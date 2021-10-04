Poll: Would you buy a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro/Max?2
Even though there was a brief 1TB flick from Samsung with the Galaxy S10+ back in 2019, not many smartphone manufacturers have dared to walk this path since then. Granted, you could find a 1TB phone from a Chinese manufacturer but Apple is the first, or should I say the second big player to stretch its memory legs to these lengths.
Now, back in the Galaxy S10+ 1TB days, microSD cards were still around, at least on the Android front. Maybe this was the main reason behind Samsung's decision to drop this storage option from later models.
But now more and more flagship phones are getting rid of the microSD card slot, and a 1TB phone doesn’t seem like such overkill anymore. The good news is that Apple finally decided to drop the atrocious 64GB base storage option from the iPhone lineup, but would you cough up the cash - $1,499 and $1,599 respectively - to score a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max?
Vote in our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.
