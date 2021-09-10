Poll: What new feature do you want to see in the iPhone 13?1
The iPhone 13 benchmark scores have leaked and we kinda know where the new A15 Bionic chipset stands. Some official listings have started to appear, hinting at the official iPhone 13 colors, too.
We’ve heard the rumors about the bigger batteries but are they really true? And how much bigger exactly would these batteries be? If we’re talking about an incremental increase of 100-200mAh, then it’d definitely be offset by those 120Hz screens and the faster chipset.
Vote in our poll and add any features we might’ve missed in the comment section below.
