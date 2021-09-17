Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?8
With the official announcement of the iPhone 13 series, things got a bit more complicated as well. I can’t twist my tongue (or fingers) and not say that Apple has done a great job keeping the prices of the new iPhone models identical to last year’s iPhone 12 prices.
In the blue corner of the ring, we have Samsung and its affordable foldable (talking about tongue twisters) - the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This phone starts at $999, mirroring the price of the base iPhone 13 Pro model. Which one is the better deal, then?
Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. iPhone 13 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|Display
|6.7 inches
2636 x 1080 pixels, 22:9 ratio, 425 PPI
Technology: Dynamic AMOLED
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Screen-to-body: 84.79 %
|6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 457 PPI
Technology: OLED
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Screen-to-body: 87.24 %
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SM8350
Processor: Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 680, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU: Adreno 660
|Apple A15 Bionic
Processor: Hexa-core, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU: Yes
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR5
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable
|128GB, not expandable
|Camera
|Dual camera
Main camera:
12 MP (OIS, Autofocus)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera:
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Triple camera
Main camera: 12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications: Aperture size: F1.5; Focal length: 26 mm; Pixel size: 1.9 μm
Second camera: 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications: Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.8; Focal Length: 77 mm
Third camera: 12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
Specifications: Aperture size: F1.8; Focal Length: 13 mm
|Battery
|3300 mAh
|3125 mAh
|Price
|$999
|$999
I completely agree, comparing these two phones is like comparing apples and oranges (the dichotomy here broken only by the lack of fruit-inspired branding for the Korean company).
Now, obviously, you’re getting a foldable screen if you buy the Z Flip 3 and also an under-display selfie camera. Everything else is more or less pretty comparable between both phones.
Both feature 120Hz OLED displays (made by the same company - Sam-khm-sung), display resolution and pixel density are almost the same, base storage, battery capacity, all pretty close. The best chipsets inside both phones, maybe a better camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro, and Face ID versus a fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy.
When you think about it for a moment, this comparison no longer seems off. So, we’re asking you - power to the people - which one is a better deal? Would you buy the iPhone 13 Pro or join the foldable crowd and grab a Galaxy Z Flip 3?
Vote in our poll and defend your position in the comment section below. My personal opinion? I’d go for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 just for the fun factor and the different experience. Even though that crease will definitely drive me crazy.
