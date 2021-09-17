First 1TB iPhone 13 Pro benchmark shows the price is right

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













1TB iPhone AnTuTu score





One such pupper just got flaunted by AnTuTu , the benchmark that tests every component of the phone experience, from the CPU/GPU combo, through the memory read/write speed, to the interface experience. Lo and behold, it's a top score that shows how powerful the phone is without any ifs, buts, and maybes.









the iPhone 13 Pro, which Apple denotes as "iPhone 14,2" internally, managed to outrun last year's 12 Pro by a significant margin thanks to large gains in the memory and graphics subsystem departments.









The Apple A15 CPU clocked more modest performance advancements compared to the A14, but let's not forget that both are made with the 5nm process, and its second generation in the A15 was disclosed to be just 7% faster or 15% more power-efficient than the first by the TSMC foundry itself.





In any case, the biggest culprit behind that record iPhone AnTuTu score is the memory subsystem that shows 44% gains compared to the last generation, boosted by the fast read/write speeds of the RAM and storage.





Overall, it looks like Apple is putting some quality storage chips in the top iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models this year, somewhat justifying the highest ever iPhone prices those 1TB versions command









Love it or leave it, Apple is going to raise the average selling price of its iPhones this year and the next one the old-fashioned way, by providing us with a higher-priced option that has more storage.