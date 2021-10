Poll: Would you buy a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro/Max?

You may also like:

The iPhone 13 is officially out and no matter which camp you’re in - iOS or Android, there’s no denying that offering a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max is a bold move.Even though there was a brief 1TB flick from Samsung with the Galaxy S10+ back in 2019, not many smartphone manufacturers have dared to walk this path since then. Granted, you could find a 1TB phone from a Chinese manufacturer but Apple is the first, or should I say the second big player to stretch its memory legs to these lengths.