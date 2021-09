Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. iPhone 13 Pro





Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13 Pro? Yes, for all the innovation baked inside! No, I'd rather have the iPhone 13 Pro. I don't care about those phones, I'd get something else instead. Yes, for all the innovation baked inside! 61.54% No, I'd rather have the iPhone 13 Pro. 28.46% I don't care about those phones, I'd get something else instead. 10%



Vote in our poll and defend your position in the comment section below. My personal opinion? I'd go for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 just for the fun factor and the different experience. Even though that crease will definitely drive me crazy.





Smartphones are getting more and more expensive each year to the point where you need to cross the psychological $1000 threshold to get the best device out there.With the official announcement of the iPhone 13 series, things got a bit more complicated as well. I can’t twist my tongue (or fingers) and not say that Apple has done a great job keeping the prices of the new iPhone models identical to last year’s iPhone 12 prices.On the other hand, one can’t help but wonder are there any substantial upgrades in the iPhone 13 lineup that can justify a purchase. Especially if you’re coming from a more current-generation iPhone series.In the blue corner of the ring, we have Samsung and its affordable foldable (talking about tongue twisters) - the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This phone starts at $999, mirroring the price of the base iPhone 13 Pro model. Which one is the better deal, then?I completely agree, comparing these two phones is like comparing apples and oranges (the dichotomy here broken only by the lack of fruit-inspired branding for the Korean company).But still, there’s no foldable iPhone at the moment, and if you want to dip your toes into this new and fast-growing technology lake of sorts, you need to look elsewhere.Now, obviously, you’re getting a foldable screen if you buy the Z Flip 3 and also an under-display selfie camera. Everything else is more or less pretty comparable between both phones.Both feature 120Hz OLED displays (made by the same company - Sam-khm-sung), display resolution and pixel density are almost the same, base storage, battery capacity, all pretty close. The best chipsets inside both phones, maybe a better camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro, and Face ID versus a fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy.When you think about it for a moment, this comparison no longer seems off. So, we’re asking you - power to the people - which one is a better deal? Would you buy the iPhone 13 Pro or join the foldable crowd and grab a Galaxy Z Flip 3?