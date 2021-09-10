Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple Polls

Poll: What new feature do you want to see in the iPhone 13?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
What new feature do you want to see in iPhone 13?
The iPhone 13 official announcement is upon us! As always, there have been leaks and rumors floating around and flooding the internet space.

The iPhone 13 benchmark scores have leaked and we kinda know where the new A15 Bionic chipset stands. Some official listings have started to appear, hinting at the official iPhone 13 colors, too.

Unsurprised as we might be, there are some uncertainties regarding the new iPhone 13 series. Are we getting the 120Hz refresh rate across all models, or the smoothness will be reserved for the Pro and the Pro Max?

We’ve heard the rumors about the bigger batteries but are they really true? And how much bigger exactly would these batteries be? If we’re talking about an incremental increase of 100-200mAh, then it’d definitely be offset by those 120Hz screens and the faster chipset.

Anyhow, it’s time for a poll, and this one is coming a bit late to the party. With all the leaks and rumors in place, there’s not much mystery left surrounding the iPhone 13. Nevertheless, let’s try and see which upcoming iPhone 13 feature is the most important for the user.

What new feature do you want to see in iPhone 13?

Vote View Result

Vote in our poll and add any features we might’ve missed in the comment section below.

More polls:
Poll: Would you buy a Huawei phone if it came with Google apps? Yes, definitely!
poll
poll
Poll: Would you buy a Huawei phone if it came with Google apps? Yes, definitely!
3 hours ago, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: How often do you use Portrait mode?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: How often do you use Portrait mode?
Aug 30, 2021, 6:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?
featured
featured
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 5a 5G?
Aug 18, 2021, 3:20 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Aug 06, 2021, 6:04 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

TCL cancelling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival: says market isn't big enough
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL cancelling its Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival: says market isn't big enough
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Apple once again patents a foldable battery for its foldable iPhone
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Apple once again patents a foldable battery for its foldable iPhone
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson
by Victor Hristov,  2
Google's latest phone teaches Apple an important lesson
Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple surrounded by drama as it fires senior program manager Ashley Gjøvik
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless