt out, meaning it's on by defauly on every fresh iPhone, iPad, or Mac that you set up. That means that every Apple customer out there is a potential helper, a chance that you may find your lost item. Unless they specifically wanted to go into Settings and opt out of being members of the Find My network.

Android's Find Hub is the reverse — you have to specifically go in there and opt in. That means that most people probably never bothered and don't even know that they can. The only time you get prompted to opt into Find Hub is when you are setting a compatible tag (like the Moto Tags).

So, that's a bit of a downer. Are you using any sort of tracking tag on the Android network? How's it working for you?


Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
