Poll: What new feature do you want to see in the iPhone 13?

What new feature do you want to see in iPhone 13? Bigger batteries 120Hz displays Under-screen Touch ID A periscope zoom camera New color options Smaller notches Satellite communication capabilities An always-on display Faster charging speeds A better price Bigger batteries 16.9% 120Hz displays 18.31% Under-screen Touch ID 16.9% A periscope zoom camera 8.45% New color options 1.41% Smaller notches 11.27% Satellite communication capabilities 0% An always-on display 5.63% Faster charging speeds 0% A better price 21.13%



Vote in our poll and add any features we might’ve missed in the comment section below.





The iPhone 13 official announcement is upon us! As always, there have been leaks and rumors floating around and flooding the internet space.The iPhone 13 benchmark scores have leaked and we kinda know where the new A15 Bionic chipset stands. Some official listings have started to appear , hinting at the official iPhone 13 colors , too.Unsurprised as we might be, there are some uncertainties regarding the new iPhone 13 series. Are we getting the 120Hz refresh rate across all models, or the smoothness will be reserved for the Pro and the Pro Max?We’ve heard the rumors about the bigger batteries but are they really true? And how much bigger exactly would these batteries be? If we’re talking about an incremental increase of 100-200mAh, then it’d definitely be offset by those 120Hz screens and the faster chipset.Anyhow, it’s time for a poll, and this one is coming a bit late to the party. With all the leaks and rumors in place, there’s not much mystery left surrounding the iPhone 13. Nevertheless, let’s try and see which upcoming iPhone 13 feature is the most important for the user.