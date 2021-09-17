iPhone 13 storage: which size should you get?

Is the 1TB iPhone 13 worth it?





For the first time on an iPhone, the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with up to 1TB of storage. This is an excessive amount of storage for pretty much all smartphone users but the diehard professionals who plan on running their YouTube careers off of their iPhone 13.



In addition, with such a huge amount of storage, if we assume that the average 1080p movie is about 2GB in size, you can fit several hundreds of movies on your iPhone. Finding space for apps and your photos will likely never be an issue.





Do you aspire to take professional videos with your iPhone and store them all on it?

Do you wish to have all of your movies, music and other content stored on your iPhone?





If you answered yes to either question, then yes, the 1TB iPhone is for you.

