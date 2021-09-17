Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Apple Polls

Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?

Mariyan Slavov
By
8
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
Smartphones are getting more and more expensive each year to the point where you need to cross the psychological $1000 threshold to get the best device out there.

With the official announcement of the iPhone 13 series, things got a bit more complicated as well. I can’t twist my tongue (or fingers) and not say that Apple has done a great job keeping the prices of the new iPhone models identical to last year’s iPhone 12 prices.

On the other hand, one can’t help but wonder are there any substantial upgrades in the iPhone 13 lineup that can justify a purchase. Especially if you’re coming from a more current-generation iPhone series.

In the blue corner of the ring, we have Samsung and its affordable foldable (talking about tongue twisters) - the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This phone starts at $999, mirroring the price of the base iPhone 13 Pro model. Which one is the better deal, then?

Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. iPhone 13 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Display6.7 inches
2636 x 1080 pixels, 22:9 ratio, 425 PPI
Technology: Dynamic AMOLED
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Screen-to-body: 84.79 %		6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 457 PPI
Technology: OLED
Refresh rate: 120Hz
Screen-to-body: 87.24 %
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 888 SM8350
Processor: Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 680, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU: Adreno 660
Apple A15 Bionic
Processor: Hexa-core, 64-bit, 5 nm
GPU: Yes
RAM8GB LPDDR56GB
Storage128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable128GB, not expandable
CameraDual camera
Main camera:
12 MP (OIS, Autofocus)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera:
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications:
Aperture size: F2.2; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Triple camera
Main camera: 12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications: Aperture size: F1.5; Focal length: 26 mm; Pixel size: 1.9 μm
Second camera: 12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications: Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.8; Focal Length: 77 mm
Third camera: 12 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
Specifications: Aperture size: F1.8; Focal Length: 13 mm
Battery3300 mAh3125 mAh
Price$999$999

I completely agree, comparing these two phones is like comparing apples and oranges (the dichotomy here broken only by the lack of fruit-inspired branding for the Korean company).

But still, there’s no foldable iPhone at the moment, and if you want to dip your toes into this new and fast-growing technology lake of sorts, you need to look elsewhere.

Now, obviously, you’re getting a foldable screen if you buy the Z Flip 3 and also an under-display selfie camera. Everything else is more or less pretty comparable between both phones.

Both feature 120Hz OLED displays (made by the same company - Sam-khm-sung), display resolution and pixel density are almost the same, base storage, battery capacity, all pretty close. The best chipsets inside both phones, maybe a better camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro, and Face ID versus a fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy.

When you think about it for a moment, this comparison no longer seems off. So, we’re asking you - power to the people - which one is a better deal? Would you buy the iPhone 13 Pro or join the foldable crowd and grab a Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13 Pro?

Vote View Result


Vote in our poll and defend your position in the comment section below. My personal opinion? I’d go for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 just for the fun factor and the different experience. Even though that crease will definitely drive me crazy.

You can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 here:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, up to $600 off with trade-in

$600 off (60%) Trade-in
$399 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

256GB, up to $600 off with trade-in

$600 off (57%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro here:

Apple iPhone 13

Save up to $720 on iPhone 13

$720 off (87%) Trade-in
$109
$829
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro

$999 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 mini

With activation on T-Mobile

$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13

With activation on T-Mobile

$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

With activation on T-Mobile

$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

With activation on T-Mobile

$100 off (9%)
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

More Polls:
Poll: What new feature do you want to see in the iPhone 13?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What new feature do you want to see in the iPhone 13?
Sep 10, 2021, 7:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999? Yes, no, maybe...
poll
poll
Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999? Yes, no, maybe...
Aug 17, 2021, 3:26 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Poll: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: How much are you willing to pay? Results are in!
Aug 06, 2021, 6:04 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300? Results are in!
Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300? Results are in!
Jun 25, 2021, 4:10 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T $100off $900 Special Walmart 10%off $900 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
$1000 Special Samsung $1000 Special T-Mobile $28 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price
-$1200
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google might soon bring free TV channels to Google TV
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October
iPad mini: price, best deals, and where to preorder
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPad mini: price, best deals, and where to preorder
Apple's hot new iPad mini 6 is already on sale at a small but notable discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's hot new iPad mini 6 is already on sale at a small but notable discount
-$40
iPhone 13 storage: which size should you get?
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
iPhone 13 storage: which size should you get?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless