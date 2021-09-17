First 1TB iPhone 13 Pro benchmark shows the price is right

First 1TB iPhone 13 Pro benchmark shows the price is right0
There's nothing that adds to your street cred more than saying "I have a 1TB iPhone" is the thinking, and the new insane storage option, as well as the 120Hz ProMotion display might even force some iPhone 12 Pro/Max users reconsider their oaths that this will be their phone for the next three years. How fast is the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro model, though?
1TB iPhone AnTuTu score
One such pupper just got flaunted by AnTuTu, the benchmark that tests every component of the phone experience, from the CPU/GPU combo, through the memory read/write speed, to the interface experience. Lo and behold, it's a top score that shows how powerful the phone is without any ifs, buts, and maybes.
the iPhone 13 Pro, which Apple denotes as "iPhone 14,2" internally, managed to outrun last year's 12 Pro by a significant margin thanks to large gains in the memory and graphics subsystem departments.
The Apple A15 CPU clocked more modest performance advancements compared to the A14, but let's not forget that both are made with the 5nm process, and its second generation in the A15 was disclosed to be just 7% faster or 15% more power-efficient than the first by the TSMC foundry itself.
In any case, the biggest culprit behind that record iPhone AnTuTu score is the memory subsystem that shows 44% gains compared to the last generation, boosted by the fast read/write speeds of the RAM and storage.